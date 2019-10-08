From Black Box to Glass Box: Why Cleo’s Software + Managed Services Approach is Disrupting the Integration Technology Market

|By Business Wire
|
October 8, 2019 09:02 AM EDT
CLEO CONNECT CONFERENCE 2019 – Cleo, the global leader in ecosystem integration software and services, today announced the latest enhancements to its Cleo Integration Cloud platform, which features a novel approach to combining software and managed services that is proving just right for today’s hyper-competitive, cloud-first business environment.
In a world where IT investment is trending toward adopting e-commerce business models, updating legacy ERP systems, and integrating applications with traditional multi-enterprise B2B workflows, more and more companies facing EDI modernization challenges are seeking to outsource non-core aspects of their integration needs to a third-party managed services provider (MSP) with B2B integration domain expertise, while maintaining exceptional visibility and control.
Yet the integration technology option many enterprises have chosen – a completely managed service that approaches integration as a “black box” – is yielding underwhelming results. Why? Because such an approach affords no transparency or collaboration and does not provide sufficient agility when on-boarding new business partners or making changes to current integration flows based on rapidly changing customer requirements. There are other shortcomings as well:
- Lack of Visibility and Control: Complete outsourcing offers enterprises no role-based visibility or business insights, because they have entirely relinquished control of data mapping to a third party.
- Limited Connectivity: Lacking a single, unified platform, most MSPs cannot natively handle the growing demand for APIs and application connectors required to on-board any customer integrated to ERP, TMS, CRM, WMS, and other internal applications.
- Breach of Trust: Once such “black box” vendors are locked in, the lack of transparency into what is really happening to your business can diminish the long-held trust you’ve established with your customers and trading partners, putting valuable business relationships at risk.
Removing such deficiencies is precisely why Cleo has included collaborative managed services as part of Cleo Integration Cloud since launching the offering in early 2018. Cleo’s novel “glass box” approach is disrupting traditional integration tools and the managed services category by eliminating technical complexity for users while empowering them to do their jobs more efficiently.
The idea is simple: Shield users from the burden, expense, and technical complexity of designing and implementing integrations across their ecosystem while providing them all the hands-on control and visibility they need to optimize operational performance and business decisions related to those integration flows. Cleo’s “glass box” approach eliminates vendor bottlenecks by empowering users to communicate directly with customers and partners, take direct action on integrations without requiring deep integration expertise, expedite issue resolution, and participate intimately in the full lifecycle of every business transaction.
“Cleo’s customer-first approach of blending ecosystem integration software and managed services is turning the integration outsourcing market on its head by bringing unprecedented transparency and collaboration that accelerates issue resolution, promotes trust between partners, and drives organizational agility through end-to-end integration visibility, ” said Mahesh Rajasekharan, president and CEO of Cleo. “Cleo Integration Cloud plus managed services is already a huge hit with our customers. Since launching in early 2018, we are getting rave reviews from customers who have launched with our offering, and with thousands more in transition we expect this trend to continue.”
Designed for manufacturing, logistics and transportation, and wholesale organizations, among others, Cleo Integration Cloud enables a business to connect, move, transform, and orchestrate integration flows via both self-service and managed-service user experiences. As a complete platform with flexible deployment options, Cleo Integration Cloud delivers the automated capabilities and intuitive controls organizations need to easily create integration flows between their enterprise and their ecosystem of customers, suppliers, trading partners, and applications. The result is faster onboarding of partners and applications, eliminating blind spots for integration transactions, and optimizing revenue-generating business processes by improving end-to-end visibility.
Cleo Integration Cloud’s “glass box” approach challenges the status quo of traditional EDI toolkits and managed service providers by providing a modern integration solution with the following benefits:
-
Faster Error Resolution Time
- Improve the speed of resolving issues by up to 30%
- Reprocess failed messages with a single click, securely share status of issues, and easily follow issues with automated alerting for status changes
-
Optimize Revenue-Driving Business Processes
- Tie together the complete end-to-end integration flow for your critical business processes like order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, or load tender-to-invoice
- Visualize key steps within any integration process through intuitive diagrams for every transaction
- Proactively identify friction points or bottlenecks through intuitive diagrams of any transaction with any ecosystem partner
-
Improve Decision Making & Organizational Agility
- Whether it’s a business analyst, operations manager, CFO, or EDI admin, Cleo Integration Cloud offers personalized dashboards to gain actionable insights for any role
- Reduce reporting overhead with real-time technical and business insights such as partner scorecards, transaction history, issue trends, and relationship health
The latest release of Cleo Integration Cloud also expands on the company’s growing and versatile library of connectors to enable organizations to operationalize omnichannel revenue streams by connecting to internal systems, back-office applications, and e-commerce platforms and marketplaces. New connectors available in this release include: AMQP, Apache Kafka, AS4, Google Cloud Storage Buckets, and Azure Blob Storage.
All capabilities described above are now generally available. For more information about Cleo, or the Cleo Integration Cloud software and services platform, visit the company website, www.cleo.com.
About Cleo
Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of enterprise data. Cleo gives customers a strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005088/en/
