Blue Planet Unveils Disruptive Inventory Automation Solution

|By Business Wire
|
|October 8, 2019 09:03 AM EDT
Blue Planet, a division of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), is announcing a new intelligent automation solution that gives service providers a unified view of network and service inventory, helping to eliminate costly and tedious manual processes. The new Blue Planet INS solution reduces order-to-service fallout by up to 40% and speeds up the trouble-to-resolve process by up to 30%, according to Blue Planet estimates based on customer data.
Ensuring greater alignment across IT and network operations, INS helps service providers realize the vision of a network that can quickly adapt to ever-changing end user demands, driving greater efficiencies and faster time-to-market for 5G, video, IoT and more.
Key Facts:
- According to Analysys Mason, many top tier service providers report only 70% accuracy in their inventory systems and as a result, this causes high service order error rates, slow fulfillment, and inefficient use of network assets.
- INS tackles this challenge head-on by providing a dynamic view of network assets and services across Layer 0 to 3. Engineered specifically to synchronize resources with operational support systems (OSS), INS proactively discovers network equipment, federates OSS/BSS data into a unified view, and reconciles discrepancies to show how assets are being utilized.
- The solution can interface with OSS and other management systems without significant disruption to current business operations, ensuring openness and reducing vendor lock-in while also enabling automation of holistic business processes. Additionally, with INS’ flexible policy engine service providers can program the network to adapt and take specific actions when a change in inventory is detected, thus simplifying and accelerating the reconciliation process.
- Blue Planet’s team of service professionals drive additional business value by sharing best practices and successful inventory management strategies that improve operating efficiencies and accelerates the introduction of new services.
Executive Quotes:
-
“The Blue Planet team understands the challenges of having multiple, legacy inventory systems and the adverse impact on business processes. By gaining a single view of our network assets and systems, INS is an optimal way to transition to automated operations which ultimately drives greater agility and stronger customer satisfaction.”
- Kevin Coyne, Chief Operating Officer, FiberLight
-
“Across the globe, service providers are turning to intelligent software tools to eliminate fragmented and manual processes so that they can improve network operations and quickly roll-out new services. An accurate view of inventory will play a key role in helping providers to operationally transform and reap the full rewards of software-based networks. Blue Planet INS addresses this issue through a minimally-disruptive approach to discovering, federating and reconciling network/service and inventory data to create a single source of truth.”
- Dana Cooperson, Research Director, Analysys Mason
-
“Our customers are fed up with legacy inventory systems that are hindering digital transformation. Getting control of your inventory is one of the most critical ways service providers can deliver powerful experiences to end users. In today’s increasingly competitive landscape, providers can’t afford to not make network automation the foundation of their digital strategy.”
- Kailem Anderson, Vice President of Portfolio and Engineering, Blue Planet, a division of Ciena
About Blue Planet
Blue Planet, a division of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), provides market-leading intelligent automation software and specialized professional services to help clients modernize their IT and network operations. Driven by policy and AI-based insights, Blue Planet delivers the closed-loop automation tools needed to align IT and networking processes—critical to facilitating digital transformation. For updates on Blue Planet, visit www.blueplanet.com.
Note to Ciena Investors
You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, as a result of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005095/en/
