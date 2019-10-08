Life Image and Graticule Announce Partnership to Help Biopharma Realize the Full Potential of Advanced Data in Real World Evidence Programs

|By Business Wire
October 8, 2019
Life Image, the world’s largest medical evidence network for clinical and imaging data, today announced a strategic partnership with Graticule, an advanced data firm that provides data subscriptions and advisory services. The partnership combines the market-leading capabilities of the two companies to help pharmaceutical and biotech companies accelerate drug development and post-market safety, effectiveness and label expansion.
Life Image recently launched its Real World Imaging™ solution of ‘living’ data sets, which consists of tens of millions of images and hundreds of thousands of associated reports and studies categorized by more than 25 anatomical parts including head, lung, breast, chest and more. The growing Life Image network of more than 1,500 U.S. facilities, 150,000 providers and 58,000 global clinics is fueled by a digital platform that is powered by industry-leading interoperability standards.
Graticule was formed by veteran healthcare and data entrepreneurs to help solve the many barriers that have impaired the use of advanced real world data from complex sources such as imaging, pathology, voice, IoT and unstructured reports. Graticule provides advisory services and technology solutions to answer high-value questions by defining pragmatic analytical strategies and then sourcing, cleansing, and linking data to achieve them.
“Life sciences companies have traditionally relied upon structured data such as EHR records and medical claims for RWE. Those data sources often fall short when it comes to diseases like cancer and multiple sclerosis where imaging is integral to care. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology, when applied to imaging, has demonstrated early utility for improving how diseases are detected, diagnosed and treated,” said Dan Housman, Chief Technology Officer, Graticule. “Life Image’s broad provider network offers the scale needed to aggregate data to realize the full potential of AI in medicine.”
The market need for advanced data is well recognized by industry veterans.
“Imaging and radiology reports provide rich diagnostic and outcomes data but have been challenging to access and scale for the Real World Evidence (RWE) market,” said Michael Weintraub, Co-Founder & CEO, Humedica and Ardan Equity. “The Graticule Life Image partnership combines complementary health IT and life sciences expertise needed to unlock the hard last mile of utility that most groups struggle with.”
“Given the complexities of life sciences, the industry needs more dynamic data and access to therapeutic endpoints to help understand disease progression and comparative effectiveness,” said Matthew A. Michela, CEO and President, Life Image. “The availability of Real World Imaging™ as part of Life Image’s access to clinical touchpoints in its global network combined with the advisory talent and technology of Graticule can help reduce the time and cost of getting life-saving medicines to patients.”
About Graticule
Graticule provides data subscriptions and on-demand data collaborations to pharma clients to unlock the value in advanced real world data such as imaging, genomics, and free text notes. Graticule provides extensions to technologies with mature adoption within health systems to eliminate IT overhead and to accelerate the data collaboration process. Graticule is focused on curating data resources and applications for Neurology, Cardiology, Oncology and Rare Diseases. Uses of Graticule data by life sciences clients include machine learning model development, biomarker development, clinical trial recruitment, and identification of undiagnosed patients. For more information, visit Graticule at www.graticule.life.
About Life Image
Life Image is the world’s largest medical evidence network providing access to points of care and curated clinical and imaging data. It is the only company in the market today with Real World Imaging™ that provides large-scale, heterogeneous, de-identified imaging sets that are linkable to other longitudinal data. Founded in 2008, Life Image has created a digital platform using industry-leading interoperability standards to connect 10,000 facilities with more than 150,000 U.S. providers and 58,000 global clinics. Its network of hospitals, physicians, patients, life sciences, medical devices and telehealth is interconnected with a technical ecosystem of EHRs, PACS, AI solutions, cloud environments and analytics platforms.
For more information about Life Image, please visit www.lifeimage.com, visit its blog and follow the company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
