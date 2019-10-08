LLamasoft Partners with Global Eye Bank, Eversight

|By Business Wire
|
October 8, 2019 09:05 AM EDT
LLamasoft, the leading provider of enterprise supply chain design and decision-making solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Eversight, a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring sight and preventing blindness through eye donation, corneal transplantation and vision research. Eversight will utilize LLamasoft’s solutions to make data-driven decisions that more accurately predict the future need for and availability of donated eye tissue and how to most efficiently design a delivery network to provide corneas to transplant recipients in need.
Eversight is one of the largest eye banks in the world and offers numerous services beyond traditional eye banking. The organization recovers, evaluates and delivers donated eye tissue for transplantation, supports research into the causes and cures of blinding eye conditions, promotes donation awareness through public and professional education and provides humanitarian aid to people around the world in need of sight-restoring therapies. By building a complete model of its end-to-end supply chain with LLamasoft, Eversight can more easily identify operational inefficiencies and make recommended improvements as well as evaluate contingency plans based on real-world variables that impact eye donation and transplantation. Testing and planning for various scenarios ensures that the most effective process is in place for tissue recovery, processing and delivery, and that tissue is available to surgeons and their patients when the need arises.
“Eversight helps restore vision to more than 8,000 people through corneal transplantation every year, but there is more work to be done,” said Ryan Simmons, Clinical Services Director at Eversight. “To treat and one day eliminate preventable blindness, Eversight is collaborating with innovative partners who share our commitment to making vision a reality for people around the world. LLamasoft’s supply chain expertise, coupled with the insights gleaned from the data now available at our fingertips, will be invaluable in making smarter and faster decisions that ultimately will allow us to achieve more with the precious gift of sight.”
This partnership enables LLamasoft to reach its commitment to positively impact 100 million lives by 2022. Eighty-nine percent of vision-impaired people live in low- and middle-income countries. Eversight is committed to meeting the need for delivery of tissues in countries where sight-restoring corneal transplant procedures would otherwise be completely unavailable, including the Middle East, Pakistan and South Korea. With LLamasoft’s technology identifying opportunities for cost savings, Eversight is well positioned to serve more patients in need, increase capacity to reach more corneal surgeons and effectively send more tissue overseas.
“As with any transplant, time is of the essence in recovering eye tissue. In a matter of days, with Eversight’s help, someone who was once blind can begin to enjoy a life of sight,” said Ryan Purcell, Director, Global Impact Team at LLamasoft. “Eversight’s dedication to restoring sight and preventing blindness is truly remarkable. Assisting them in finding more effective and efficient ways to plan for, recover and deliver tissue so that more recipients can be supported is fulfilling work for our Global Impact Team. We are excited to have the opportunity to positively impact more people around the world through this collaboration.”
For more information on this partnership, join Eversight in San Francisco at the Cornea and Eye Banking Forum October 11 and AAO 2019, the American Academy of Ophthalmology’s annual meeting, October 12-15.
About LLamasoft, Inc.
Over 750 of the world’s most innovative companies across multiple industries rely on LLamasoft to answer complex supply chain questions. Powered by advanced analytics, LLamasoft technology helps business leaders design operational strategies to achieve profitability and growth goals. The company creates a true end-to-end view of global supply chains to enable decisions among strategic, tactical and operational time horizons. Its customers have identified more than $13B in value relying on insights from LLamasoft’s solutions. To reach its goal to positively impact 100 million lives by 2022, LLamasoft has partnered with humanitarian organizations, government entities and the World Economic Forum, and used its solutions to design and optimize health supply chains increase overall efficiency and reach more individuals in need.
About Eversight
Eversight is nonprofit organization with a mission to restore sight and prevent blindness through the healing power of donation, transplantation and research. The Eversight network is responsible for recovering, evaluating and providing human eye tissue for transplantation; supporting research into the causes and cures of blinding eye conditions; promoting donation awareness through public and professional education; and providing humanitarian aid to people around the world in need of corneal transplantation. Operating in Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio and South Korea, Eversight works in collaboration with surgeons, researchers, academic medical centers and eye banks across the United States and abroad. For more information, visit eversightvision.org.
