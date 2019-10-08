Kinetica’s Active Analytics Platform is Powered by Oracle Cloud and Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

|By Business Wire
|
|October 8, 2019 09:09 AM EDT
Kinetica, the Active Analytics Platform for the Extreme Data Economy and Silver-level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced its Powered by Oracle Cloud status and is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, offering added value to Oracle Cloud customers. The Active Analytics Platform enables customers to deploy and integrate Kinetica with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Streaming service. Customers can also connect Kinetica with their Autonomous Transaction Processing and Autonomous Data Warehouse instances using Open Database Connectivity (ODBC) and Java Database Connectivity (JDBC) connectors, and use Kinetica as a unified analytics solution on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for both historical and streaming data.
The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is the industry’s broadest and most complete public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including platform as a service (PaaS), software as a service (SaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS).
“Kinetica’s ability to perform streaming and historical analytics, location intelligence, and machine learning complements Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s native services. By deploying our Active Analytics Platform on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, enterprises can take advantage of unified analytics,” said Samm DiStasio, VP of Business Development, Kinetica. “Kinetica’s participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of our Active Analytics Platform. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals.”
“The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community,” said David Hicks, vice-president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. “Kinetica's commitment to innovation with the Oracle Cloud and quality execution helps our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled data analytics solutions ready to meet critical business needs.”
Powered by Oracle Cloud status recognizes OPN member solutions that have been tested or are verified to run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This achievement offers customers the confidence that the partner's application is supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure SLA, enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.
The Oracle Cloud Marketplace offers an intuitive user interface to browse and search for available applications and services, as well as user ratings and reviews to help customers determine the best business solutions for their organization. With its new automated application installation features, customers can easily deploy provider business applications from a centralized cloud interface.
About Kinetica
The Kinetica Active Analytics Platform combines streaming and historical data with location intelligence and machine learning-powered analytics. Organizations across automotive, energy, telecommunications, retail, healthcare, financial services, and beyond leverage the platform’s GPU-accelerated computing power to build custom analytical applications that deliver immediate, dynamic insight. Kinetica has a rich partner ecosystem, including NVIDIA, Dell, HP, and IBM, and is privately held, backed by leading global venture capital firms Canvas Ventures, Citi Ventures, GreatPoint Ventures, and Meritech Capital Partners. For more information and trial downloads, visit kinetica.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.
Trademarks
Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005282/en/
