General Micro Systems (GMS) Launches S1202-XVE, the Industry’s Smallest and Lightest Video Server with Artificial Intelligence for Rugged Military & Industrial Applications

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 8, 2019 09:10 AM EDT
General Micro Systems (GMS), the rugged C4ISR mobile systems and servers company, today announced the industry’s smallest, lightest and most SWaP-C-optimized workstation, display and general-purpose graphics processing unit (GPGPU) artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm and video processor. At only seven pounds and 9.8 inches x 5.4 inches x 2.3 inches, the ultra-rugged S1202-XVE Peacock III enables the near real-time video processing of large amounts of high-quality images, video or sensor data for immediate and accurate analysis—right on the battlefield. This powerful processing performance makes the system ideal for military applications in harsh environments such as airborne reconnaissance, autonomous vehicles, wide-body C4ISR platforms, multi-console displays and other areas of modern warfare.
When equipped with third-party software algorithms, the S1202-XVE compresses, trans-codes, transmits and stores live video and sensor data over IP-based terrestrial or satellite networks with up to 2:1 HEVC compression (compared with AVC) while retaining resolution. The S1202-XVE supports three independent outputs of 4K UHD video, with an additional Nvidia® Quadro Pascal™ GPGPU providing up to eight TFLOPS for algorithm, vector or AI processing in near real time.
“This fully ruggedized, conduction-cooled system has more computational performance per cubic inch than any other video server on the market today,” said Ben Sharfi, chief architect and CEO of General Micro Systems. “The product is one-fifth the size of a rackmount server and more rugged. In fact, S1202-XVE has so much processing power despite its small package that it can replace most 1U rackmount servers while still operating over -40° to +85°C. This is a substantial benefit for any rugged system requiring real-time transmission and analysis of large amounts of super high-resolution sensor and video data.”
Extensive Video Capabilities with High Performance Parallel Computing
The S1202-XVE includes a 7th generation Intel® Core i7® processor, with built-in CODECs that handle video conversions between MPEG-2, AVC and HEVC formats. Supplementing the onboard Intel Graphics Processor (IGP), the base configuration adds a separate graphics processing unit (GPU) that boasts 2.3 TFLOPS of floating-point processing power and provides two additional HDMI/DisplayPort video outputs, for a total of three independent video outputs. The S1202‑XVE can be optionally outfitted with a second modular Nvidia Quadro Pascal GPGPU for added computational resources.
By utilizing the second GPGPU, the S1202-XVE brings an additional 8.7 TFLOPS of floating-point processing power. With this much horsepower, the AI-ready system can perform complex computations such as vector math, executing thousands of threads in parallel, which leads to a dramatic increase in computing power and cost effectiveness in a very small chassis.
As with all GMS workstations and servers, the S1202-XVE is designed with I/O flexibility in mind. It accommodates COTS interfaces such as USB (2.0/3.0), Ethernet (1GbE and 10GbE), and RS-232 serial, while also providing native support for multiple video formats such as VGA, HDMI, and DisplayPort. With this flexibility, seamless integration with existing data centers and video feeds is ensured.
The S1202-XVE is in full volume production, and is already deployed in military/aerospace applications, including airborne platforms with certification, qual, and other reliability data.
A Must-Have for Industrial Applications Too
In addition to benefiting applications used in modern warfare, such as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), cryptography and situational awareness, the S1202-XVE can also apply parallel processing in industrial applications for deep learning, autonomy, robotics and AI. One small S1202-XVE can process data to replicate human reasoning and actions, absorb remarkable amounts of data and transform data into intelligent decisions and actions. Applications include mining and excavation, electronic design automation, medical imaging, weather modeling, facial recognition, target tracking, autonomous vehicles and other areas of numerical analytics.
For more information regarding the S1202-XVE, including technical details and high-resolution images, visit https://www.gms4sbc.com/products/systems/item/s1202-xve.
Where: Booth #7664 at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) annual meeting in Washington D.C., Oct. 14-16, 2019.
For interviews at the show, ask for Kelly Wanlass at 801-602-4723 or [email protected], or GMS CTO Chris Ciufo at (360) 921-7556 or [email protected].
About General Micro Systems:
General Micro Systems (GMS) is the rugged server company. The company is known as the industry expert in highest-density, modular, compute-intensive, and rugged small form-factor embedded computing systems, servers, and switches. These powerful systems are ideal for demanding C4ISR defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, and energy exploration applications. GMS is an IEC, ISO, AS9100, NIST-800-171, and MIL-SPEC supplier with infrastructure and operations for long-life, spec-controlled, and configuration-managed programs. Designed from the ground up to provide the highest performance and functionality in the harshest environments on the planet, the company’s highly customizable products include GMS Rugged DNA™ with patented RuggedCool™ cooling technology. GMS is also the leader in deployable high-end Intel® processors and a proud Intel® partner since 1986. For more information, visit www.gms4sbc.com
General Micro Systems and the General Micro Systems logo are trademarks of General Micro Systems, Inc. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners.
©2019 General Micro Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005319/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT