Energy Toolbase Integrates Chint Power Systems C&I Energy Storage Solution Onto Their Platform

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 8, 2019 09:12 AM EDT
Energy Toolbase, an industry-leading provider of solar and energy storage modeling and proposal software, has integrated Chint Power Systems’ (CPS) energy storage solution, a market leading manufacturer of solar and energy storage power conversion equipment, onto their platform. The integration enables distributed energy developers to quickly and accurately analyze the economic viability of solar + storage and standalone storage projects for commercial and industrial (C&I) customers.
“Integrating our storage solution onto the Energy Toolbase platform is all about giving our developer partners a more streamlined workflow to analyze their projects,” said Daniel Hill, the energy storage sales manager with CPS America. “This gives developers confidence to know they’re running validated storage simulations and economic analysis, which is necessary to get projects to the finish line.”
The CPS energy storage solution comes fully integrated with Pason Power’s intelligent Energy Management System (iEMS) software, which uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize the dispatch of the system. CPS and Pason Power announced the launch of their hardware + software integration earlier this year, which was designed to foster a simplified, pre-configured, single-source procurement process for customers.
There is no additional cost for Energy Toolbase users to utilize the newly launched CPS integration and run storage dispatch simulations and savings analysis that are representative of how the CPS system, controlled by the Pason Power iEMS, would operate in the field.
With over 3GW installed in the U.S. market since 2009, CPS is widely regarded as the market leader for commercial string inverters. For its turnkey energy storage solution, CPS has achieved UL 9540 certification for the 30kW/65kWh, 30kW/130kWh, and 60kW/130kWh sizes. Systems are in stock and available for shipment.
Energy Toolbase recently merged with Pason Power following the Pason Systems Inc. (TSX:PSI) acquisition of a majority interest in Energy Toolbase.
Energy Toolbase, CPS, and Pason Power will co-host a webinar on Wednesday, October 30th at 2:00 PM EST / 1:00 PM CT to overview and demo the newly launched integration. Click here to register.
About Energy Toolbase
Energy Toolbase is an industry leading software platform that specializes in modeling and proposing the economics of solar PV and energy storage projects. Over one thousand leading distributed energy organizations worldwide utilize the SaaS platform to accurately, objectively and transparently analyze their projects and create customer facing proposals. To learn more or request a free trial, visit: www.energytoolbase.com.
About CPS America
CPS, Chint Power Systems America, is a subsidiary of the Chint Group (http://en.chint.com), a publicly traded smart energy company founded in Asia in 1984. CPS America was founded in Texas in 2009. It has invested heavily in a local team and operates a service operations center in Dallas, warehousing and distribution in Los Angeles, and a Sales and Marketing office in the San Francisco Bay Area. CPS is the USA market leader for 3-phase string inverters with well over 2.5GW shipped in America and has recently made a strategic entry as a vertically integrated energy storage systems provider. The company strives to deliver value to its customers through product innovation, cost leadership, and first-class service backed by a bankable company. www.chintpowersystems.com.
About Pason Power Inc.
Pason Power enables customers to build, sell, operate, and support advanced energy storage systems through its energy intelligence software platform. Pason Power customers can right-size and model the financial performance of energy storage projects to significantly lower project risk and confidently move from pencil-out to power-on. The company is built on a legacy of over 25 years in the management and security of energy data. The company is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems Inc. (“Pason”) (TSX:PSI), and leverages robust, industrial technology which has established it as a world leader in energy data management and controls automation. Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and has a 40-year track record of adding value through energy data. For more information, visit https://pasonpower.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005549/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT