MIPI Alliance Advances Activities for ADAS, ADS and Other Automotive Applications

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 8, 2019 09:13 AM EDT
The MIPI Alliance, an international organization that develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries, today announced key advancements and activities designed to enhance advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving systems (ADS) and other automotive applications.
Trends such as the proliferation of camera, display, radar, lidar and other sensors are creating growing demand for high-performance wired interfaces in vehicles. While drawing on its existing specifications for mobile devices, MIPI is developing and enhancing automotive specifications to meet the stringent requirements of automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, SoC designers and other industry providers in areas such as reliability, functional safety and low electromagnetic interference (EMI).
New automotive white paper
In a white paper published today, “MIPI Alliance: Driving the Wires of Automotive,” MIPI lays out how it is leveraging its current specifications for automotive applications and developing enhancements and new specifications for this sector. Download it here.
The white paper includes an in-depth look at the upcoming MIPI A-PHY specification and its key technical advantages. Development work is well underway on the MIPI A-PHY v1.0 physical layer specification, which will provide the automotive industry with a unified in-vehicle connectivity standard that meets the industry’s need for high speed, low latency, functional safety, lightweight wiring, low power consumption and the desired economies of scale.
A-PHY support for broadest spectrum of speed needs
A-PHY is being developed as an asymmetric data link in a point-to-point topology with high-speed unidirectional data, embedded bidirectional control data and optional power delivery over a single cable. It will support both coaxial cables up to 15 meters and shielded differential pair (SDP) cables, each with up to four inline connectors. A key application of A-PHY is to directly and efficiently carry the near-ubiquitous MIPI Camera Serial Interface-2 (MIPI CSI-2) and MIPI Display Serial Interface-2 (MIPI DSI-2) protocols between components anywhere in a vehicle, as well as other interface types. These protocols currently use the short-reach MIPI D-PHY and MIPI C-PHY physical layers and require a “bridge” to a proprietary long-reach PHY to connect widely dispersed systems. A-PHY will offer a single long-reach physical layer so designers can use the same long-reach bridge transport technology in all cases. Later, cameras, displays and SoCs will natively support A-PHY, eliminating the need for bridge chips altogether.
MIPI A-PHY is being developed on two profiles to support speeds of 2-16 Gbps, with a roadmap to 24-48 Gbps and beyond, to suit a broad spectrum of use cases and design needs. Profile 1, for lower-speed applications, is expected to deliver up to about 8 Gbps over 15 meters and offer a lowest-cost, low-complexity solution for simple implementation and shorter time to market. Profile 2 will support all A-PHY speeds and provide a pathway to higher speeds for applications that require them. The two profiles will interoperate to ensure compatibility, as well as gradual system scale-up. When complete, A-PHY will serve a broad spectrum of longer-reach, high-speed connectivity needs, including IoT and industrial applications.
Next generation of automotive electronics specifications
MIPI A-PHY v1.0 specification work is expected to be completed by the end of 2019, with the specification available in early 2020. Meanwhile, MIPI is now identifying requirements for A-PHY v2.0, and OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and others in the automotive ecosystem are invited to join MIPI to contribute to this important work. It’s anticipated that the first vehicles using A-PHY components will be in production in 2024.
MIPI is also updating other specifications to meet the requirements of increasingly advanced vehicles and to help system designers, developers and manufacturers bring new technologies and features to market more quickly and at lower costs. For example, MIPI CSI-2 v3.0 was released recently—a significant update of the primary interface used to connect camera sensors to application processors. Enhancements include RAW-24, for representing individual image pixels with greater precision, which could help autonomous vehicles to more accurately identify obstacles and hazards.
“MIPI Alliance is involved in automotive standards-making at an exciting time in the evolution of the industry,” said Joel Huloux, chairman of MIPI Alliance. “Similar to the impacts of standardization in the mobile industry, so too will MIPI specifications significantly shape the automotive industry. The activities underway and the active involvement of our members at key industry events and other forums demonstrate how MIPI is helping to define the next generation of automotive electronics interfaces.”
Additional opportunities and resources
Continuing its active involvement in the automotive space, MIPI has more related activities coming up.
- Join us at MIPI DevCon Taipei for sessions on MIPI in Automotive topics.
- Look for a series of webinars coming this fall, beginning with “MIPI in Automotive," followed by more focused presentations on MIPI specifications for camera, display, storage and other automotive application areas.
- Check our events page for opportunities to meet with MIPI representatives at upcoming automotive events.
To discover more about MIPI Alliance, subscribe to its blog and connect with its social networks by following MIPI on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
About MIPI Alliance
MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Founded in 2003, the organization has over 300 member companies worldwide and 14 active working groups delivering specifications within the mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, and test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.
MIPI® is a registered trademark owned by MIPI Alliance. MIPI CSI-2℠, MIPI DSI-2℠, MIPI A-PHY℠, MIPI D-PHY℠ and MIPI C-PHY℠ are service marks of MIPI Alliance.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005331/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT