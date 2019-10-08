GSMA : les opérateurs de téléphonie mobile russes emmèneront la Communauté des États indépendants dans les déploiements 5G

|By Business Wire
La Russie dirigera la Communauté des États indépendants (CEI)1 dans la commercialisation des services 5G, tous les autres marchés de la région lançant des réseaux 5G d'ici 2025, selon la GSMA. Le rapport Économie mobile : Russie & CEI 2019 a été publié aujourd'hui lors de l'évènement Mobile 360 Series – Eurasia, à Moscou. D'ici à 2025, la région de la CEI comptera environ 54 millions de connexions 5G, soit un taux d'adoption de 13 pour cent. Les opérateurs devraient investir 39 milliards de dollars dans l'infrastructure mobile entre 2019 et 2025, dont plus de 70 pour cent seront consacrés à la 5G.
" Les réseaux 5G ont le potentiel de transformer l'économie numérique pour les entreprises et les citoyens et notre dernier rapport souligne comment la Russie et la région de la CEI se préparent à entrer dans cette nouvelle ère stimulante ", a déclaré Mats Granryd, Directeur général de la GSMA. " Toutefois, afin de tirer parti de l'énorme potentiel de la 5G pour stimuler la croissance socio-économique, les gouvernements régionaux et les régulateurs doivent adopter des politiques, telles que l'accès au spectre, qui encouragent les investissements étrangers et stimulent le développement du secteur mobile. "
Croissance des réseaux 4G, ralentissement du nombre d'abonnés
La région de la CEI comptait 235 millions d'abonnés uniques au téléphone mobile à la fin de 2018, la Russie, l'Ukraine et l'Ouzbékistan représentant ensemble 80 pour cent. La région a un taux de pénétration unique de 81 pour cent, notamment en Russie, qui est proche du point de saturation. La croissance future sera limitée à moins de 9 millions de nouveaux abonnés uniques dans la CEI d'ici 2025. Toutefois, la région connaît également une accélération du passage à la large bande mobile en raison d'une demande accrue de services à forte intensité de données et de débits plus élevés. La 4G devrait devenir la première technologie mobile de la région en 2021 et représentera plus des deux tiers des connexions totales en 2025.
Politiques à l'appui de l'économie numérique
Le rapport met en évidence comment la fourniture d'une connectivité 5G augmentera l'intensité capitalistique pour les opérateurs, tandis que l'incertitude actuelle concernant l'accès au spectre pourrait constituer un obstacle potentiel à la libération de valeur dans l'économie numérique. Les réseaux 5G ont le potentiel de soutenir une série de solutions innovantes pour les entreprises et les consommateurs ; cependant, les décideurs politiques devraient également exploiter la puissance de la 5G pour stimuler la croissance et la transformation des industries traditionnelles. Le cadre réglementaire devrait favoriser le développement de l'industrie mobile dans un environnement propice à l'investissement. Cela devrait être étayé par un plan de développement national 5G complet.
La contribution du mobile à l'économie et à l'emploi
La contribution de l'industrie mobile à l'économie régionale de la CEI s'élèvera à 101 milliards de dollars, soit 4,7 % du PIB en 2018, et devrait atteindre 122 milliards de dollars (5,1 % du PIB) en 2023. En 2018, l'industrie a contribué à la création de 620 000 emplois, soit directement, soit indirectement par l'activité dans l'économie en général. Un montant supplémentaire de 12 milliards de dollars a été recueilli en 2018 grâce à l'impôt général. On s'attend à ce que les technologies liées à la technologie 5G contribuent à hauteur de 34 milliards $ à l'économie régionale au cours des 15 prochaines années.
L'innovation régionale soutenue par la connectivité mobile
Le rapport souligne également le potentiel qu'ont les opérateurs d'étendre leurs activités au-delà des communications traditionnelles dans des domaines tels que l'Internet des objets (IdO), où les maisons et les bâtiments intelligents seront deux secteurs de croissance clés jusqu'en 2025. L'industrie de la téléphonie mobile explore et met en œuvre des applications de l'intelligence artificielle (IA) et des technologies de la blockchain, et injecte davantage de fonds dans l'écosystème de lancement pour se protéger des perturbations et diversifier la composition des revenus.
Le nouveau rapport Économie mobile : Russie & CEI 2019a été rédigé par GSMA Intelligence. Pour accéder au rapport complet et aux infographies connexes, veuillez visiter le site : https://www.gsma.com/r/mobileeconomy/russia-cis/
