Campaign Monitor Launches CM Commerce, an Email Marketing Solution for Growing Retail Businesses

Campaign Monitor—a provider of powerful yet approachable email marketing software and a part of the CM Group family of brands—today unveiled CM Commerce, a new product offering built from the popular ecommerce platform, Conversio. This new product offering is designed for retail businesses interested in accelerating their growth through the use of advanced email marketing, including customers such as Cafe Joe and Pastreez. CM Commerce helps these companies overcome the specific ecommerce challenges faced in their growth process by giving them the ability to easily create professional, automated email campaigns that streamline engagement throughout the customer lifecycle, increase conversions and build trustworthy brands.
“Conversio is one of the most highly rated and highly reviewed applications in the Shopify store,” said Wellford Dillard, CEO of CM Group. “Bringing them into the CM Group portfolio as CM Commerce is another step towards our strategy of having an ideal solution for every marketer and organization. With this acquisition, we now have an offering for ecommerce businesses at each stage of their growth journey, beginning with CM Commerce and continuing with Sailthru as they expand their business and increase in sophistication.”
With CM Commerce’s deep integrations with Shopify, WooCommerce and Big Commerce, small business owners can easily integrate their storefronts with the platform to begin utilizing features such as abandoned cart emails, post-purchase surveys, and product reviews. Additionally, the platform guides users through every step in campaign development with pre-built workflows for a wide range of email marketing tactics from simple to advanced. CM Commerce also offers users the ability to track key ecommerce metrics like conversion performance, list growth, and average order value.
“Small business owners, especially those who rely on ecommerce to drive sales, are often boot-strapping their businesses. They typically don’t have access to expert marketing resources. CM Commerce is here to change that,” said Cody Bender, chief product officer at CM Group. “We set out to make it as easy as possible for ecommerce businesses to get started with email marketing. Between the turnkey integrations we offer with the most popular ecommerce platforms and a library of ecommerce-focused pre-built campaigns, businesses can start sending email campaigns almost immediately.”
“CM Commerce has been a game-changer for a small company like ours where our marketing team is just two people. With the pre-built workflows and email automation, CM Commerce allows me to focus on running our business — without needing to worry about our email because it runs itself,” said Aron Schoenfeld, CEO of Cafe Joe USA. “Once we connected our Shopify account and activated the CM Commerce tools, our overall conversion rate shot up by 60%. We've seen a $58 return on investment for every dollar spent.”
CM Commerce is available now. Explore the product’s features at campaignmonitor.com/products/cm-commerce.
The product joins Campaign Monitor within CM Group, a global technology company with the mission of offering a solution to meet the needs of every marketer. CM Group’s acquisition of Conversio was finalized in August 2019.
About Campaign Monitor
Campaign Monitor, a CM Group brand, is a global technology company providing a powerful yet approachable email marketing platform. Founded in 2004, Campaign Monitor’s mission is to provide customers with the tools they need to create meaningful connections with their audiences. Over 250,000 customers worldwide use Campaign Monitor’s easy-to-use design, personalization and automation tools to create and deliver stunning emails that drive real business results. For more information about Campaign Monitor, or to try it for free, visit campaignmonitor.com
About CM Group
CM Group is a family of global marketing technology brands including Campaign Monitor, Delivra, Emma, Liveclicker, Sailthru and Vuture. By joining together these leading brands, CM Group offers a variety of world-class solutions that can be used by marketers at any level. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, CM Group has United States offices in Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New York City, Pittsburgh and San Francisco, and global offices in Australia, London, New Zealand and Uruguay.
