NTT ofrece Ultra Reality Viewing en un partido en vivo de la postemporada de la MLB


|October 8, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
NTT (TOKIO: 9432), líder mundial en tecnología y soluciones empresariales, conjuntamente con la Liga Mayor de Béisbol (Major League Baseball, MLB), realizaron con éxito hoy una prueba de concepto (proof of concept, PoC) con la tecnología de visualización de ultrarrealidad (ultra reality viewing, URV) de NTT como parte de su recientemente anunciado acuerdo tecnológico multianual, lo que convierte a la compañía con sede en Japón en un socio oficial de la MLB en los Estados Unidos. Esta implementación verificó la factibilidad de un evento de experiencia para los aficionados de un video envolvente de superalta definición en tiempo real; algo inédito para un evento deportivo en vivo en los Estados Unidos.
Photos at the PoC event: MLB Studio (Photo: Business Wire)
Una base fundamental de esta asociación trata sobre el intento de colaboración para crear una nueva experiencia para los aficionados dentro de la era del mundo inteligente. La Ultra Reality Viewing fue probada con éxito durante el tercer partido de la Serie de la División de la Liga Estadounidense presentada por Doosan entre los Astros de Houston y los Rays de Tampa Bay desde el Tropicana Field. Dentro del estadio, NTT instaló múltiples cámaras 4K que transmitieron imágenes de alta definición (12K de ancho) en tiempo real en una pantalla superancha (2,30 x 11,91 m) con sonido envolvente de seis canales, incluida la emoción de audio original en un área de visualización configurada en un estudio de la red de MLB ubicado en Secaucus, Nueva Jersey. Esta tecnología URV creó una sensación transformadora única que colocó al espectador remoto dentro del estadio y su atmósfera en vivo.
Se invitó a socios empresariales a este evento de visualización para aumentar el conocimiento sobre otros usos potenciales que se podrían dar a la tecnología de experiencia Ultra Reality Viewing. NTT y la MLB continuarán trabajando para ampliar el uso de la tecnología URV dentro de nuevas y emocionantes experiencias para los aficionados en otros eventos.
Clip de video de URV: https://youtu.be/De3UsAF0Ebc
Notas:
Acerca de Ultra Reality Viewing
Ultra Reality Viewing es la tecnología de síntesis de video surround (envolvente) de superalta definición en tiempo real de NTT, que combina imágenes de múltiples cámaras en 4K en una imagen superancha como la de 12K en tiempo real y transmite esto de manera sincronizada a ubicaciones remotas. Con los videos envolventes de superalta definición que no pueden ser capturados por cámaras generales y tecnologías de audio que permiten que sonidos originales sean generados y transmitidos a una ubicación remota sin pérdida y diferencia de tiempo y se regeneren esos ciertos campos de sonido a través de la ubicación remota, el público tienes la posibilidad de ver deportes o contenido de eventos como si lo estuviera haciendo en vivo en el estadio, en la cancha o en el teatro. Esta es una solución comprobada basada en la exclusiva tecnología de investigación y desarrollo (research and development, R&D) de NTT, “Kirari!(*1)”. Se implementó con éxito en Japón para mejorar la vista de la audiencia y las experiencias de los fanáticos, con resultados muy positivos.
(*1) Si desea más información sobre la tecnología de R&D de NTT “Kirari!”, visite https://www.ntt.co.jp/activity/en/innovation/kirari/.
Acerca de MLB
La Liga Mayor de Béisbol (MLB) es la liga deportiva profesional más histórica de Estados Unidos y se compone de 30 clubes miembro en EE. UU. y Canadá, lo que representa el máximo nivel de béisbol profesional. La Liga Mayor de Béisbol es el deporte más convocante de América del Norte y desde 2004, la MLB goza de sus temporadas más convocantes en la historia del juego. Dirigida por el comisionado Robert D. Manfred, Jr., la MLB actualmente cuenta con niveles récord de ingresos de la industria, tranquilidad laboral y equilibrio competitivo, como también con el programa de examen de drogas más completo entre los deportes profesionales de Estados Unidos. La MLB sigue con su compromiso de lograr un impacto en las comunidades de EE. UU., Canadá y todo el mundo, al perpetuar el importante rol del deporte en la sociedad y al llegar a cada faceta de los proyectos de negocios, marketing y relaciones comunitarias del béisbol. Con el continuo éxito de MLB Network y las plataformas digitales de MLB, la MLB sigue encontrando maneras innovadoras para que sus fanáticos disfruten del pasatiempo nacional de Estados Unidos y de un juego realmente mundial. Para obtener más información sobre la Liga Mayor de Béisbol, visite www.MLB.com.
Acerca de NTT
NTT es un proveedor de soluciones de tecnología y negocios global. Ayudamos a los clientes a desarrollar su negocio y mejorar su posición competitiva en el mercado al brindar servicios totalmente integrados, como redes globales, seguridad cibernética, aplicaciones e informática administradas, servicios en la nube y centros de datos, combinados con la asesoría de negocios y una profunda experiencia en la industria. Como uno de los cinco principales proveedores de servicios de negocios y tecnología globales, NTT trabaja con más de 80 compañías que figuran en Global Fortune 100 y muchos miles de otros clientes y comunidades, para lograr sus metas y contribuir a un futuro sostenible. Para obtener más información sobre NTT, visite www.global.ntt.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT