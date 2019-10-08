Intelligent Automation Technologies Transforming Industrial Manufacturing Market: Opportunities for Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence in Industrial Operations, 2019-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
October 8, 2019 10:24 AM EDT
The "Intelligent Automation Technologies Transforming Industrial Manufacturing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Intelligent automation is driven by artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. In industrial operations, AI acts as the catalyst to increase productivity in the operations. Three types of artificial technology are identified as a game-changer in industrial operations in which these technologies are digitalizing and streamlining the value chain process in the operations, and becoming crucial applications in all levels and in departments of companies. Robotic process automation (RPA), automated storage and retrieval (ASR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) have begun to be widely employed by companies and organizations in industrial operations.
Noteworthy AI platforms that are capable of automating and digitizing industrial operations with impact intensity are also discussed thoroughly. Funding analysis, partnerships, and M&A of AI technologies are highlighted in the report. Key participants in the funding analysis and partnerships are also disclosed. Megatrends, patents trends and direction, and regional trends are also analyzed in the report.
Key topics covered in the study:
- The key advances in the intelligent technologies that are imminent in industrial automation
- The key participants, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and funding that are focused on leveraging the imminent technologies for robotics
- Related products in intelligent automation and recent case studies of intelligent automation in industrial operations
- The key challenges in the employment of intelligent automation in the manufacturing sector
- Global Innovation Indicators encouraging the development of intelligent automation technologies
- Growth Opportunities and Strategic Insights.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 TechVision - Research Process and Methodology
1.3 Key Findings
2. Technologies Enabling Intelligent Automation in Industrial Manufacturing
2.1 Role of Machine Learning in Industrial Manufacturing
2.2 Role of Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR) in Automating Manufacturing Sector
2.3 Role of Automated Material Handling Systems in Industrial Automation
3. Outlook of Intelligent Automation Technologies across the Manufacturing Sector
3.1 Key Drivers Encouraging Adoption of Intelligent Automation Technologies
3.2 Industry Participants Focus on Developing Automation Platforms for Intelligent Automation
3.3 Automation Platforms are Enabling Efficient Training and Improved Customer Relationship Management
3.4 AI platform and Robotics to Play a Key Role in Encouraging Intelligent Automation Technologies in Manufacturing
3.5 Impact of Intelligent Automation on Various Sectors (2019-2023)
3.6 Viewpoints on Impact of Intelligent Automation Technologies in Various Sectors (2019-2023)
3.7 Regional Analysis on Intelligent Automation Technologies
4. Case Studies illustrating the Role of Intelligent Automation Technologies in the Manufacturing Industry
4.1 Management of Complex Supply Chain using RPA platform
4.2 Increasing Productivity in the Manufacturing Facility using AR Platform
4.3 Development of AR Platform for Increase in Productivity and Reduced Downtime
5. Innovation Ecosystem
5.1 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Aims to Solve Challenges Faced in Industrial Automation
5.2 IoT is Garnering Advancements in Intelligent Platform Technologies
5.3 Autonomous Robots are Being Deployed in Manufacturing to Improve Productivity
6. Global Innovation Indicators
6.1 Funding Initiatives Encouraging Development of Intelligent Automation Technologies
6.2 Increased Patents Published in Machine Learning for Industrial Applications
6.3 Other Research Areas Encouraging Industrial Automation Include Industrial and Warehouse Robots
6.4 Partnerships and Mergers & Acquisitions are Key Strategic Initiatives Encouraging Technology Development
6.5 Key Challenges in Implementing Intelligent Automation in Manufacturing
7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Insights
7.1 Artificial Intelligence to Enter into Cognitive Era in the Industrial Environment
7.2 Technologies Enabling Connectivity and Convergence to Pave the Way in the Manufacturing Sector
7.3 Technology Roadmap for Automation Intelligent Technologies (2019-2027)
7.4 Strategic Insights
8. Industry Contacts
8.1 Industry Contacts
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/skpsrp
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005650/en/
