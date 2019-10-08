Global Endpoint Security Market to Grow with a CAGR of 6.6% During the Forecast Period, 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
October 8, 2019
The "Global Endpoint Security Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2018, the market grew 10.4% to $11.9 billion. It is foreseen that 2019 will grow 8.9% to $13.0 billion. The Compound Annual Great Rate (CAGR) for 2018 to 2023 is 6.6%. Total commercial endpoint security represents 68% of revenues in 2018 compared to 32% for Consumer/SOHO.
Global Endpoint Security Market, Forecast to 2023 is a report which analyzes the global market for endpoint security. Endpoint Security is a security software platform that includes host-based software products that secure computing devices and Internet of Things (IoT) from malware, targeted cyber attacks, unwanted applications, and physical loss or theft. Endpoint security may be referred to by different terms depending on the vendors: Endpoint Protection Platform or Endpoint Protection and Prevention (EPP). Endpoint security is a host-based software system that protects users against phishing, malicious links, and malware. A software agent is installed on a host system. Endpoint security includes both EPP and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). EPP is a software suite that includes antivirus, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, and other features.
EDR is an advanced tool to detect threats, contain the incident, investigate with forensics and proactive hunting tools, provide immediate response and remediation. Endpoint devices include computing devices: laptops, desktops, tablets, servers, and smartphones. IoT devices are included as endpoints. There is an increasing number and diversity of endpoint devices. Email and web-borne threats are the first and second major threat vectors, respectively. These threat vectors are avenues of attack on endpoints.
In the last few years, the complexity and volume of threats have increased significantly. Threats to endpoints have become big business targeting specific verticals as well as individuals within organizations. In particular, there has been an increase in sophisticated and highly targeted cyber attacks. Many attacks use social engineering techniques. The threat landscape is constantly changing. There is the continued prevalence of advanced and targeted threats along with the growth of malware. Attacks have become more sophisticated, aimed at high profile targets.
The most significant trend in the endpoint security market is the acceleration of organizations migrating to the cloud. The cloud is driving new endpoint security strategies. Enterprises are interested in transitioning to cloud-delivered security to reduce cost/complexity, simplify security for mobile users, and adopt new capabilities. Migration to cloud-based services moves the service outside of an organization's security perimeter and potentially opens the organization up to more frequent and easier cyber-attacks. IoT introduces new entry points for hackers. The number of connected devices is increasing every year. These devices have different operating systems, networking protocols, and vulnerabilities. IoT devices which form part of business processes driven by cloud apps, or gather data that might be sensitive to the organization need to be secured from external threats.
Continued growth of mobile devices, BYOD and IoT will drive increasing web traffic. A major development in the last two years is that EDR has quickly become integrated into EPP. Endpoint security vendors have integrated various EDR functions across a spectrum of EPP offerings. The lines between EPP with EDR and stand alone EDR have blurred. Data privacy has introduced more stringent and punitive government regulations which drive demand for endpoint security. Organizations are looking for integrated solutions that enable them to consolidate vendors and increase operational efficiencies while gaining stronger, comprehensive security. Automated tools are required in order to address the shortage of skilled security personnel. In such a competitive environment, web security vendors need to differentiate.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Market Overview-Endpoint Security
- Market Overview-Impact of the Cloud
- Market Overview-Impact of Social Media
- Market Overview-Impact of IoT
- Market Overview-EDR Integration
- Market Overview-Endpoint Security Functions and Features
- Market Overview-Why is Endpoint Security Important?
- Market Overview-Mergers and Acquisition
- Market Overview-Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Market Overview-Distribution Channels
3. External Challenges: Drivers and Restraints-Total Endpoint Security Market
4. Trends and Predictions for the Endpoint Security Market
- Macro Trends Impact for Endpoint Security
- Macro Trend Discussion-Migration to the Cloud and Mobility
- Macro Trend Discussion-IoT Growth Adds More Endpoints and New Entry Points
- Macro Trend Discussion-Integrated Solutions will Lead to Vendor Consolidation
- Macro Trend Discussion-Endpoint Security Vendors Continue to Innovate to Counter Threat Evolution
5. Forecasts and Trends-Total Endpoint Security Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Total Endpoint Security Market-Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast Comparison with Prior Report
- Revenue Forecast Comparison with Prior Report-Revenues
- Revenue Forecast Comparison with Prior Report-Growth Rates
- Total Endpoint Security Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Regional Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Total Endpoint Security Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Market Verticals
- Endpoint Security Vertical Market Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Total Endpoint Security Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Business Segment
- Business Segment Revenue Forecast Discussion
6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Endpoint Security Market
- Competitive Analysis, Total Endpoint Security Market-Market Share
- Total Endpoint Security Market-Market Shares 2017 versus 2018
- Competitive Analysis-Market Shares, 2017 v 2018
- Total Endpoint Security Market-Market Shares Gains 2018
- Competitive Analysis-Market Share Gains 2018
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Endpoint Security Market-Market Engineering Measurements
- Regional Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants-2018
- Regional Revenue Discussion-Major Market Participants
- Total Endpoint Security Market-Revenue Forecast by Business Segment Market
- Business Segment Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants-2018
- Business Segment Revenue Discussion-Major Market Participants
- Total Endpoint Security Market-Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Vertical Market Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants-2018
- Vertical Market Revenue Forecast Discussion
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth in Endpoint Security
8. Consumer/SOHO Segment Breakdown
9. SMB Segment Breakdown
10. Midsize Segment Breakdown
11. Large Business Segment Breakdown
12. Enterprise Segment Breakdown
13. Large Enterprise Segment Breakdown
- Large Enterprise Segment-Market Engineering Measurements
- Large Enterprise Segment-Revenue Forecast
- Large Enterprise Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Large Enterprise Segment-Market Share
- Large Enterprise Segment-Competitive Environment
- Analysis of Business Segments Discussion-Consumer/SOHO vs Corporate
- Consumer/SOHO vs Corporate Revenue Forecasts
- Corporate Endpoint Security Market-Market Shares 2017 versus 2018
- Corporate Segments Major Vendors
14. North America Breakdown
15. Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Breakdown
16. Asia-Pacific Breakdown
17. Latin America Breakdown
18. The Last Word
- The Last Word-Predictions
- The Last Word-Recommendations
- Legal Disclaimer
19. Company Profiles
- Vendor Profile Notes
- Profile-Avast Software
- Profile-BlackBerry Cylance
- Profile-Carbon Black
- Profile-Cisco
- Profile-CrowdStrike
- Profile-ESET
- Profile-Kaspersky
- Profile-Malwarebytes
- Profile-McAfee
- Profile-Microsoft
- Profile-Panda Security
- Profile-Sophos
- Profile-Symantec
- Profile-Tanium
- Profile-Trend Micro
- Profile-Webroot
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6aeii
