OCSiAl presenta sus nuevos productos TUBALL MATRIX para elastómeros

October 8, 2019
OCSiAl, el mayor productor mundial de nanotubos de grafeno, acaba de presentar cuatro nuevos productos TUBALL MATRIX diseñados específicamente para el sector de elaboración de elastómeros. El anuncio, realizado en la Conferencia Internacional de Elastómeros de Cleveland, representa otra expansión de la cartera de OCSiAl y de la línea TUBALL de aditivos para nanotubos de grafeno. Los nuevos productos mejoran la compatibilidad de TUBALL para su uso en compuestos elastoméricos con matrices perfeccionadas compatibles con fluoroelastómeros, monómeros de etileno propileno dieno (EPDM) y compuestos de neumáticos.
TUBALL MATRIX es un aditivo de nanotubos de carbono de una sola pared, conductor por naturaleza, que mejora las propiedades físicas de los elastómeros y la conductividad sin comprometer otras características. Con tasas de carga inferiores al 0,5 %, las dispersiones TUBALL MATRIX para elastómeros también permiten aligerar el peso, proporcionan un mayor control sobre el color y eliminan las marcas. Estos nuevos productos, cuando se añaden durante el proceso de formulación, crean una red de nanotubos conductores y de refuerzo dentro del compuesto.
«La innovación continua en el campo de los elastómeros es fundamental para satisfacer las necesidades que no pueden cubrir las formulaciones de los materiales actuales», explicó Michael Jacobsson, director de ventas de OCSiAl en EE. UU. «Nuestras nuevas dispersiones TUBALL MATRIX se integran fácilmente durante el proceso de formulación y, con tasas de carga muy bajas, al tiempo que mejoran las propiedades físicas y la conductividad».
Los cuatro nuevos productos TUBALL MATRIX han superado las pruebas de producción y cumplen los requisitos para ser utilizados por los clientes. Los nuevos productos son:
- TUBALL MATRIX 608 para fluoroelastómeros: diseñado para juntas, sellos y otros componentes utilizados en las industrias de petróleo y gas, semiconductores y aeroespacial. Se ha demostrado que la adición de TUBALL MATRIX 608 durante la formulación mejora la resistencia a la tracción hasta un 36 %, la resistencia al desgarro hasta un 90 % y la resistencia a la abrasión hasta un 27 %. Además, mejora las propiedades conductivas y las capacidades de color.
- TUBALL MATRIX 610 para EPDM: mejora la resistencia a la tracción de los EPDM hasta en un 25 % y la resistencia al desgarro hasta en un 103 %. Esto ofrece mayor vida útil para las bandas utilizadas en vehículos y sistemas de transporte. La conductividad añadida puede permitir velocidades más altas al eliminar la acumulación de estática. En aplicaciones de cubierta de EPDM para techos, TUBALL 610 mejora la elongación de los materiales de cubierta hasta en un 61 % y permite un mayor control sobre el color.
- TUBALL 614 y 615 para compuestos de neumáticos: se integran fácilmente en el proceso de formulación y permiten mejorar un 6,1 % la durabilidad, ofrecen una mejora del 9,6 % en la eficiencia y mejoran la tracción. Las bajas tasas de carga permiten una potencial reducción del peso, con lo que se mejora la eficiencia del combustible y la autonomía de los vehículos eléctricos.
OSCiAl utiliza un exclusivo proceso de producción para elaborar nanoaditivos a un costo significativamente menor y a una escala mayor de lo que se había conseguido hasta ahora. Estos aditivos son TUBALL, un aditivo universal de nanotubos de grafeno que aumenta el rendimiento del material, y TUBALL MATRIX, una forma predispersada de TUBALL. Los productos TUBALL y TUBALL MATRIX transforman los materiales existentes para reducir el peso, mejorar la resistencia, aumentar la adhesión o añadir conductividad.
Para obtener más información, visite OCSiAl.com.
Acerca de OCSiAl
En su calidad de mayor productor mundial de nanotubos de grafeno, OCSiAl impulsa la transformación de los materiales a través de la escalabilidad y rentabilidad de los materiales nanoaumentados. Los aditivos TUBALL™ y TUBALL MATRIX de la empresa permiten a los fabricantes aumentar los materiales base con cantidades muy pequeñas de nanotubos de grafeno para reducir el peso, aumentar la resistencia, añadir conductividad y mejorar la adhesión. Mediante su exclusivo proceso de fabricación, OCSiAl puede producir grandes cantidades de nanotubos de grafeno a un costo 75 veces menor que las tecnologías de la competencia. Con sede en Luxemburgo, OCSiAl es una empresa mundial con más de 400 empleados y 600 socios comerciales. OCSiAl opera en América a través de su sede en Columbus, Ohio, y es el proveedor exclusivo de TUBALL y TUBALL MATRIX en América del Norte y del Sur. Para obtener más información, visite ocsial.com.
