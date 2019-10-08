Eyelit Announces Record Revenue and Profit From Its Manufacturing Execution (MES), Automation, and Quality (QMS) Software for the 2nd Quarter

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 8, 2019 12:19 PM EDT
Eyelit Inc. announced highest revenue for the second quarter in 2019, with over 20% top line revenue growth over its second quarter in 2018. The company’s revenue increased in all key business areas, led by software licenses which increased by over 40% from the previous second quarter. Eyelit also achieved meaningful global expansion in the quarter, see below for highlights.
Key milestones for the quarter were:
- A noteworthy European customer went into live production at a highly automated 24x7, 200mm semiconductor fab, with the system executing over a million transactions per day. The project migrated their MES to Eyelit MES and added Eyelit modules including: Asset Management, Statistical Process Control, and FactoryConnect— a module for extensive automated data collection. Eyelit’s FactoryConnect is the communication layer that connects Eyelit MES with their existing factory automation including RFID, SCADA, APC, as well as their systems for Defect Analysis, Scheduling, and SAP ERP. Also deployed was Eyelit’s QMS module for ECNs, OCAP, and other non-conformance management processes.
- A new project was initiated with a US customer that is using PROMIS MES. This customer is now upgrading multiple factories to Eyelit’s FactoryConnect integration hub utilizing Eyelit’s workflow manager product. FactoryConnect enables communications with PROMIS MES and various factory systems including the automation layer. This company has been using portions of Eyelit’s integration software in high volume production for over 15 years. With the deployment of FactoryConnect, the company estimates 25 to 40% improvement in manufacturing integration efficiency. With FactoryConnect’s configuration-based approach, there is significantly less downtime to adapt system changes.
- Eyelit’s MES and EquipmentConnect tool integration software was implemented at an R&D facility in Australia. Phase 1 was completed to accelerate qualification of new processes and equipment.
These are different projects showcasing the capability, flexibility and scalability of Eyelit’s platform. Eyelit’s FactoryConnect has been providing application and tool connectivity for over 15 years to various other MES solutions such as PROMIS and WorkStream. It was providing IoT capability before IoT became a trend. Along with Eyelit MES and other modules that cover a wide spectrum of business and manufacturing needs, Eyelit is providing fundamental tools for Industry 4.0 by supporting smart factory initiatives that span the digital supply network.
“Eyelit is being adopted by larger and larger companies; Eyelit now has three of the top 20 companies in terms of global market capitalization as customers. These customers are driving Eyelit’s growth, we are projecting our third quarter to be another new record high for revenue,” stated Dan Estrada, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, Eyelit.
About Eyelit Inc. (www.eyelit.com)
Eyelit Inc. is the leader in Manufacturing Execution and Quality Management (MES and QMS) solutions for visibility, control, and coordination of manufacturing operations for the aerospace & defense, electronics, life sciences, medical device, semiconductor, and solar industries. Eyelit uniquely delivers a broad set of manufacturing solutions, including Asset Management (Semi E10, SEMI PV2-0709), Dispatching, Factory Integration (Automation), Manufacturing Execution (MES/MOM), Recipe Management, Supply Chain Management, Quality Management (CAPA/OCAP/SPC/APC/RMA), and Business Process Management, that enable its customers to rapidly and cost-effectively optimize production and company processes.
With exceptional customer service, Eyelit has time and again proven that superior, innovative technology can maximize efficiency and value. More than 50 leading companies, including austriamicrosystems, CEA-Let, eMagin, Innovative Micro Technology (IMT), LFoundry, Murata Electronics Oy, Northrop Grumman Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, PerkinElmer, Raytheon Company, Skyworks Solutions, TowerJazz, X-FAB Silicon Foundries and multiple global 50 companies rely on Eyelit as a trusted software partner. Follow Eyelit on LinkedIn and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005769/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT