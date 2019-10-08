Evergreen Services Group Announces an Investment in Tech-Keys

|By Business Wire
|
|October 8, 2019 01:17 PM EDT
Evergreen Services Group, a family of leading managed IT services providers, announced today that it has made an investment in Friedomtech LLC, dba Tech-Keys, its 14th investment since its founding in late 2017. Tech-Keys is a leading provider of IT services to small-to-mid-sized businesses across the United States. The company will continue to operate independently under its leadership team.
“Michael Fried has built an incredible business in Tech-Keys by focusing on customer service and creating a great place to work,” said Jeff Totten, Evergreen’s CEO. “We look forward to supporting Tech-Keys continued growth and commitment to its customers and team. We have enjoyed working with Michael since our first interaction and admire both his generosity and his commitment to the community.”
“Evergreen has proven itself as a growth partner with a long-term vision that allows its companies to continue operating independently. With Tech-Keys’ success and intent to scale, Evergreen provides a clear path forward that I am confident will make us a better business for our customers and our company,” said Michael Fried, Tech-Keys’ Founder and CEO.
Evergreen selected Tech-Keys for investment due to their leading managed IT services. Their services are ranked among the best in the world in the latest edition of the Inc. 5000, 37th best vertical market MSP in CHANNELe2e’s 2017 report, and deliver an exceptional average customer NPS of 90. Tech-Keys provides industry-leading IT design, implementation, support and maintenance for small to medium businesses in multiple verticals throughout the U.S. The company is headquartered in Howell, NJ, and provides its services to thousands of users nationwide.
“Tech-Keys’ success stems from our absolute dedication to client satisfaction and world-class service. With Evergreen’s investment, we are further affirmed in the quality of our company, our team, and our abilities as one of the top IT service providers nationwide,” said Michael Fried. “It will be exciting to see how Tech-Keys will grow with Evergreen’s support.”
“Tech-Keys’ commitment to the client is second to none,” said Brad Wittwer, Evergreen’s President. “Their dedication yielded exceptional interviews whenever we tapped into the customer experience. They live by their core value of care, and customers gravitate toward that. It’s no surprise their growth has been impressive. They’ve thoughtfully developed around specific verticals, which enables such outstanding service delivery.”
This investment will empower Tech-Keys to expand its customer base while doubling down on client satisfaction. “Tech-Keys is just a great company,” commented Ramsey Sahyoun, Evergreen’s Head of M&A. “The SMB managed services industry in the US is made up of 10,000 companies and in a short 10-year period, Michael and the Tech-Keys team created one of the largest companies we’ve seen in the industry. It’s incredibly impressive and speaks to the growth mindset of the whole organization.”
Tech-Keys follows Evergreen’s investments in Wolf Consulting, Executech, Jenlor, Interlaced, Integritek, and NetGain. Evergreen continues to actively invest in leading managed services providers throughout the United States, where it can serve as a long-term capital partner and support future growth.
About Tech-Keys
Tech-Keys provides industry-leading IT design, implementation, support and maintenance for small to medium businesses in multiple verticals throughout the US. The team creates value by providing clients with end to end IT management, including (but not limited to) IT consulting, infrastructure design and support, helpdesk services, proactive monitoring, and maintenance. Tech-Keys treats their client’s companies as their own, customizing solutions to fit the client’s needs and budget while giving them the peace of mind that their IT is incapable and knowledgeable hands. With a nationwide footprint and a decade-long pedigree, the company has helped thousands of clients grow their businesses by leveraging best-in-class IT services and solutions. For more information about Tech-Keys, visit https://tech-keys.com/.
About Evergreen Services Group
Evergreen Services Group is a family of leading managed IT services companies operated by world-class leadership teams and service professionals. Evergreen partners with owners of IT services companies to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for founder-led businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen Services Group news and information, visit www.evergreensg.com.
