MIPI Alliance setzt Aktivitäten für fortgeschrittene Fahrerassistenzsysteme, autonome Fahrsysteme und andere Automobilanwendungen fort

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 8, 2019 05:33 PM EDT
Die MIPI Alliance eine internationale Organisation, die Schnittstellenspezifikationen für mobile und mobil beeinflusste Industrien entwickelt, gab heute wichtige Fortschritte und Aktivitäten zur Verbesserung von fortgeschrittenen Fahrerassistenzsystemen (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, ADAS), autonomen Antriebssystemen (Autonomous Driving Systems, ADS) und anderen Automobilanwendungen bekannt.
Trends wie die Verbreitung von Kamera-, Display-, Radar-, Lidar- und anderen Sensoren schaffen eine wachsende Nachfrage nach leistungsstarken drahtgebundenen Schnittstellen in Fahrzeugen. MIPI stützt sich dabei auf seine bestehenden Spezifikationen für mobile Geräte und entwickelt und verbessert die Automobilspezifikationen, um die strengen Anforderungen von Automobil-OEMs, Tier-1-Lieferanten, SoC-Designern und anderen Industrieanbietern in Bereichen wie Zuverlässigkeit, funktionale Sicherheit und geringe elektromagnetische Störausstrahlung (Electromagnetic Interference, EMI) zu erfüllen.
Neues Whitepaper für die Automobilindustrie
In einem heute veröffentlichten Whitepaper mit dem Titel „MIPI Alliance: Driving the Wires of Automotive“, beschreibt MIPI, wie es seine aktuellen Spezifikationen für Automobilanwendungen nutzt und Verbesserungen und neue Spezifikationen für diesen Sektor entwickelt. Das Whitepaper kann hier heruntergeladen werden.
Das Whitepaper enthält einen detaillierten Überblick über die kommende MIPI A-PHY-Spezifikation und ihre wichtigsten technischen Vorteile. Die Entwicklungsarbeiten an der Spezifikation der physikalischen Schicht (MIPI A-PHY v1.0) laufen derzeit und werden der Automobilindustrie einen einheitlichen Konnektivitätsstandard bieten, der den Anforderungen der Industrie an hohe Geschwindigkeit, geringe Latenzzeiten, funktionale Sicherheit, leichte Verkabelung, geringen Stromverbrauch und die gewünschten Skaleneffekte gerecht wird.
A-PHY-Unterstützung für ein breites Spektrum von Geschwindigkeitsanforderungen
A-PHY wird als asymmetrische Datenverbindung in einer Punkt-zu-Punkt-Topologie mit unidirektionalen Hochgeschwindigkeitsdaten, integrierten bidirektionalen Steuerdaten und optionaler Stromversorgung über ein einziges Kabel entwickelt. Er unterstützt sowohl Koaxialkabel bis zu 15 Meter Länge als auch geschirmte SDP-Kabel mit jeweils bis zu vier Inline-Steckverbindern. Eine wichtige Anwendung von A-PHY ist die direkte und effiziente Übertragung der nahezu allgegenwärtigen Protokolle MIPI Camera Serial Interface-2 (MIPI CSI-2) und MIPI Display Serial Interface-2 (MIPI DSI-2) zwischen Komponenten an beliebigen Stellen im Fahrzeug und anderen Schnittstellentypen. Diese Protokolle verwenden derzeit die physikalischen Schichten MIPI D-PHY und MIPI C-PHY mit kurzer Reichweite und benötigen eine „Brücke“ zu einem proprietären PHY mit langer Reichweite, um weit verteilte Systeme zu verbinden. A-PHY wird eine einzige physikalische Schicht mit großer Reichweite bieten, so dass Designer in allen Fällen die gleiche Transporttechnologie für Brücken mit großer Reichweite verwenden können. Später werden Kameras, Displays und SoCs A-PHY nativ unterstützen, so dass keine Brücken-Chips mehr benötigt werden.
MIPI A-PHY wird auf zwei Profilen entwickelt, um Geschwindigkeiten von 2-16 Gbit/s zu unterstützen, mit einer Roadmap bis 24-48 Gbit/s und darüber hinaus, um einem breiten Spektrum von Anwendungsfällen und Designanforderungen gerecht zu werden. Profil 1, für Anwendungen mit niedrigerer Geschwindigkeit, soll bis zu etwa 8 Gbit/s über 15 Meter liefern und eine kostengünstige und komplexe Lösung für eine einfache Implementierung und eine kürzere Markteinführungszeit bieten. Profil 2 unterstützt alle A-PHY-Geschwindigkeiten und bietet einen Pfad für höhere Geschwindigkeiten für Anwendungen, die diese erfordern. Die beiden Profile werden zusammenarbeiten, um die Kompatibilität und die schrittweise Skalierung des Systems zu gewährleisten. Nach seiner Fertigstellung wird A-PHY ein breites Spektrum von Anforderungen an die Hochgeschwindigkeitsverbindung mit größerer Reichweite erfüllen, einschließlich IoT- und Industrieanwendungen.
Die nächste Generation von Spezifikationen für die Fahrzeugelektronik
Die Arbeiten an der Spezifikation MIPI A-PHY v1.0 werden voraussichtlich Ende 2019 abgeschlossen sein, wobei die Spezifikation Anfang 2020 verfügbar sein wird. In der Zwischenzeit identifiziert MIPI nun die Anforderungen an A-PHY v2.0, und OEMs, Tier-1-Lieferanten und andere Akteure im Automobil-Ökosystem sind eingeladen, sich MIPI anzuschließen, um zu dieser wichtigen Arbeit beizutragen. Es wird erwartet, dass die ersten Fahrzeuge mit A-PHY-Komponenten im Jahr 2024 in Produktion gehen werden.
MIPI aktualisiert auch andere Spezifikationen, um den Anforderungen immer fortschrittlicherer Fahrzeuge gerecht zu werden und Systemdesignern, Entwicklern und Herstellern zu helfen, neue Technologien und Funktionen schneller und kostengünstiger auf den Markt zu bringen. So wurde beispielsweise kürzlich MIPI CSI-2 v3.0 veröffentlicht - ein bedeutendes Update der primären Schnittstelle, die zum Anschluss von Kamerasensoren an Anwendungsprozessoren verwendet wird. Zu den Verbesserungen gehören RAW-24, um einzelne Bildpunkte mit größerer Genauigkeit darzustellen, was autonomen Fahrzeugen helfen könnte, Hindernisse und Gefahren genauer zu erkennen.
„Die MIPI Alliance ist an der Entwicklung von Automobilstandards zu einem spannenden Zeitpunkt in der Entwicklung der Branche beteiligt“, sagte Joel Huloux, Vorsitzender der MIPI Alliance. „Ähnlich wie die Auswirkungen der Normung in der Mobilfunkindustrie werden auch die MIPI-Spezifikationen die Automobilindustrie maßgeblich prägen. Die laufenden Aktivitäten und die aktive Beteiligung unserer Mitglieder an wichtigen Branchenveranstaltungen und anderen Foren zeigen, wie MIPI dazu beiträgt, die nächste Generation von Schnittstellen für die Automobilelektronik zu definieren.“
Weitere Aktivitäten und Informationen
MIPI setzt sein aktives Engagement im Automobilbereich fort und hat in diesem Zusammenhang weitere Aktivitäten in Vorbereitung.
- Besuchen sie us auf der MIPI DevCon Taipei für Infoveranstaltungen zum Thema „MIPI in Automotive“.
- Im Herbst gibt es eine Reihe von Webinaren beginnend mit „MIPI in Automotive“, gefolgt von spezialisierteren Präsentationen über MIPI-Spezifikationen für Kamera, Display, Speicher und andere Anwendungsbereiche im Automobilbereich.
- Auf unserer Veranstaltungsseite finden Sie Gelegenheiten, sich mit MIPI-Vertretern auf kommenden Automobilveranstaltungen zu treffen.
Wenn Sie mehr über die MIPI Alliance wissen möchten, können Sie den Blog abonnieren und sich mit der Organisation in den sozialen Netzwerken verbinden und der MIPI auf Twitter, LinkedIn und Facebook folgen.
Über die MIPI Alliance
Die MIPI Alliance (MIPI) entwickelt Schnittstellenspezifikationen für die Mobilfunkindustrie und für vom Mobilfunk beeinflusste Branchen. In jedem heutzutage gefertigten Smartphone ist mindestens eine MIPI-Spezifikation zu finden. Die im Jahr 2003 gegründete Organisation hat 300 Mitgliedsunternehmen weltweit sowie 14 aktive Arbeitsgruppen, die Spezifikationen innerhalb des Mobilfunkökosystems herausgeben. Zu den Mitgliedern der Organisation zählen Mobiltelefonhersteller, Geräte-Erstausrüster, Softwareanbieter, Halbleiterunternehmen, Entwickler von Anwendungsprozessoren, IP-Tool-Anbieter, Prüfunternehmen und Testgeräte-Hersteller wie auch Kamera-, Tablet- und Laptop-Hersteller. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.mipi.org.
MIPI® ist eine eingetragene Marke der MIPI Alliance. MIPI CSI-2℠, MIPI DSI-2℠, MIPI A-PHY℠, MIPI D-PHY℠ und MIPI C-PHY℠ sind Dienstleistungsmarken der MIPI Alliance.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005945/de/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT