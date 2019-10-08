NTT oferece exibição em ultrarrealidade bem-sucedida do jogo MLB Postseason em tempo real

|By Business Wire
|
October 8, 2019 05:39 PM EDT
NTT (TOKYO:9432), líder global em soluções de tecnologia e empresariais, e a Major League Baseball (MLB) realizaram hoje de forma bem-sucedida uma Prova de Conceito (PoC) com a tecnologia de exibição em ultrarrealidade (URV) da NTT como parte do seu acordo tecnológico de diversos anos anunciado recentemente, tornando a empresa com sede no Japão parceira oficial da MLB nos Estados Unidos. Essa implementação verificou a viabilidade de um evento de experiência dos fãs de vídeo surround de super alta definição em tempo real, um primeiro para um evento de esportes ao vivo nos Estados Unidos.
Photos at the PoC event: MLB Studio (Photo: Business Wire)
Um elemento essencial da parceria é a intenção colaborativa de criar uma nova experiência para os fãs na era do Smart World. A exibição em ultrarrealidade foi comprovada de modo bem-sucedido no Jogo 3 da série da Divisão da American League apresentada pela Doosan entre Houston Astros e Tampa Bay Rays do Tropicana Field. No estádio, a NTT instalou diversas câmeras 4K que transmitiram as imagens em alta definição (12K de largura) em tempo real para uma tela larga (90,6 pol. x 469 pol.) com som surround de 6ch, incluindo combinação de som original para uma área de exibição definida no estúdio da MLB Network em Secaucus, NJ. Essa tecnologia criou uma sensação de transformação única que coloca o telespectador remoto dentro do estádio e na sua atmosfera em tempo real.
Os parceiros empresariais foram convidados para esse evento de exibição para aumentar a conscientização para outros usos em potencial dessa tecnologia de experiência de exibição em ultrarrealidade. NTT e a MLB continuarão a trabalhar para expandir o uso da tecnologia URV para novas e excitantes experiências dos fãs em outros eventos.
URV Movie: https://youtu.be/De3UsAF0Ebc
Obs.:
Sobre a exibição em ultrarrealidade
A exibição em ultrarrealidade é a tecnologia de síntese de vídeo surround de super alta definição e em tempo real da NTT que combina várias imagens de câmeras 4K em uma imagem superlarga de 12K em tempo real, transmitida simultaneamente para locais remotos. Com os vídeos surround em super alta definição que não podem ser capturados pelas tecnologias de câmeras e de áudio em geral que permitem que sons originais sejam gerados e transmitidos para locais remotos sem perda e diferença de tempo e recuperem aqueles alguns campos de sons até o local remoto, o público pode assistir a esportes ou eventos como se estivessem assistindo ao vivo, no estádio, ou no campo ou no cinema. É uma solução comprovada desenvolvida a partir da tecnologia “Kirari!”(*1), exclusiva da NTT. Ela já é utilizada com sucesso no Japão para enriquecer a exibição de conteúdo para os espectadores e as experiências dos fãs, com resultados muito positivos.
(*1) Para mais informações sobre a tecnologia “Kirari!” da NTT, acesse https://www.ntt.co.jp/activity/en/innovation/kirari/.
Sobre a MLB
A Major League Baseball (MLB) é a liga esportiva profissional mais antiga dos Estados Unidos. Formada por 30 equipes associadas dos Estados Unidos e do Canadá, ela representa o mais alto nível do beisebol profissional. O beisebol profissional é o esporte com maior público da América do Norte e, desde 2004, as temporadas da MLB vêm quebrando consecutivos recordes históricos de audiência. A liga, cuja direção está sob o comando de Robert D. Manfred, Jr., apresenta atualmente níveis inéditos de acordos trabalhistas, equilíbrio entre as equipes e receita de mercado, além do maior programa de testes contra drogas do esporte profissional americano. A MLB mantém o compromisso de gerar impacto nas comunidades dos Estados Unidos, Canadá e demais regiões do mundo, com a perpetuação do papel maior do esporte na sociedade e a presença em todas as iniciativas de negócio, marketing e relações públicas do beisebol. Com o sucesso da MLB Network e suas plataformas digitais, a MLB continua buscando maneiras inovadoras de seus fãs apreciarem o passatempo favorito dos Estados Unidos e um esporte genuinamente global. Para obter mais informações sobre a Major League Baseball, visite www.MLB.com.
Sobre a NTT
A NTT é uma fornecedora global de soluções de tecnologia e negócios. Ajudamos clientes a desenvolverem suas atividades e melhorarem sua posição competitiva no mercado com serviços totalmente integrados, como redes internacionais, cibersegurança, aplicações e soluções de TI gerenciadas, serviços de nuvem e centros de dados associados à consultoria administrativa, além de profundo conhecimento de mercado. Uma das cinco maiores fornecedoras mundiais de serviços de tecnologia e negócios, a NTT trabalha com mais de 80 das 100 empresas da lista Global Fortune, além de milhares de outros clientes e comunidades, para que elas alcancem seus objetivos e contribuam para um futuro mais sustentável. Mais informações sobre a NTT estão disponíveis em www.global.ntt.
