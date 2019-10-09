Research Report Finds Most Brands Struggle to Deliver on Their Omnichannel Strategies

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 9, 2019 06:01 AM EDT
NewStore, the first to provide Omnichannel-as-a-Service, today released its annual Omnichannel Leadership Report, a critical assessment of over 200 luxury, premium and lifestyle brands. The report exposes the retail industry’s ability to deliver omnichannel from discovery and purchase through fulfillment. NewStore engaged a team of researchers to act as secret shoppers to audit each brand’s experience and technology across store, web, mobile and call centers.
The report takes a critical look at how brands are acting on their omnichannel strategies, from applying digital to brick-and-mortar to integrating technology and innovation into their customer experiences. One common thread is that the leaders are using mobile. They have only small gaps in their omnichannel experience, while the laggards are not using mobile at all and barely have a semblance of omnichannel.
While the overall omnichannel competence score is low at 40 out of 100, there is significant momentum. Data reveal progress over last year:
● 68% of associates use a mobile device, up from 60% in 2018 and 10% in 2017.
● 51% of store associates now have access to organization-wide inventory levels from a mobile device, up from 39% last year.
● 58% of store associates can see omnichannel purchase history, up from 32% last year.
● 47% of associates can perform an endless aisle purchase for customers in-store, up from 33% last year.
● 74% of brands allow the use of digital payments in-store, up from 57% last year.
“While we have seen great progress over last year, it’s not happening fast enough. The Omnichannel Leadership Report shows that very few brands are doing well across all facets of omnichannel. The brands that really struggle are those that operate online and in-store in silos, on systems that were never built with other channels in mind,” said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. “The key to omnichannel is having a single system for real-time omni data - inventory, customers and orders. And more importantly, putting this in the hands of store associates.”
2019-2020 Omni Leaders
- Nike
- Athleta
- Moncler
- Louis Vuitton
- Banana Republic
Download the report for free at www.newstore.com/omnichannel-leadership-report. To find out how your brand scored, visit www.newstore.com/myscore.
About the Omnichannel Leadership Report
The Omnichannel Leadership Report is an assessment of over 200 luxury, premium and lifestyle brands’ omnichannel competence. As secret shoppers, our team of researchers audited each brand in-store and online, engaging and interacting with store technologies and systems, store associates and managers, as well as brand call centers, mobile properties and websites. Data were collected on each brand across five key areas of the modern customer journey: Discovery, Purchase, Fulfillment, Consumer Engagement and Associate Mobility. Each brand received a score from 0 – 100 (100 being the optimal score) in each category, as well as an overall score. All of the data points were weighted based on their significance to the omnichannel customer experience.
About NewStore
NewStore operates a platform for retailers to run their stores on iPhone. It provides Omnichannel-as-a-Service with the only integrated cloud OMS and mobile POS. Intuitive store associate apps allow retailers to offer seamless shopping experiences through endless aisle, mobile checkout, store fulfillment, real-time inventory and clienteling. With an API-first architecture and an expansive ecosystem of partners, retailers can deploy fast and flexible omnichannel with ease. Brands that run on the NewStore platform include Decathlon, Outdoor Voices, UNTUCKit and more. NewStore was founded by Stephan Schambach, who pioneered ecommerce at Demandware (now Salesforce Commerce Cloud). The company has offices in Berlin, Boston and New York. Learn more at www.newstore.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005314/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT