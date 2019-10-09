Virgin Voyages to Feature On-Demand Champagne Delivery Service “Shake for Champagne™”

|By Business Wire
|
October 9, 2019 07:02 AM EDT
Virgin Voyages, the new lifestyle brand set to disrupt the travel industry, today announced its exclusive on-demand champagne delivery service, Shake for Champagne™. Continuing to create the most irresistible experiences at sea, Virgin Voyages is enabling Sailors to request champagne, anywhere on board Scarlet Lady, with a simple shake of their phone.
Those looking to take indulgence to the next level can also treat themselves in the newly revealed luxurious champagne lounge and caviar bar, Sip.
“It is never too early for champagne and there is always something to toast to while aboard Scarlet Lady. We want our Sailors to enjoy a glamorous holiday and what better way to feel like a RockStar than a sip of bubbly whenever and wherever you want it,” said Tom Mcalpin, president and CEO of Virgin Voyages.
SHAKE FOR CHAMPAGNE™
Virgin Voyages is giving its Sailors one more reason to celebrate all of life’s moments with its on-demand delivery service, Shake for Champagne™. When the Virgin Voyages Sailor App is shaken, a secret Virgin Voyages Champagne button is revealed and, with just one press, a bottle of Möet & Chandon Impérial will be delivered to the Sailor.
“There’s nothing more luxurious than having champagne at your beck and call or even a shake. We are committed to creating the world’s most irresistible travel brand, so we thought long and hard about how to help our Sailors effortlessly get a sip of bubbly during their voyage, and presto Shake for Champagne™ was conjured up!” said Nathan Rosenberg, CMO for Virgin Voyages.
Delivered in an eye-catching, gleaming Virgin red champagne bucket, which is sure to make everyone around envious, the service includes a 750ml bottle of Möet & Chandon Impérial with two glasses. Möet & Chandon Impérial is a blend of over 200 crus, mingling the full body of pinot noir with the suppleness of Meunier and the finesse of chardonnay – the perfect pairing for a day or evening sailing in the warm Caribbean sea.
SIP
Sip is a decadent lounge designed to be enjoyed with a chilled glass of bubbles. Featuring a diverse curation of champagne labels, including Moët & Chandon – Virgin Voyages’ featured champagne house. Sailors can opt for a glass of bubbles priced from $9 or splash out on a $1,000 vintage bottle. In a nod to Virgin’s quintessential British heritage and eccentricity, Sip will offer a signature afternoon high tea, which will delight the eyes as well as the taste buds, while celebrating oceanic elements.
Designed by the Virgin Voyages design team, with spatial design by HKS Hospitality Interiors, the lounge was inspired by the glamour and effervescence of champagne. Featuring a long marble bar with rose-gold inlay, Sip encourages Sailors to indulge in one of the most luxurious pairings of them all, champagne and caviar. Gold and rose-pink hues echo the color of the champagnes that will be served, and are beautifully offset by deep watery blues and carrara white marble bars and tables. The deep ocean blue banquette wall and carpet that wraps through the space, will create a chance to revel or relax at all times of day as the ship sails through the ocean’s blue waves.
LIMITED-TIME BOOKING OFFER
Sailors can toast to Virgin Voyages’ inaugural season now through November 30, as those who book April or May sailings will receive a complimentary special Virgin Voyages limited-edition bottle of Möet & Chandon Impérial in their cabin upon their arrival. In addition, Sailors who book now can snag their voyage with half off their deposit. Future Sailors and First Mates are invited to check out Virgin Voyages by visiting www.virginvoyages.com.
ABOUT VIRGIN VOYAGES
Virgin Voyages is a global lifestyle brand committed to creating the world’s most irresistible holiday. With operations in the US, UK, and Europe, Virgin Voyages currently has four ships on order with master shipbuilder Fincantieri.
With its inaugural season scheduled for 2020, Virgin Voyages’ first ship Scarlet Lady was designed to reflect a yacht’s sleek luxury. Featuring spaces designed by some of the top names in contemporary design, Scarlet Lady will be Adult-by-Design, a sanctuary at sea for the 18+ traveler.
A dose of ‘Vitamin Sea’ will be naturally intertwined across the entire ship, with well-being activated through a mix of high-energy moments coupled with relaxation and rejuvenation. The Scarlet Lady will also feature alluring entertainment and 20+ world-class intimate eateries on board. Putting a twist on luxury, which the company refers to as Rebellious Luxe, Virgin Voyages will offer incredible value for its Sailors with all restaurants, group fitness classes, soft drinks, gratuities, WiFi and many more Virgin surprises included within the voyage fare.
Scarlet Lady will sail from Miami to the Caribbean in 2020, hosting more than 2,770 sailors and 1,150 amazing crew from around the world. Keep watch on virginvoyages.com for more updates.
