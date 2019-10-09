FireEye Introduces New Cloud Security Solution, iboss Strategic Partnership, and Availability on AWS Marketplace

FireEye Cyber Defense Summit – FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today introduced new cloud security capabilities at its annual Cyber Defense Summit, including a strategic partnership with iboss, and availability on Amazon Web Services Marketplace.

“The rapid adoption of cloud services has provided organizations with a world of new opportunities. But with new opportunities come new cyber threats. These days, more than half of the breaches we respond to involve cloud infrastructures,” said Grady Summers, EVP of Products & Customer Success at FireEye. “Today we announce new capabilities that will empower organizations to protect the assets and workloads they’re running in the cloud. Delivered as a service, our best-in-class threat detection, intelligence, and protection are now accessible to any customer regardless of location, whether they’re in the cloud or a hybrid environment. We’re also making our threat detection available to third-parties to aid in the creation of custom web apps, as no two organizations’ paths to the cloud are paved the same.”

The Power of FireEye Technology and Intelligence, Extended by the Cloud

Cloud-borne threats are unique in their nature. Too often, organizations lack the necessary controls and expertise to extend their visibility and protection across complex multi-cloud infrastructures. These releases extend the power of FireEye technology and intelligence through a cloud-based architecture for scalable detection, centralized visibility, configuration monitoring, and user behavior analytics. Working seamlessly, these capabilities empower organizations to identify advanced attacks that bypass traditional defenses. Moreover, FireEye now offers protection for virtually all common deployment scenarios, including inline and passive, on-premises, hybrid, and virtual.

Now available, the FireEye® Cloud Security Solution includes capabilities accessible through new cloud versions of FireEye Network Security, new Detection On Demand, a new secure web gateway offering with iboss, as well as the enhanced FireEye Helix™ security operations platform.

Securing from the Cloud with FireEye Detection On Demand

For organizations looking to analyze untrusted content for potential threats, FireEye Detection On Demand offers a cloud-native service that provides a flexible and easy way to pinpoint file-borne threats. Detection On Demand can be integrated into custom applications, utilized in third-party technology, or used on a standalone basis. Similar to other FireEye solutions, Detection On Demand is designed to provide customers with detailed information as to why the content has been flagged as malicious, using insights gained from FireEye Threat Intelligence experts. This gives organizations the information needed to best know how to remediate malicious content. With its flexible deployment options, Detection On Demand allows customers to apply FireEye leading threat detection capabilities in conjunction with existing third-party, as well as FireEye business critical security tools. For developers, FireEye also announces the newly launched Developer Hub, which makes FireEye leading capabilities such as Detection On Demand accessible as a flexible and scalable security layer that can be applied to any cloud application or service.

FireEye Detection On Demand is available as a yearly subscription on AWS Marketplace.

Further Securing the Cloud with FireEye Network Security on AWS

For enhanced threat protection and data breach prevention in any virtual cloud environments, FireEye Virtual Network Security is now available on AWS Marketplace.

The expanded use of decentralized infrastructure as a service (IaaS) platforms has led to new challenges in protecting organizations in the cloud. When faced with new tactics, such as ransomware, web shells, and targeted malware, off-premises cloud IT infrastructures often render traditional defenses obsolete.

FireEye Virtual Network Security works natively within AWS, allowing customers to extend existing defenses into their cloud data centers, while simultaneously adding additional, server-focused protections to their workloads. As a result, organizations are able to analyze and block traffic with the same level of detail as though it were on-premises.

FireEye Virtual Network Security is available as a yearly subscription on AWS Marketplace.

Delivering a Secure Cloud Gateway Solution with FireEye and iboss Partnership

Customers need protection from more vectors than ever before – on-premises, in the cloud, and through SaaS. Further, today’s users are more mobile than ever. That’s why FireEye has partnered with leading cloud security company iboss to introduce a new integrated service available to all customers. iboss + FireEye Cloud Network Security is an advanced threat protection and breach detection solution designed to quickly and easily protect end traffic, users, devices, networks, assets, and data from known and unknown threats.

The joint solution combines patented, container-based security from iboss with patented FireEye detection engines and threat intelligence earned from the frontlines of the world’s biggest breaches. iboss supports desktops, laptops, tablets, servers, IoT, and mobile devices – including both Windows and Mac.

As a result, customers have the ability to set access policies that follow users and devices wherever they go. Customers can also apply their FireEye protection against today’s most sophisticated and damaging attacks for the best detection capabilities across any device.

By partnering with iboss, FireEye is able to deliver the following customer benefits:

Network Security protection that follows users

SSL traffic inspection and protection at scale

Global points of presence

Granular control of where user data resides

Control of access to cloud applications

Extended user access privileges in the cloud

Delivering Advanced Cloud Threat Analytics with FireEye Helix

To detect abnormal attacker behavior and unique threats to AWS and Office 365, FireEye Helix is introducing new data analytics rule packs powered by Mandiant® incident response expertise. Helix augments these capabilities with insights from leading FireEye threat intelligence to further expand the value of the FireEye Cloud Security Solution. Working together, they help identify prevalent cloud security challenges, such as cloud misconfigurations, credential misuse and password spray attacks, as well as abnormal admin activity and geographic infeasibility. Along with the new single-click cloud onboarding and multitenancy capabilities, these enhancements mark a milestone in the evolution of the security operations platform.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber-attacks. FireEye has over 8,200 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expectations, beliefs, features, capabilities and benefits of FireEye’s new and enhanced offerings and FireEye’s strategic partnership with iboss. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the performance of the offerings and FireEye's results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include customer demand and adoption of such offerings; real or perceived defects, errors or vulnerabilities in such offerings; the ability of FireEye to retain and recruit highly experienced and qualified personnel; FireEye's ability to react to trends and challenges in its business and the markets in which it operates; FireEye's ability to anticipate market needs or develop and deliver new or enhanced offerings to meet those needs; the ability of FireEye and its partners to execute their strategies, plans and objectives with respect to FireEye's strategic partnerships; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions; as well as those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in FireEye's Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 2, 2019, which is available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at investors.FireEye.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the company as of the date hereof, and FireEye does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Any future product, service, feature, benefit or related specification that may be referenced in this release is for information purposes only and is not a commitment to deliver any technology or enhancement. FireEye reserves the right to modify future product and services plans at any time.

© 2019 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye, Helix and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005023/en/