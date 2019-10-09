|By Business Wire
|
October 9, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today introduced [email protected] – a communication and digital engagement solution that transforms how businesses engage with their customers and employees. [email protected] offers interactive person-to-person and application-to-person public and private channel-based messaging and content delivery and person-to-person and multi-party high definition voice and video communication to facilitate collaboration and commerce. An industry-proven, web-scale solution, the underlying application platform that powers [email protected] is currently deployed by a tier-one service provider in Asia where it supports tens of millions of monthly active users and over five million video calls every day.
- Communication and engagement with today’s digital natives – customers and employees – must be mobile and take place in real-time, and it must be interactive, simple and contextual. This allows business communications to transform from just transactions to engagements, creating greater efficiencies while gaining crisp, actionable feedback. Traditionally, businesses have been forced to use multiple channels and applications to communicate with their audiences for brand engagement, customer care, community engagement, and employee collaboration. [email protected] changes this paradigm: it offers a single extensible solution that brings together all communications and digital engagement under one application.
- An agile solution with multiple deployment options for service providers and system integrators to monetize digital communications, [email protected] can be deployed as a turnkey, white-labeled and fully customizable application or as a plug-n-play software development kit (SDK) that can be integrated into pre-existing Enterprise applications. This enables service providers to leverage their networks and complementary services to reach their customers with more personalized services and flexible pricing and bundling, while ensuring their customers greater control over user data.
- [email protected] can be hosted in a service provider or enterprise network for total data privacy and user control.
[email protected] supports two-way interactive public and private channels to manage communications with large audiences, allowing businesses to send targeted and secure interactive messages with curated content to its customers and employees.
- For example, a business can broadcast a message to its user base one-to-many within a channel or to segments of that channel, and users can respond back to the business one-to-one.
- Public channels can support millions of users, while private channels can support secure communications among an employee base.
- Integration of bots within a channel can optimize workflow such as reduce load on customer agents and increase efficiencies for customer service.
- Channels can be extended through connectors with third-party systems to expand the utility of the service.
Radisys’ [email protected] is the only digital engagement solution that supports all of the following features:
- Unlimited number of interactive channels to address all user demographics
- Ease-of-use – audio and video conferencing capabilities on-the-go with no additional software to download
- Ability to easily integrate widgets for productivity, commerce and more
- Scalable mobile solution capable of supporting service providers and large enterprises with up to 500 member groups
- Support for all platforms – web, iOS, Android and feature phones and desktops and available on 2G-5G networks and Wi-Fi
- Secure one-to-one interactions with consumers for a "no trolling" environment
- Detailed analytics provide actionable data on follower metrics and response rates for channel administrators
“Consumers and employees want more personalized interactions with businesses where they shop and work. Businesses of all sizes need simple, secure real-time communication solutions that function across all devices without increasing the organization’s operational workload,” said Al Balasco, vice president, Communications Solutions, Radisys. “[email protected] upgrades the digital engagement experience – communication, content, and commerce – for business and service providers alike, providing a seamless, feature-rich application that delivers a consistent and user-friendly digital experience for the mobile business community.”
According to Gina Luk, Principal Analyst, Mobile Workforce Strategies at Strategy Analytics, “With the continued increase in mobile and distributed working, together with the growing need to collaborate across organizational boundaries, Radisys’ [email protected] not only transforms the way businesses communicate with their customer base, but also offers both reliability and security that safeguards enterprises against downtime."
[email protected] is available today. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.radisys.com/engage/engageatwork.
About Radisys
Radisys, a global leader in open telecom solutions, enables service providers to drive disruption with new open architecture business models. Radisys’ innovative disaggregated and virtualized enabling technology solutions leverage open reference architectures and standards, combined with open software and hardware to power business transformation for the telecom industry, while its world-class services organization delivers systems integration expertise necessary to solve communications’ and content providers’ complex deployment challenges. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.
Radisys® is a registered trademark of Radisys. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005019/en/
