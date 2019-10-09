Cannabis Big Data Firm to Acquire Zefyr, the ‘Nielsen’ of Cannabis

|By Business Wire
|
October 9, 2019
New Frontier Data, the authority in data, analytics and business intelligence for the global cannabis industry, and the only Big Data tech solution solely focused in the space, reached an agreement to acquire Zefyr, Inc., the leading data discovery and profiling platform within the cannabis industry, creating the first marketing tech solution of its kind for mature market entrants.
“New Frontier Data has been the go-to cannabis market analytics firm trusted by the global investment community since 2014. Today, as mature market entrants move beyond examining investment risks and opportunities to connecting with the cannabis consumer, Zefyr enables us to expand and deepen our data services to support these evolving cannabis data needs,” said New Frontier Data Founder and CEO Giadha Aguirre de Carcer. “After one year of working together, this transaction culminates a number of investments in support of our joint efforts to leapfrog current offerings.”
“Our aim is to bridge the gap between information and understanding. Zefyr prioritizes the simplification of user experience and representation of data as much as it does the quality of data,” said Jason Lorne Giles, Zefyr CEO.
Zefyr captures data from multiple sources and then ingests, normalizes, analyzes, and deploys data and associated informational solutions via artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Amazon Web Services and makes it easy for businesses to answer such questions as:
- Where are my ideal customers located?
- What products/experiences do consumers prefer?
- What are the average and individual prices of products being sold?
- What are people saying about products like mine?
- Where are dispensaries located and how popular are they?
- Where are cannabis doctors and how popular are they?
- And much more...
Zefyr currently offers two web-based solutions, Zefyr Consumer Dash and Zefyr Product Dash, and integrates with New Frontier Data’s cannabis intel online platform, Equio, for real time insights. The two firms will layer and correlate various data sets and combine proprietary algorithms to more accurately predict cannabis consumer behavior.
“Zefyr has applied cutting edge AI technology and proprietary algorithms applicable beyond the cannabis space, to this new consumer segment, helping CPG and cannabis enterprises discover their best targets across the fast-growing cannabis consumer base,” added David Skull, Zefyr Board Chairman and co-Founder. “Zefyr’s focus on simplifying Big Data complements New Frontier Data’s capabilities and together we can now help businesses develop new products or re-target existing ones to maximize adoption and purchasing by the cannabis consumer in the U.S., and soon internationally.”
Zefyr leadership and team will remain intact and independent as a separate P&L, while leveraging New Frontier Data’s larger infrastructure to effectively and successfully scale its products and services. The transaction is a combination of cash and stock totaling more than USD $10 million.
About New Frontier Data:
New Frontier Data is an independent, technology-driven analytics company specializing in the cannabis industry. It offers vetted data, actionable business intelligence and risk management solutions for investors, operators, researchers and policymakers. New Frontier Data’s reports and data have been cited in over 80 countries around the world to inform industry leaders. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with additional offices in Denver, CO, and London, UK.
New Frontier Data does not take a position on the merits of cannabis legalization. Rather, its mission and mandate are to inform cannabis-related policy and business decisions through rigorous, issue-neutral and comprehensive analysis of the legal cannabis industry worldwide. For more information about New Frontier Data, please visit: https://www.NewFrontierData.com.
