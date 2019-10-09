Intuit ProConnect Group Introduces Cloud Hosting for ProSeries and Lacerte

|By Business Wire
|
October 9, 2019 08:05 AM EDT
Today, Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) announced new cloud hosting capabilities for Lacerte and ProSeries with Hosting for Intuit ProSeries and Hosting for Intuit Lacerte. Backed by Intuit and powered by Right Networks, cloud hosting for Lacerte and ProSeries gives tax professionals the ability to access their work anytime, anywhere through a server-free, maintenance-reduced model with built-in data protections.
“In today’s landscape, availability to the tools needed to deliver on client needs is paramount to the productivity of the firm and its employees,” said Jorge Olavarrieta, VP of Product Management at Intuit’s ProConnect Group. “As more accounting and tax professionals look to cloud-based technology, cloud hosting for Lacerte and ProSeries allows our customers to keep the desktop software they know and love, with the added benefit of on-the-go access.”
Increased flexibility and usability
With this new offering, tax professionals now have the flexibility to access Lacerte and ProSeries with virtually any device at any time. Multi-user access allows firms of all sizes to simplify staff collaboration across multiple sites in addition to giving employees the option to work remotely without missing a beat.
Cloud hosting also means tax pros can have more flexible storage options for tax data in their current ProSeries and Lacerte workflow with no additional installations, no servers, no backups and no maintenance needed. Automatic backups and software updates mean data will be protected and restored, and tax pros have access to the latest product available. This can reduce the burden of needing to handle these updates with valuable firm resources. To ease the transition from desktop to hosted, U.S. based experts for Lacerte and ProSeries are available to help with personalized training and customer support.
Security
With security as a top priority for firms and their clients, Hosting for ProSeries and Lacerte has gone through rigorous testing to help ensure the product has more safe guards than the current on-premise desktop solutions. Data is protected with enterprise firewalls, antivirus protection, encryption and off-site data storage to prevent data loss. Data is automatically backed up nightly and stored for 90 days, helping tax pros keep their clients’ data more secure and accessible.
“By partnering with Intuit ProConnect to integrate our cloud hosting platform with Lacerte and ProSeries, we have expanded the reach of the cloud’s flexibility, security and connected collaboration to tax professionals and firms handling returns of all sizes and complexities,” said Joel Hughes, CEO of Right Networks. “The increased productivity delivered by our HyperRight platform helps firms scale more quickly and efficiently.”
Right Networks' cloud hosting platform installation is handled by Intuit’s engineering team and the no-contract monthly pricing for both ProSeries and Lacerte is flexible for seasonal workers. Tax professionals may contact Intuit at 844-861-3603 to talk to a specialist.
Please find more information on cloud hosting for ProSeries and Lacerte at proconnect.intuit.com/proseries/hosting and proconnect.intuit.com/lacerte/hosting.
About Intuit
Intuit’s mission is to Power Prosperity Around the World. Our global products and platforms, including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, are designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives, finding them more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves approximately 50 million customers worldwide, unleashing the power of many for the prosperity of one. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.
About Right Networks
Right Networks helps accounting firms, independent accounting professionals, and small businesses move their legacy accounting software and business-critical applications to the cloud. The company offers the first, and only, hosted solution supporting 24x7 data transfer and synchronization between QuickBooks Desktop and the variety of third-party SaaS applications used by its diverse customer base. Its curated application ecosystem consists of 250+ best-in-class applications, including QuickBooks, Lacerte and ProSeries from Intuit, Expensify, Bill.com, Avalara, SmartVault and Webgility. By providing critical, time-consuming application updates and back-ups and zero scheduled downtime, as well as 24/7 tech support and enterprise-class security, Right Networks customers achieve the flexibility that is critical to serving their clients and/or running their business. The company has earned widespread industry recognition and was most recently named a 2019 CPA Practice Advisor Readers' Choice Award recipient. Visit https://www.rightnetworks.com/ to learn more about the company’s solution, pricing and available plans.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005128/en/
