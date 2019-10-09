Fyle Joins Lola.com’s Agile Operations Summit as Event Sponsor

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 9, 2019 08:07 AM EDT
Lola.com, the Agile Travel Management™ company that provides a super simple way to manage, book, report, and save on business travel, signed Fyle, the company that provides next-generation travel expense management software, as an Event Sponsor for its Agile Operations Summit, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Boston. Lola.com is teaming up with companies like Fyle for this first-of-its-kind business event that is filling the massive information gap for finance and operations leaders to help them grow their organizations through valuable agile practices.
“We have worked with Fyle as a co-marketing partner, helping to make the lives of finance and operations teams easier, while positioning them to positively impact company growth,” said Mike Volpe, CEO at Lola.com. “Fyle has been simplifying travel and expense management since 2016, and we are thrilled to have their support at the Agile Operations Summit.”
Fyle has been automating mundane tasks for finance teams, and helping them to gain profound insights around spends, operations, risks, productivity, and more with the goal of fostering them as strategic thought leaders at their organizations.
“Fyle was started to address a personal frustration,” said Yashwanth Madhusudan, Co-founder and CEO, Fyle. “Our ultimate aim is to ensure employees don’t even think about reporting expenses - it just happens - while finance teams implement powerful strategies backed by data to improve the company’s financial productivity and health. Fyle’s sponsorship for Lola’s Agile Operations Summit is a step closer to showing the world what non-frustrating, end-to-end business expense management looks like.”
Finance and operations leaders are coming from all over the country to gain information that spans a wide range of business topics, see first-hand how new and innovative technology can help achieve maximum ROI, get personal branding and career guidance from top performers, network with over 200 industry peers, and more.
Regular tickets include access to all the content, breakfast, lunch, snacks, and a spot at the one-of-a-kind after party with food and open bar. Fyle is sponsoring coffee breaks. VIP tickets add a reserved seat in the first three rows for the keynote featuring Barbara Corcoran, “Shark” on ABC’s hit reality TV show, Shark Tank, a copy of her best-selling book, Shark Tales, and an exclusive meet and greet where she will sign your book and take a picture.
For more information, including a “justification to your boss” letter, speaker or sponsor application, or to register to attend, visit: https://www.lola.com/agile-operations-summit-2019
About Fyle
Founded in 2016, Fyle is on a mission to create the most employee-friendly expense management experience on the market. A cloud-based, API-driven platform, Fyle's industry-first AI-powered solution provides a seamless experience across mobile and desktop that integrates with employee-first channels including Google G Suite, Microsoft Office 365, and WhatsApp to automate previously manual tasks associated with expense reporting, optimize productivity and harness analytics insights related to employee spend and corporate expenses. Serving more than 300 customers across over 20 countries, Fyle is backed by Steadview Capital, Tiger Global Management, Pravega Ventures, Beenext, and Freshworks. Additional information about the company is available at www.FyleHQ.com, Fyle Blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, @FyleHQ.
About Agile Operations Summit
On Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Boston, Lola.com is hosting the first of its kind business event to equip finance and operations leaders from around the country with information to help them become more agile. In these times of unprecedented market disruption and uncertainty, agile finance and operations teams are able to more quickly and confidently make decisions, better adapt amidst change, and positively affect financial growth. Join Lola.com at the award-winning EpiCenter at Artists for Humanity, providing under-resourced Boston youth with paid employment in art and design, to help your company gain a competitive edge through agility. Register at: https://www.lola.com/agile-operations-summit-2019
About Lola.com
Lola.com makes Agile Travel Management real by providing a super simple way to manage, book and report on business travel, saving employers and travelers time and money. Happy employee travel experiences within a policy can be set up in five minutes. Lola.com uses machine learning and 24/7 support to help travelers easily book trips, while empowering managers to create policies, view budgets and expenditures, and monitor their globetrotting team efficiently. Based in Boston, the company was founded in 2015 by Paul English, co-founder of the travel booking site KAYAK, and is led by CEO Mike Volpe, previously CMO at HubSpot. For more information, visit https://www.lola.com/ and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
All trademarks recognized.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005138/en/
