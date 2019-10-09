Modernizing Medicine to Display Integrated Ophthalmology Software Suite at the 2019 American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

|By Business Wire
|
October 9, 2019 08:09 AM EDT
Specialty-specific healthcare information technology leader, Modernizing Medicine® will showcase the latest advancements to its innovative suite of products, modmed® Ophthalmology, as well as general availability for a new product offering, modmed ASC, at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (AAO). AAO 2019 will take place from October 12 - 15 in San Francisco, California, where attendees will have the opportunity to visit with Modernizing Medicine, as well as demo the company’s leading ophthalmology software suite at booth #5261.
Every year, AAO welcomes ophthalmologists from comprehensive and specialized practices to discuss the latest surgical techniques, treatments and innovations in the space. Among these innovations is Modernizing Medicine’s ASC solution which offers an advanced, intuitive electronic reports solution for outpatient ophthalmology surgical procedures. modmed ASC works in combination with the company’s all-in-one ophthalmology EHR, EMA®, to further streamline and enhance interoperability between ophthalmology practices and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).
Modernizing Medicine customers like Empire Surgery Center utilize EMA, Practice Management and modmed ASC to improve workflow and enhance communication between its ASC and the organization’s ophthalmology practice, Empire Eye and Laser Center. They previously used a paper-based solution at the ASC, and since switching to Modernizing Medicine’s ASC electronic reports the organization has seen significant workflow improvements. The ASC solution allows for operational details including: time-stamping signatures on pre-surgical clearances, surgery orders, and discharges; making pre-surgical chart checks; and direct messaging and faxing of surgery documents to easily and electronically share information between locations.
CEO of Empire Management Group and Corporate Controller of Empire Surgery Center and Empire Eye and Laser Center, Jennifer Stambook, stated, “Selecting Modernizing Medicine’s suite of EHR and Practice Management software for our clinical practice and modmed ASC for our surgery center has been ground breaking for us as an organization. The ability to coordinate all of our practice and ASC tasks through the software has given us the ability to become more efficient and reduce time, energy and resources spent. We are greatly looking forward to continued opportunities within Modernizing Medicine to fully streamline all of our patient care as well as surgical and administrative activities.”
Empire Surgery Center has also improved efficiency and procedure documentation specificity since implementing modmed ASC. For example, the facility no longer utilizes the same standard chart for a cataract extraction with IOL insertion that it would utilize for blepharoplasty procedures—each procedure has its own customized chart, improving accuracy and helping to speed documentation time. modmed ASC also has built-in quality assurance and performance improvement capabilities, which can help ophthalmology practices identify disruptions in performance and workflow.
Jennifer Stambook*, CEO of Empire Management Group and Corporate Controller of Empire Surgery Center and Empire Eye and Laser Center, will be at Modernizing Medicine’s booth #5261 on Saturday, October 12 from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm and again on Sunday, October 13 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm.
Along with its integrated, all-in-one EHR solution, Modernizing Medicine will highlight modmed® BOOST, an all-in-one solution that combines the power of practice management technology with business services to address the operational and financial aspects of specialty practices.
Modernizing Medicine Announces Industry Collaborations at AAO
At AAO, Modernizing Medicine will also announce collaborations with three market-leading technology providers, Eyefinity®, Clearwave™ and Besse Medical, a part of AmerisourceBergen. Modernizing Medicine remains committed to working with key organizations to further improve interoperability and help practices best meet the needs of their patients.
- Eyefinity: offers optical point of sale and inventory management that will interface with the modmed Ophthalmology suite.
“Eyefinity is pleased to collaborate with Modernizing Medicine to address the needs of eye care practices that provide both ophthalmology and optometry services to their patients. We have combined our respective industry leading solutions together into a powerful, interfaced platform to meet the needs of this market,” shared Charlie Biegel, VP and Chief Operating Officer, Eyefinity.
- Clearwave: provides a self-registration solution that helps practices improve their patient experience, increase point of service collections, improve workflow, and efficiently handle insurance verification.
- Besse Medical: provides technology solutions that help retina physicians manage their injections inventory, give fast, accurate billing reconciliation and interface with Modernizing Medicine’s Practice Management solution.
To learn more about the modmed Ophthalmology, please visit Modernizing Medicine at booth #5261 during the conference’s exhibition hours from October 12 – 15. For additional information, visit: www.modmed.com/ophthalmology/
About Modernizing Medicine
Modernizing Medicine® and its affiliated companies empower physicians with suites of mobile, specialty-specific solutions that transform how healthcare information is created, consumed and utilized to increase practice efficiency and improve patient outcomes. Built for value-based healthcare, Modernizing Medicine’s data-driven, touch- and cloud-based products and services are programmed by a team that includes practicing physicians to meet the unique needs of dermatology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, please visit www.modmed.com. Connect with Modernizing Medicine on our Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Eyefinity
Eyefinity, an innovative VSP Global business, is the optometric industry leader in practice management and EHR software. Eyefinity offers intuitive solutions that integrate technology products and services to enhance patient care while streamlining the everyday complexities of managing a business.
About Clearwave
Healthcare practices need to efficiently verify insurance eligibility and optimize collections, while providing a great experience for their patients. Clearwave helps solve these issues by eliminating repetitive forms, automating collections and enabling real-time eligibility authentication. Clearwave customers consistently see reduced waiting room times, faster collections and are able to handle more patients without the need for extra capacity.
About Besse Medical
Driven by a deep understanding of the vital care healthcare practitioners provide, Besse Medical, a part of AmerisourceBergen, accelerates access to the products, insights, technology and guidance that community physicians need to maximize practice performance and elevate the patient experience. As a preferred specialty supplier and solutions partner, Besse goes beyond the product, delivering the insights that create opportunities for growth; technology solutions that optimize critical areas of a practice; and guidance that leads to smarter reimbursement and financial decisions. It’s Besse’s mission to give physician practices peace of mind and time back to focus on patient care. For more information, visit besse.com.
*Jennifer Stambook is a paid service provider of Modernizing Medicine.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005220/en/
