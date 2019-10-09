España se une a la red de capítulos en rápida expansión de ACAMS en Europa

|By Business Wire
|
October 9, 2019 08:26 AM EDT
La Asociación de especialistas certificados de lucha contra el blanqueo de dinero (Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, ACAMS) ha establecido un capítulo en España como parte de una estrategia más amplia para ayudar a los profesionales de la prevención de delitos financieros en Europa. El proceso formal para lanzar un capítulo en España comenzó en 2018 y ACAMS ha ampliado de forma progresiva su apoyo a los socios existentes a través de una formación en idioma local y de una inversión en talento local para hacer frente a las necesidades crecientes del mercado.
"La iniciativa para poner en marcha un capítulo formal es otro paso adelante en nuestro compromiso de trabajar con el sector público y privado en España para mejorar aún más el cumplimiento de la normativa contra el blanqueo de capitales y la lucha contra la financiación del terrorismo (AML/CFT en sus siglas en inglés), tras un elevado número de casos de blanqueo de dinero de alto perfil en Europa", señala Rohit Sharma, CAMS, presidente y director general de ACAMS. "Contamos con muchos miembros activos y continuos en España y ha habido un aumento significativo en la demanda de mejores prácticas, recursos, formación y colaboración con ACAMS y nuestra comunidad global de capítulos en general".
Cada capítulo local consiste en voluntarios unidos por un objetivo común de promover el conocimiento de los profesionales en el espacio de prevención del delito financiero. Los eventos incluyen debates sobre los desafíos en AML/CFT, como los cambios normativos, el cumplimiento de sanciones, la banca corresponsal y los riesgos asociados con las criptomonedas.
"Como la mayor organización internacional impulsada por miembros dedicada a mejorar los conocimientos, las habilidades y la experiencia de los profesionales de AML/CTF, de sanciones y de prevención de otros delitos financieros, es imperativo que trabajemos con las personas que toman las decisiones, entendamos sus necesidades y seamos su socio estratégico preferido para poner fin a la delincuencia financiera", añade Sharma.
El discurso principal en el lanzamiento del capítulo fue pronunciado por Juan Manuel Vega Serrano, director de Sepblac, la Unidad Española de Inteligencia Financiera y la Autoridad Supervisora para la prevención del blanqueo de capitales y la financiación del terrorismo. En su discurso, Vega, que también es expresidente de FATF, subrayó el carácter cooperativo de los esfuerzos de AML/CFT, que exige una estrecha interacción público-privada y el papel crucial de expertos competentes y comprometidos para hacer frente de forma efectiva a los riesgos relacionados con el blanqueo de dinero y la financiación del terrorismo.
Otros invitados eminentes en el lanzamiento del capítulo fueron: Raquel Cabeza Pérez, subdirectora general de la Secretaría General del Tesoro y Política Financiera; y Jose M. Cerdeira, responsable de cumplimiento en España – director de cumplimiento de American Express.
El consejo de España se compone de los siguientes miembros:
|
-
|
|
Lorenzo De La Calle Jiménez, CAMS®
|
-
|
|
Sadi Bezit, CAMS®
|
-
|
|
Pino Vallejo
|
-
|
|
Fernando González, CAMS®
|
-
|
|
Oscar Hernández, CFE, CPA, CIA, CAMS®
|
-
|
|
Ana Padilla, CAMS®
|
-
|
|
Andrea Rivera, CAMS®
Para más información sobre el capítulo de España, visite el sitio web: https://www.acams.org/acams-chapters/spain.
Acerca de la Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists® (ACAMS®)
ACAMS es miembro de Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), un proveedor líder de soluciones laborales con sede en Estados Unidos. ACAMS es la mayor organización internacional de miembros dedicada a mejorar los conocimientos y habilidades de los profesionales contra el blanqueo de dinero (AML) y los delitos financieros de una amplia gama de industrias. Su certificación CAMS es la certificación AML más reconocida entre los profesionales de cumplimiento de normas de todo el mundo. Su nueva certificación Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) comienza en enero de 2020 y los materiales de estudio están disponibles desde octubre de 2019. Visite acams.org para más información.
Acerca de Adtalem Global Education
El objetivo de Adtalem Global Education es capacitar a los estudiantes para lograr sus metas, encontrar el éxito y hacer contribuciones inspiradoras a nuestra comunidad global. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; miembro S&P MidCap 400 Index) es un proveedor líder de soluciones de fuerza de trabajo y la organización matriz de Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (instituciones IBMEC, Damásio y Wyden), American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine y Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. Para más información, visite adtalem.com y síganos en Twitter (@adtalemglobal) y LinkedIn.
