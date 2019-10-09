Global Markets for 3D Printing (2018-2024) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Global Markets for 3D Printing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Report Scope
The report addresses trends in 3D printing technology and the global market for the most promising 3D printing technology applications during the period from 2018 through 2024, including:
- Systems
- Powder bed fusion
- Vat photopolymerization
- Material extrusion
- Jetting
- Directed energy deposition
- Laminated object manufacturing
- Other processes.
Software
Materials
- Plastics and polymers.
- Ceramics.
- Metals.
- Others (e.g., wax, graphene, bio-ink).
Services
- Printing.
- Maintenance.
- Training.
- Consulting.
The Report Includes:
- 27 data tables and 16 additional tables
- Brief overview of the three-dimensional (3D) printing technologies and their corresponding global markets
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Identification of 3D printing technologies with the greatest commercial potential in the industry during the forecast period
- Evaluation of competitive landscape and market strategies, trends in product launch, market share analysis and financial statistics
- Information on the recent market trends in overall 3D printing market and its four components: 3D printers, 3D printing services, software and printing materials
- Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including Align Technology, Autodesk, Inc., B9creations Llc, Basf Se, Concept Laser, Evonik Industries Ag, Makergear Llc, Microjet Technologies, Printerinks Europe Ltd., Solidscape, Inc., Tethon 3D, Ultimaker B.V., and Weistek
Reasons for Doing This Study
This report is an update of an earlier report published in 2018. The 3D printing market is growing and diversifying at such a rapid pace that the market forecasts in 2018 report were already becoming dated at the time this report was prepared in late 2019. In addition, there have been important new product developments, partnerships and agreements. For all these reasons, the publisher considers this to be an opportune time to prepare an up-to-date version of the report.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of the Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 3D Printing: Market Overview
- Definition
- Basic Principles
- History of 3D Printing
- Advantages and Limitations of 3D Printing versus Traditional Manufacturing
- Advantages
- Limitations and Challenges
- 3D Printing End Users and Applications
- End Users
- Applications
- Global Market Size and Composition, 2018-2024
- Global Market by Type of Product/Service
- Global Market by Type of End User
- Global Market by Type of Application
- Global Market by Region
Chapter 4 Global Market for 3D Printing Systems
- Basic Principles
- Commercial/Industrial versus Desktop/Consumer Printers
- Commercial/Industrial 3D Printers
- Desktop/Consumer 3D Printers
- Markets
- Technologies
- Powder Bed Fusion
- VAT Photopolymerization
- Material Extrusion
- Three-Dimensional Inkjet Printing/Jetting
- Directed Energy Deposition
- Sheet Lamination
- Other Emerging Technologies
- Vendors
- Markets
Chapter 5 Global Market for 3D Printing Services
- Introduction
- Service Types
- On-Demand Manufacturing
- Other Service Types
- Providers
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 6 Global Market for 3D Printing Software
- Introduction
- Three-Dimensional Printing Software Types
- Providers
- Three-Dimensional Printing Software Market
Chapter 7 Global Market for 3D Printing Material
- Introduction
- Materials
- Plastics and Polymers
- Metals
- Ceramics
- Other Materials
- Edible Substances
- Wood
- Glass
- Sandstone
- Pharmaceutical Precursors
- Manufacturing Technologies
- Vendors
- Market by Material Type
Chapter 8 Regional Markets
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 9 Patent Review/ Recent Developments
- Patents
- Other Recent Developments
Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Medical and Dental 3D Printing Applications
- 3D Printing Materials
- Metal 3D Printing
- 3D Software
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- 3D Systems Inc.
- 3Dom Filaments Ltd.
- Align Technology
- Arcam Ab
- Asiga
- Aspect Inc.
- Autodesk, Inc.
- B9Creations Llc
- Basf Se
- Beijing Tiertime
- Bucktown Polymers
- Choc Edge Ltd.
- Cmet
- Colorfabb
- Concept Laser
- Dassault Systmes
- Dm3D Technology Llc
- Emerging Objects Corp.
- Envisiontec Gmbh
- Eos
- Erasteel
- Esstech Inc.
- Esun Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Exone
- Fabrisonic Llc
- Farsoon Technologies
- Formlabs, Inc.
- Grafoid Inc.
- Graphene 3D Labs, Inc.
- Guangdong Suntec Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Hgans Ab
- Isquared Ag
- Keene Village Plastics
- Kevvox
- Lithoz Gmbh
- Lpw Technology Ltd.
- Luxexcel Group Bv
- Makerbot Industries Llc
- Makergear Llc
- Makerjuice Labs Llc
- Materialise Nv
- Maxon Computer
- Metalysis Ltd.
- Microjet Technologies
- Natural Machines
- New Image Plastics
- Nova Polymers Inc.
- Onshape Inc.
- Optomec
- Organovo Holdings Inc.
- Oxford Performance Materials
- Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc.
- Printerinks Europe Ltd.
- Prodways
- PTC
- Rainbow Biosciences Llc
- Rapid Shape Gmbh
- Regenhu Ltd.
- Royal Dsm (Koninklijke Dsm N.V.)
- Sandvik Materials Technology
- Shapeways
- Sketchup
- Solidscape, Inc.
- Spot-A Materials
- Stick & Filament
- Stratasys Ltd.
- Sustainable Oceans International
- Tethon 3D
- Tls Technik Gmbh & Co.
- Ultimaker B.V.
- VDM Alloys B.V.
- Voxeljet Ag
- Weistek
- Winbo Industrial Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hovrg0
