Smartly.io Named a Leader in Social Media Advertising by G2

|
|October 9, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Smartly.io, the leading social media advertising automation platform for performance and creative marketers, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Social Media Advertising category of the Fall 2019 Grid® Report by G2. G2 is the world's leading business solutions review website, and its database of over 915,600+ validated user reviews helps millions of businesses make better buying decisions every month.
G2’s Grid® Report scores products based on data sourced from reviews, comments and social networks. Achieving a Leader designation is dependent upon positive reviews from verified customers. Smartly.io customers rank the company first among all vendors in reports for Relationship, Enterprise Usability, Mid-Market Relationship and Mid-Market Implementation – all of which contributed to its status as a Leader in the Fall 2019 Grid® Report for Social Media Advertising. Smartly.io also received high marks in Quality of Support (95 percent), Ease of Doing Business with (91 percent) and Ease of Use (89 percent).
“From creative production to performance optimization, advertising in 2019 has become a crowded arena with thousands of tools for marketers to choose from – and it’s critical to have a trusted resource for determining which enterprise tools can help you capture and hold the attention of consumers,” said Robert Rothschild, VP and Global Head of Marketing at Smartly.io. “At Smartly.io, one of our core values is always to think customer-first. We are humbled by all the customer testimonials from G2 that show how Smartly.io’s customers appreciate our world-class support, time saved, ease of use and ability to unlock performance at scale – all of which help marketers do their jobs better than ever before. With increasing market presence and high customer satisfaction, we are proud to know that our customers trust Smartly.io as a leader in social media advertising.”
Verified Smartly.io users have shared their positive feedback on G2, noting:
- “Smartly.io manages to boost performance, improve creative automation and decrease manual tasks.” – Kitty B.
- “The best feature of Smartly.io is chat support with real people who can solve my problems in minutes. Other features like ad automation, Automated Ads, Pivot Tables, Campaign Manager, Creative Library are nothing less than the best. Now I cannot even imagine creating Facebook ads without Smartly.io.” – Mohit S.
- “THE social media platform to quadruple your productivity and time efficiencies.” – Declan F.
To be included in the Grid® Report, a product must have received 10 or more reviews. Products are ranked by customer satisfaction and market presence (market share, vendor size and social impact), and placed into four categories on the grid. Smartly.io currently has over 200 customer reviews and enjoys a 4.3 star rating out of 5. Further, its 95 percent Quality of Support score is the highest of any company included in the report.
About Smartly.io
Powering beautifully effective ads, Smartly.io automates every step of social advertising to unlock greater performance and creativity. We combine creative production and ad buying automation with outstanding customer service to help 600+ brands scale their results – not headcount – on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. We are a fast-growing community of 350+ Smartlies with 16 offices around the world. Visit smartly.io to learn more.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT