|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 9, 2019 09:41 AM EDT
Radpay, an Arizona-based decentralized global payment processing company reimagining payments and rewards, today announced a new patent-pending fraud resistance feature of their digital wallet. Using a novel approach to providing a more fraud resistant transaction, Radpay addresses a $33 billion problem plaguing card issuers, transaction acquirers, and merchants. This follows the earlier launch of Radpay’s CryptoClick™ and SpeedPath™ solutions for e-commerce merchants, upscale retailers, and restaurants, and amplifies Radpay’s novel innovations in the development of modernized payment solutions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005462/en/
Radpay’s Digital Wallet Now Includes Patent-Pending Fraud Resistance (Photo: Business Wire)
Radpay’s announcement comes during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. As part of a collaborative effort by U.S. Department of Homeland Security, this year’s overarching message – Own IT. Secure IT. Protect IT. – focuses on key areas of citizen privacy, consumer devices, and e-commerce security.
“Digital payment solutions need to be more than a smart phone version of your credit and debit cards,” said Radpay’s co-founder and CEO, Dana Love, PhD. “Radpay is working to reimagine payments, and that includes making fraud protection a central element to our payment system and our digital wallet. One way we’re working to help consumers stay safer is through linking our mobile digital wallet with a variety of payment methods, both card present for retailer and card not present for e-commerce merchants.”
The fraud resistance in Radpay’s digital wallet comes from the design of Radpay’s payment system. By connecting consumer devices like mobile phones and wearable devices running a Radpay-enabled digital wallet with traditional payment methods like debit cards or charge cards, Radpay provides greater fraud protection through increased identity and transaction validation methods.
Industry news source The Nilson Report identified card fraud worldwide in 2018 as a more than $30 billion problem. Gross fraud losses have increased each year since a low point in 2010. Nilson wrote that gross fraud losses are absorbed by card issuers and merchants as well as by acquirers of transactions. This is on top of the $5.9 billion spent on fraud detection and prevention by the payment processing industry, according to Global Market Insights. GMI expects that spending to increase to more than $24 billion by 2025.
According to the European Central Bank, fraud in e-commerce transactions, called card not present or CNP fraud, was the most common type, accounting for 71% of the losses. Fraudulent transactions conducted at a retail merchant made up 19% of the $33 billion lost. Radpay’s enhanced digital wallet mitigates both these types of fraud.
“Digital wallets should be the intersection between fraud resistance, identity validation, and payments,” said Love. “Radpay’s portfolio of patent filings speaks strongly to each of those areas.” Radpay’s co-founder and CTO Jared Stauffer noted that “privacy and security are central to Radpay’s vision and technology, and our secure payments system are purpose-built to help consumers take proactive steps to enhance the security of their transactions.”
Depending on a merchant’s type of business, Radpay can improve net margin by as much as 200% using our patent-pending merchant card payment solution. Radpay has more than two dozen inventions which blend blockchain (Ethereum Plasma) with PCI-compliant card payment infrastructure and mobile devices to merge convenience, security, and transparency. Radpay works in both card present and card not present environments, which means retail merchants, ecommerce merchants, mobile merchants, call centers, and app developers can all access and benefit from Radpay's rewards system, transactional engine, and value.
Connect with Radpay on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/radpay/ or visit https://www.radpay.com.
About Radpay
Radpay is a Phoenix-based startup changing the $32 trillion global card payment processing industry. Radpay does this with a patent-pending merchant card payment solution: more than two dozen inventions which blend distributed ledger technology with PCI-compliant card payment infrastructure and mobile devices to merge convenience, security, and transparency. Based on Ethereum, Radpay is a blockchain-based peer-to-peer payment processing and reward framework, where peers may be merchants, consumers, banks, or enterprises. Learn more at https://www.radpay.com.
Radpay, SpeedPath, CryptoClick, and the stylized Radpay logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Radpay, Inc. All other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Use of these names, trademarks, and brands does not imply endorsement.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005462/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT