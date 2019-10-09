General Micro Systems (GMS) Challenges Industry to “Buy American Servers Again” at AUSA 2019

|By Business Wire
Rugged computer and server supplier General Micro Systems (GMS) today challenged competitors and partners attending the Association for the United States Army (AUSA) conference next week to join its battle cry encouraging the Department of Defense to only buy servers from U.S. suppliers whose products are supplied, designed and built in America. This “Buy American Servers Again” initiative from GMS attempts to raise awareness of the risks associated with computer servers and electronics made outside of the U.S., especially in China.
“More server hacks, alleged hardware exploits, banned Chinese electronics and a trade war are a wake-up call to only buy American-made and American-manufactured servers,” said Ben Sharfi, CEO and chief architect, GMS. “We’re asking every U.S. server supplier and partner that meets our ‘Buy American Servers Again’ criteria to join us in taking the message to the Army, the DoD, Congress and even the President. It is that important to our national security and our economy.”
Every server and rugged computing product GMS has on display at AUSA 2019 is designed and made in America. Servers like these are used in myriad military equipment and installations, from the Pentagon to naval vessels to deployed ground vehicles and forward-operating base command posts. Each server includes sensitive data from potentially millions of operators and sensors.
“A single exploited server reporting back to a rogue nation state could put America at incredible risk,” Sharfi added. “Why buy servers or motherboards from a country with whom we’re having a trade war? That’s far too risky.”
Coincident with last year’s AUSA in October 2018, Bloomberg published articles on the alleged exploits uncovered in select computer servers manufactured by Taiwan-based Super Micro Computer, Inc., which does business as Supermicro. The company’s servers and motherboards are frequently used directly or inside U.S. manufacturers’ servers, and Bloomberg’s reporting raised questions about the supply chain from offshore manufacture to ultimate deployment of foreign content in critical defense applications.
In June 2019, President Trump put five Chinese tech entities on a trade blacklist, and earlier this year, he signed an executive order barring the government from doing business with Chinese supplier Huawei, citing security concerns. President Trump’s “Executive Order on Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain” calls the security situation a “national threat.”
“President Trump is on the right track with these initiatives, but it would be extremely helpful to have him more specifically address the issues associated with the purchase and implementation of risky offshore hardware – and encourage or even mandate buying American,” Sharfi concluded. “As the ‘Build American Servers Again’ campaign alludes, there is no advantage to taking the risk, especially since companies like GMS offer ‘exploit-free’ hardware and SourceSafe™ BIOS, and well-stocked off-the-shelf inventory made right here in America.”
At AUSA, GMS is showcasing the following American-made and -manufactured products:
- TITAN: the world’s only conduction-cooled, MIL-SPEC 1U and 2U rackmount servers using up to four (4) Intel’s latest second generation Scalable Xeon® processors
- SHS Secure High-Speed Storage: removable, encryptable, high-density storage cartridge for GMS server-based data recorders and image processors with up to 64 TB of removable media
- S1202-XVE: small form factor self-contained workstation mission computer driving up to three displays with optional artificial intelligence (AI) GPGPU
- S422-SW: “shoebox-sized” fanless, rugged sensor-processing network server with enterprise-class 20x 10 Gigabit and 2x 40/100 Gigabit Ethernet ports, artificial intelligence (AI) GPGPU coprocessor, and secure removable drives
Where: Booth #7664 at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) annual meeting in Washington D.C., Oct. 14-16, 2019.
For interviews at the show, ask for Kelly Wanlass at 801-602-4723 or [email protected], or GMS CTO Chris Ciufo at (360) 921-7556 or [email protected].
About General Micro Systems:
General Micro Systems (GMS) is the rugged server company. The company is known as the industry expert in highest-density, modular, compute-intensive, and rugged small form-factor embedded computing systems, servers, and switches. These powerful systems are ideal for demanding C4ISR defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, and energy exploration applications. GMS is an IEC, ISO, AS9100, NIST-800-171, and MIL-SPEC supplier with infrastructure and operations for long-life, spec-controlled, and configuration-managed programs. Designed from the ground up to provide the highest performance and functionality in the harshest environments on the planet, the company’s highly customizable products include GMS Rugged DNA™ with patented RuggedCool™ cooling technology. GMS is also the leader in deployable high-end Intel® processors and a proud Intel® partner since 1986. For more information, visit www.gms4sbc.com.
General Micro Systems and the General Micro Systems logo are trademarks of General Micro Systems, Inc. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners.
©2019 General Micro Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005510/en/
