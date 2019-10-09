Leyard and Planar Announce New Showrooms Bolstering U.S. Presence and Customer Engagement

|By Business Wire
|
|October 9, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Leyard and Planar, global leaders in visualization products, announced the addition of two showrooms in Irvine, California, and Oakland, California, further expanding the company’s U.S. presence by providing 10 North American showrooms where local sales and product teams can showcase the company’s latest developments and innovations in display technology to local customers.
The introduction of the company’s California showrooms demonstrates Leyard and Planar’s commitment to ongoing leadership in the video wall market and innovation to meet the diverse and growing needs of today’s customers. The company’s showrooms in Irvine and Oakland also follow the introduction of a Toronto showroom in early 2019 as a result of the company’s recent growth in Canada.
Leyard and Planar are also bringing their latest advanced display technologies to customers and partners across the U.S. and Canada at Video Wallapalooza 2019. This year the company’s event series will visit 15 cities, the most in the company’s history of roadshows, showcasing groundbreaking next-generation LED and LCD video walls, as well as transparent OLED, 4K and interactive display solutions.
“We’re excited to take our newest display innovations on the road,” said Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Pro Services Adam Schmidt. “Today’s highly competitive industry needs reliable, flexible and engaging display technologies that can help elevate stories for partners and customers, and at this year’s Video Wallapalooza visitors will experience our most comprehensive presentation of award-winning display solutions. We’re eager to demonstrate how our visualization products can help meet our customers’ diverse needs now more than ever before.”
The fourth annual Video Wallapalooza kicked off in late September in Charlotte, followed by events in Vancouver, B.C. and the company’s Toronto and Irvine showrooms. The roadshow will continue through the months of October and November, ending in the new Oakland showroom on November 14.
- Washington, D.C. - October 8-9
- New York City, New York (New York Digital Signage Week 2019) - October 16
- Denver, Colorado (AV Expo 2019) - October 16-17
- Chicago, Illinois - October 21-22
- Portland, Oregon - October 29-30
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida - October 29-30
- Houston, Texas - November 4-5
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - November 6-7
- Atlanta, Georgia - November 6-7
- Boston, Massachusetts - November 12-13
- Oakland, California - November 13-14
During Video Wallapalooza 2019, Leyard and Planar product and sales teams will be onsite offering product demonstrations and opportunities for attendees to participate in CTS-certified product and technology courses. The roadshow series will also include touch solutions from visual collaboration software company and roadshow sponsor T1V.
The new California showrooms and Video Wallapalooza 2019 come on the heels of Leyard and Planar being named the No. 1 market share leader in the $5.7 billion LED video display market, according to the 2019 LED Display Market Report by Futuresource Consulting. In addition to maintaining their lead in the broader LED display market, the company grew their market share to 10.3 percent in 2018, up from 9.1 percent in 2017. Leyard and Planar also secured the top position in the narrow pixel pitch LED and indoor LED categories.
This report follows Futuresource Consulting’s 2019 Video Wall Display Solutions Report, which named Leyard and Planar the No. 1 global market share leader in the narrow pixel pitch LED video wall market and No. 1 leader in Americas LCD control room video wall market.
For a complete list of Leyard and Planar’s Video Wallapalooza 2019 events, visit www.leyard.com/WP19 or www.planar.com/WP19. To learn more about Leyard and Planar’s showrooms, visit www.leyard.com/Showrooms or www.planar.com/Showrooms.
About Leyard and Planar, A Leyard Company
Leyard is a global leader in the design, production, distribution and service of digital displays, video walls and visualization products worldwide. The Leyard Group of companies and brands, which includes Planar Systems, eyevis and Teracue, is comprised of displays, entertainment and lighting system solutions. Leyard is the global market leader for LED video displays and narrow pixel pitch LED, offering indoor, outdoor, fixed and creative displays (Futuresource 2018). Used in applications such as broadcast, sports arenas, stadiums, advertisement networks, retail, digital signage, control rooms, exhibitions, large scale events and digital cultural experiences, Leyard enjoys marquee installations globally and has over 300 patents in display technology. Founded in 1995, the group is headquartered in Beijing, China, and is traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300296). Forbes magazine (2013) named Leyard among “China’s Top 100 Most Potential Listed Companies.” For more information, visit www.leyard.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005175/en/
