CSC apresenta nova API de inteligência de segurança de nomes de domínio no Cyber Defense Summit 2019, hospedada pela FireEye

|
|October 9, 2019 02:16 PM EDT
A CSC anuncia uma nova API de inteligência de segurança de nome de domínio, que agora pode reunir o poder da inteligência de segurança de nome de domínio da CSC com outras plataformas de operações de segurança com base em nuvem. Estreando hoje no FireEye Cyber Defense Summit 2019, esta nova solução ajudará os principais especialistas em segurança do mundo, líderes governamentais e executivos de vários setores a enfrentar desafios importantes no cenário atual de ameaças cibernéticas, incluindo a vulnerabilidade de ativos digitais, como domínios, sistemas de nomes de domínio (DNS) e certificados digitais fora do firewall, apontados pelas duas empresas como pontos cegos sérios relacionados à segurança.
Ameaças cibernéticas, como eventos de sequestro de nome de domínio e DNS, permitem que criminosos redirecionem o tráfego da Web, e-mails, aplicativos e outras conexões para serviços que dependem do nome de domínio sequestrado. A exploração de pontos fracos na infraestrutura do DNS é causada por falta de controles, processos e políticas na maioria das empresas. Para clientes que utilizam uma plataforma de operações de segurança ou um SIEM, agora é possível exibir toda a sua inteligência de segurança em um só lugar, adicionando controles de segurança para domínios, DNS e certificados digitais. Este insight pode ajudar as empresas a atenuar a interrupção da continuidade dos negócios, que podem levar a repercussões financeiras, perda de confiança do consumidor e vazamentos de dados confidenciais. Está é a primeira vez que uma empresa é capaz de integrar controles de segurança para ativos digitais fora do firewall em sua plataforma de operações de segurança, incluindo um SIEM.
“Hoje, os clientes apresentam cansaço com relação ao fornecedor e se sentem sobrecarregados pelo gerenciamento de várias soluções de segurança diferentes. Com a API CSC acessível, nossos clientes em comum serão capazes de monitorar um conjunto de eventos de segurança que ocorrem fora do firewall da empresa, quando integrados à Plataforma de Segurança FireEye Helix”, disse Sean Morton, vice-presidente de Experiência do Cliente na FireEye. “A detecção de riscos, como o sequestro de DNS e nome de domínio, elimina um ponto cego significativo na estratégia de segurança de uma empresa, fornecendo informações e alertas valiosos dentro da nossa plataforma de operações de segurança, aumentando finalmente a eficiência e os tempos de resposta a incidentes, que lidam com ameaças cibernéticas.”
“Como registrador de nomes de domínio corporativo com liderança mundial, a CSC é a única empresa que se encontra em uma posição exclusiva de oferecer visibilidade aos riscos cibernéticos associados aos seus ativos digitais, essenciais aos negócios fora do firewall - domínios, DNS e certificados digitais. Com outras plataformas de operações de segurança, como o FireEye Helix, os nossos clientes conjuntos têm acesso a uma plataforma de segurança da próxima geração”, disse Mark Calandra, vice-presidente sênior, CSC Digital Brand Services. “Em resposta ao risco de sequestro de DNS e outros crimes cibernéticos observados no na diretiva de emergência do Departamento de Segurança Interna (United States Department of Homeland Security) e na consultoria de segurança do Centro Nacional de Cibersegurança do Reino Unido (UK National Cyber Security Centre), os algoritmos proprietários avançados da CSC são desenvolvidos para expor estes pontos cegos, que são um componente crítico para a melhoria da postura de segurança de qualquer empresa com presença on-line.”
O Cyber Defense Summit será realizado pela FireEye. A conferência ocorrerá de 9 a 10 de outubro de 2019, em Washington, DC. Os representantes da CSC estarão na sala de exposições para discutir a nova API de Inteligência de Segurança de Nomes de Domínio da CSC e sua integração com o FireEye Helix. Também vamos discutir o nosso recente relatório de segurança cibernética, destacando a postura de segurança de nomes de domínio dos prestadores de serviço de defesa do governo global.
Sobre a CSC
A CSC apoia empresas que fazem investimentos significativos em sua postura de segurança, expondo os pontos cegos existentes em ativos fundamentais da Internet, como nomes de domínio, DNS e certificados digitais. Com a utilização de nossas soluções de segurança proprietárias, a CSC protege as empresas contra ameaças cibernéticas a seus ativos digitais, ajudando-as a evitar perdas devastadoras de receita, danos à reputação da marca ou multas financeiras significativas, como resultado de políticas como o RGPD. Juntamente com os ativos da Internet, a CSC protege marcas on-line, que estão sendo exploradas por sites falsificados, fraudes e violações de IP, além de ajudar a monitorar e mitigar esse problema com a oferta de serviços de fiscalização e consultoria para proteger muitas das maiores marcas do mundo. Saiba mais em cscdigitalbrand.services.
Sobre a FireEye, Inc.
A FireEye é líder no fornecimento de segurança como serviço liderado por inteligência. Ao trabalhar como uma extensão contínua e escalável das operações de segurança do cliente, a FireEye oferece uma única plataforma que combina tecnologias de segurança inovadoras, inteligência de ameaças em nível internacional e a consultoria da mundialmente conhecida Mandiant®. Com esta abordagem, a FireEye elimina a complexidade e o ônus da segurança cibernética para as empresas que lutam para se preparar, impedir e responder a ataques cibernéticos. A FireEye tem mais de 8.200 clientes em 103 países, sendo mais de 50% deste grupo pertencente à lista da Forbes Global 2000.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
