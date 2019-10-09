Sennheiser Offers Up To 100 Hours of Uninterrupted Gaming With New Wireless Gaming Headset, GSP 370

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 9, 2019 02:42 PM EDT
Renowned audio brand Sennheiser is offering gamers up to 100 hours of untethered gaming on PC, Mac®, and Sony PlayStation® 4 with the GSP 370, the company’s latest over-ear wireless gaming headset. Using Sennheiser’s proprietary low-latency wireless connection, the GSP 370 provides reliable audio transmission with near-zero delay, ideal for all games, especially those where quick response timing is key. In addition to wireless freedom, the GSP 370 offers the unmatched sound quality expected from Sennheiser’s first-class closed acoustic technology. The GSP 370 is available now for purchase through the Sennheiser website.
"With the GSP 370, we are adding another wireless gaming headset to our portfolio that not only features our highly praised low-latency connection, but also provides an impressive battery life. All this is rounded off with the typical Sennheiser virtues: high wearing comfort, premium craftsmanship and an exceptional audio experience," says Andreas Jessen, Director of Product Management Gaming at Sennheiser Communications A/S.
Battery life of up to 100 hours
With low power consumption and a long-lasting integrated battery, the GSP 370 has an unprecedented industry-leading battery life of up to 100 hours. Gamers who play six hours a week on average can game for four months before needing to recharge. The GSP 370 can also be used while charging over micro-USB provided with the headset for nonstop gameplay.
Sennheiser Gaming Suite allows individual sound adjustments on the PC
The GSP 370 over-ear headset is based on the same closed acoustic design as Sennheiser’s award-winning GSP 300. Integrated digital sound processing enhances the audio experience giving users exceptional bass performance and acoustic clarity. For a more personalized sound experience, the Sennheiser Gaming Suite for Windows® offers various surround sound modes, an equalizer, microphone options, and ready-to-use presets for typical genres and occasions, allowing the user to fully adjust the audio for a fully customized experience.
Broadcast quality microphone
Like all other Sennheiser Gaming headsets, the GSP 370 features a broadcast quality noise-cancelling microphone, which actively minimizes background noise and can be muted by simply lifting the boom arm. The game audio is synchronized with the Windows® volume control and can be adjusted intuitively via an integrated volume wheel on the ear cup.
Strong focus on comfort
Sennheiser designed the GSP 370 with a strong focus on comfort for casual, immersive and competitive gaming sessions of any length. The split, padded headband reduces pressure on the skull, while memory foam ear cushions provide a comfortable fit and isolate ambient noise. The adaptable ball-joint hinge automatically angles the ear cups to suit the shape of the wearer’s face, while the ear cups themselves are shaped and angled to easily fit around the ear.
Price and availability
The Sennheiser GSP 370 is now available through Sennheiser's online store at a recommended retail price of $199.95/€199. As a special bonus, the GSA 50 headset hanger (value: $38.10/€34.90) will come with the GSP 370 free of charge when purchased through the Sennheiser website.
About Sennheiser
Shaping the future of audio and creating unique sound experiences for customers – this aim unites Sennheiser employees and partners worldwide. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of headphones, loudspeakers, microphones and wireless transmission systems. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. As part of the Sennheiser Group, Sennheiser Communications A/S is a joint venture specialized in wireless and wired headsets and speakerphones for contact centers, offices and Unified Communications environments as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices. In 2018, the Sennheiser Group generated turnover totaling €710.7 million. www.sennheiser.com
A limited number of review units are available for qualified media. To request a unit, please email: [email protected]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005696/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT