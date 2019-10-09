Mouser Electronics y Grant Imahara Exploran el Diseño de Prototipos con Arduino en el Último Video de la Serie “Engineering Big Ideas”

|By Business Wire
Mouser Electronics Inc. y el afamado ingeniero Grant Imahara han lanzado hoy el segundo video de la serie Engineering Big Ideas como parte del programa premiado Empowering Innovation Together™ de Mouser. Mire el nuevo video en https://mou.sr/EIT2019-2.
Join global distributor Mouser Electronics and engineer spokesperson Grant Imahara as they visit Massimo Banzi, co-founder and CTO of Arduino, in the latest Engineering Big Ideas video, part of Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program. Imahara and Banzi discuss how prototyping tools help designers determine the capabilities of an idea, and then explore how the open source movement contributes to broadening access to innovation. To learn more, visit www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/Engineering-Big-Ideas. (Photo: Business Wire)
En el segundo video de la serie Engineering Big Ideas, Mouser e Imahara llevan a los espectadores a Milán, Italia, para conocer Arduino®, uno de los ecosistemas de hardware y de software de código abierto más importantes del mundo. Imahara se reúne con el cofundador y director de Tecnología de Arduino, Massimo Banzi, para analizar las herramientas de creación de prototipos que los diseñadores y los desarrolladores usan para comprender y articular las capacidades y los límites de una idea. Además, este dúo explora cómo el movimiento de código abierto contribuye a ampliar el acceso a la innovación. La serie Engineering Big Ideas está patrocinada por los proveedores de valor de Mouser Analog Devices, Intel®, Microchip Technology y Molex.
“Nos entusiasma este segundo episodio de Engineering Big Ideas. El diseño de prototipos está destinado a crear algo completamente nuevo”, expresó Glenn Smith, presidente y director ejecutivo de Mouser Electronics. “A través del hardware y del software de código abierto, las empresas como Arduino presentan una oportunidad crucial para los diseñadores y los desarrolladores al sacar las barreras y al abrir las puertas a la innovación”.
“El código abierto es un ejemplo perfecto de innovación a través de la colaboración y el acceso compartido al conocimiento”, agregó Imahara. “La creación rápida de prototipos es un complemento ideal para este entorno, ya que las ideas pueden cobrar vida de forma rápida y rentable”.
El distribuidor mundial de componentes electrónicos Mouser Electronics se ha asociado con el ingeniero Grant Imahara por quinto año consecutivo para presentar la serie Engineering Big Ideas, que explora el proceso de transformar una idea en un producto y analiza el camino a la comercialización, desde el descubrimiento hasta el diseño y, finalmente, el desarrollo.
El programa Empowering Innovation Together ha sido uno de los programas educativos de componentes electrónicos más reconocidos y notables desde 2015, al destacar una gama de desarrollos innovadores desde la Internet de las Cosas (Internet of Things, IoT) y las ciudades inteligentes del futuro hasta las tecnologías robóticas.
Para obtener más información sobre esto y toda la serie “Empowering Innovation Together” de Mouser, visite www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation y siga a Mouser en Facebook y Twitter.
Acerca de Mouser Electronics
Mouser Electronics, una compañía de Berkshire Hathaway, es un distribuidor galardonado y autorizado de componentes electrónicos y semiconductores, que se enfoca en la introducción rápida de nuevos productos de sus socios fabricantes para ingenieros de diseño electrónico y compradores. El sitio web del distribuidor global, Mouser.com, está disponible en varios idiomas y monedas, y cuenta con más de 5 millones de productos de más de 750 fabricantes. Mouser ofrece 26 ubicaciones de soporte en todo el mundo para brindar el mejor servicio al cliente y hace envíos globalmente a más de 630 000 clientes en 223 países/territorios desde sus instalaciones de 750 000 pies cuadrados con tecnología de punta al sur de Dallas, Texas. Para obtener más información, visite www.mouser.com.
Acerca de Grant Imahara
Reconocido en la comunidad de ingenieros, Grant Imahara ha combinado su experiencia en ingeniería con una exitosa carrera en televisión y cine. Además de sus papeles en MythBusters y BattleBots, Imahara ha trabajado en muchos personajes robóticos famosos, incluso R2-D2 de La Guerra de las Galaxias, el robot esqueleto parlante Geoff Peterson de The Late Late Show con Craig Ferguson, y el conejito de Energizer.
Marcas comerciales
Mouser y Mouser Electronics son marcas comerciales registradas de Mouser Electronics, Inc. Intel es una marca comercial registrada de Intel Corporation en los Estados Unidos y en otros países. Todos los demás productos, logotipos y nombres de compañías aquí mencionados son marcas comerciales de sus respectivos titulares.
