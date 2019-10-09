3D position Hall sensor HAL® 3900 with stray-field compensation and SPI interface

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 9, 2019 05:43 PM EDT
TDK Corporation (TSE 6762) expands its Micronas position sensor portfolio with a new member of the previously announced masterHAL® sensor family HAL® 39xy. The new HAL 3900 features real 3D magnetic-field measurement capability and 2D stray-field robust position detection. Measurement data is delivered via a high-speed SPI interface. The sensors meet today's and tomorrow's automotive and industrial market needs and offer four different measurement modes in a single device: Linear position detection, rotary 360° angle detection and rotary 180° angle detection with stray field compensation including gradient fields as well as the capability for real 3D magnetic field measurement (BX, BY, BZ). Samples are already available. Start of production is planned for second quarter 2020.
The heart of the HAL 3900 sensor is the patented 3D HAL® pixel cell technology. It not only helps to measure magnetic fields very accurately, but also enables the measurement of all three magnetic-field components at one single spot. By measuring the BX, BY, and BZ components, the sensor is able to detect the direction of the magnetic field. At the same time, the unique concept of an array of Hall plates offers a 2D stray-field compensation. The highly flexible sensor array of the HAL 3900 sensor helps design engineers to select the best operation mode for any given measurement task. The HAL 3900 is the only solution available on the market that integrates all four modes in a single device.
The combination of SPI interface and 3D capability makes the HAL3900 a perfect solution for applications like gear shifters or steering column switches. The unique stray-field concept makes the sensor fit for applications requiring a stray-field robust off-axis measurement. The angular error due to stray fields can be reduced to less than 0.3° in the presence of a stray field of 4000 kA/m. HAL 3900 also features a sleep mode helping customers to reduce the average current consumption that is increasingly important for electric cars. The device is developed as an ASIL B ready SEooC (Safety Element out of Context) according to ISO 26262.
Glossary
- 3D HAL® pixel cell: Enables the direct measurement of magnetic fields in three directions X, Y, Z
- Real 3D measurement: Measurement of magnetic fields in parallel for all three directions X, Y, Z
- Stray-field compensation: Modern Hall-effect sensors must be insensitive against disturbing fields generated by e-motors or power lines in hybrid or electrical vehicles (xEV)
Main applications
- Selectors and gear shifters
- Position detection in transmission systems
- Steering-angle detection
- All kinds of actuators with embedded microcontroller
Main features and benefits
- Real 3D magnetic-field measurement of BX, BY and BZ
- SPI interface
- Sleep mode to reduce average current consumption
- Transmission of temperature-compensated magnetic raw values (BX, BY, BZ), up to two calculated angles, magnetic-field amplitude and/or chip temperature
- Stray-field robust position detection (linear and rotary up to 360°) covering ISO 11452-8 requirements
- Compensation of stray fields with gradients for applications with 180° rotation
- SEooC according to ISO 26262 to support functional-safety applications
- Suitable for automotive applications, thanks to a wide ambient temperature range from –40 °C up to 160 °C
Key data
|
Type
|
HAL 3900
|
Package
|
SOIC-8
|
Digital output formats
|
SPI
|
Angular error
|
±0.6° @ 10 mT for rotary setups
|
Magnetic field amplitude range
|
10 mT… 130 mT. Down to 5 mT with reduced accuracy
|
Safety
|
Development according ISO 26262 ASIL-B ready
|
Sample availability
|
available
About TDK Corporation
TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, Chirp, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2019, TDK posted total sales of USD 12.5 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.
About TDK-Micronas
TDK-Micronas is the most preferred partner for sensing and control. TDK-Micronas serves all major automotive electronics customers worldwide, many of them in long-term partnerships for lasting success. Operational headquarters are based in Freiburg im Breisgau (Germany). Currently, TDK-Micronas employs around 1000 persons. For more information about TDK-Micronas and its products, please visit www.micronas.com.
You can download this text and associated images from www.micronas.com/pressreleases.
Further information on the products can be found under www.micronas.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005781/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT