Virgin Voyages Presentará el Servicio de Champán a Pedido “Shake for Champagne™”

October 9, 2019
Virgin Voyages, la nueva marca de estilo de vida que se ha propuesto innovar la industria de los viajes, anunció hoy su exclusivo servicio de champán a pedido, Shake for Champagne™. En su afán por seguir creando las experiencias más irresistibles en el mar, Virgin Voyages permitirá a los pasajeros pedir champán, en cualquier lugar a bordo del Scarlet Lady, con un simple movimiento de sus teléfonos celulares.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005800/es/
Virgin Voyages to Feature On-Demand Champagne Delivery Service “Shake for Champagne™” (Photo: Business Wire)
Aquellos que busquen llevar la satisfacción a un siguiente nivel también podrán darse un gusto en la recientemente revelada y lujosa sala de champán con un bar de caviar llamada Sip.
“Nunca es demasiado temprano para tomar champán, y siempre habrá algo por lo cual brindar a bordo del Scarlet Lady. Queremos que nuestros pasajeros disfruten de unas vacaciones sofisticadas y creemos que no hay mejor forma de sentirse como una estrella de rock que con una copa de champán cuando y donde quiera”, indicó Tom Mcalpin, presidente y director ejecutivo de Virgin Voyages.
SHAKE FOR CHAMPAGNE™
Virgin Voyages les dará a sus pasajeros un motivo más para celebrar todos los momentos de la vida con su servicio de champán a pedido Shake for Champagne™. Cuando se mueve la aplicación Virgin Voyages Sailor, se revela un botón secreto de Virgin Voyages Champagne y, con solo tocarlo, el pasajero recibirá una botella de Möet & Chandon Impérial.
“No hay nada más lujoso que tomar champán a su entera disposición o, incluso, con un movimiento de su teléfono celular. Estamos comprometidos a crear la marca de viajes más irresistible del mundo, por lo que pensamos mucho en cómo lograr que nuestros pasajeros pudieran disfrutar una copa de champán sin esfuerzo durante su viaje, ¡y como por arte de magia Shake for Champagne™ apareció!”, expresó Nathan Rosenberg, director de Comercialización de Virgin Voyages.
Ofrecido en un llamativo y reluciente balde de champán rojo como cortesía de la marca Virgin, que seguramente todos querrán tener, este servicio incluye una botella de 750 ml de Möet & Chandon Impérial con dos copas. Möet & Chandon Impérial es un blend (corte) de más de 200 crus (variedades de diferentes terruños, en particular franceses), que se fusiona con todo el cuerpo de la variedad pinot noir, la flexibilidad de la Meunier y la delicadeza de la chardonnay: la combinación perfecta por un día o una noche para navegar por el cálido mar Caribe.
SIP
Sip es una sala lujosa diseñada para disfrutar una copa de champán bien frío. Con una exhibición diversa de etiquetas de champán, incluido Moët & Chandon, Virgin Voyages presentó la cava de champán. Los pasajeros pueden optar por una copa de champán a un precio de 9 USD o no reparar en gastos y disfrutar una botella de champán de cosecha seleccionada de 1000 USD. Para honrar la tradición y extravagancia británicas por excelencia de Virgin, Sip ofrecerá una hora del té exclusiva y de primer nivel que deleitará los ojos y las papilas gustativas y que, a su vez, celebrará las costumbres oceánicas.
Creada por el equipo de diseño de Virgin Voyages, con un diseño espacial de HKS Hospitality Interiors, la sala se inspiró en la sofisticación y en la efervescencia del champán. Con una gran barra de mármol con incrustaciones de oro rosa, Sip motiva a los pasajeros a disfrutar de una de las combinaciones más lujosas de todas: champán y caviar. Los tonos dorados y rosados hacen eco del color del champán que se servirá y se compensan bellamente con profundos azules diluidos, y mesas y barras de mármol blanco de Carrara. Las alfombras y el tapizado de las banquetas azul marino profundo que envuelven el espacio crearán la oportunidad para deleitarse o relajarse en todo momento del día mientras el barco navega por las olas azules del océano.
OFERTA DE RESERVA POR TIEMPO LIMITADO
Los pasajeros pueden brindar por la temporada de inauguración de Virgin Voyages hasta el 30 de noviembre, ya que aquellos que reserven los viajes para abril o mayo recibirán una botella especial de edición limitada de Möet & Chandon Impérial como cortesía de Virgin Voyages apenas suban al barco. Además, los pasajeros que reserven ahora pueden reservar su viaje con la mitad del depósito. Invitamos a los futuros pasajeros y primerizos a visitar Virgin Voyages en www.virginvoyages.com.
ACERCA DE VIRGIN VOYAGES
Virgin Voyages es una marca de estilo de vida global, comprometida a crear las vacaciones más irresistibles del mundo. Con operaciones en los EE. UU., el Reino Unido y Europa, Virgin Voyages actualmente tiene una orden por cuatro barcos con Fincantieri, constructor maestro de barcos.
Con su temporada inaugural programada para 2020, el primer barco de Virgin Voyages, Scarlet Lady, fue diseñado para reflejar el lujo elegante de un yate. Con espacios diseñados por algunos de los principales nombres del diseño contemporáneo, el Scarlet Lady tendrá un diseño para adultos, un santuario en el mar para los pasajeros mayores de 18 años.
El espíritu de “Vitamin Sea” fluirá naturalmente en todo el barco, donde el bienestar se activa a través de una combinación de momentos de mucha energía y experiencias de relajación y de rejuvenecimiento. El Scarlet Lady también ofrecerá entretenimiento atractivo y más de 20 restaurantes íntimos de clase mundial a bordo. Virgin Voyages ofrecerá un toque de lujo, que la empresa denomina “Rebellious Luxe” (lujo rebelde), y ofrecerá un increíble valor para sus pasajeros con todos los restaurantes, clases de gimnasia grupales, refrescos, propinas, wifi y muchas sorpresas más de Virgin incluidas en el pasaje del viaje.
El Scarlet Lady navegará desde Miami hasta el Caribe en 2020, y contará con más de 2770 pasajeros y una tripulación de 1150 miembros increíbles de todo el mundo. Esté atento a virginvoyages.com para recibir más actualizaciones.
