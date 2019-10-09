Mouser Electronics et Grant Imahara explorent le design d’un prototype avec Arduino dans la toute dernière vidéo de la série « Engineering Big Ideas »

|By Business Wire
Mouser Electronics Inc. et le célèbre ingénieur, Grant Imahara, ont diffusé aujourd’hui la deuxième vidéo de la série « Engineering Big Ideas » dans le cadre du programme primé « Empowering Innovation Together™ » de Mouser. Regardez la dernière vidéo sur https://mou.sr/EIT2019-2.
Dans la deuxième vidéo de la série « Engineering Big Ideas », Mouser et M. Imahara emmènent les spectateurs à Milan, en Italie, pour une visite d’Arduino®, l’un des principaux écosystèmes matériels et logiciels open source, au monde. On y voit M. Imahara discuter avec Massimo Banzi, cofondateur et directeur technique d’Arduino, et examiner ensemble les outils de prototypage utilisés par les concepteurs et les développeurs afin de comprendre et définir les capacités et les limites d’une idée. Les deux hommes explorent également la façon dont le mouvement open source contribue à élargir l’accès à l’innovation. La série « Engineering Big Ideas » est parrainée par les fournisseurs privilégiés de Mouser, que sont Analog Devices, Intel®, Microchip Technology et Molex.
« Nous sommes ravis de ce deuxième épisode de la série “Engineering Big Ideas”. La conception d’un prototype vise à créer quelque chose de complètement nouveau », a déclaré Glenn Smith, président et chef de la direction de Mouser Electronics. « Grâce au matériel et aux logiciels open source, des entreprises telles qu’Arduino présentent un potentiel considérable pour les concepteurs et les développeurs, en supprimant les obstacles et en ouvrant la porte à l’innovation. »
« L’open source est un exemple parfait d’innovation fondée sur la collaboration, et d’accès partagé au savoir », a ajouté M. Imahara. « Le prototypage rapide constitue un choix naturel pour cet environnement. Les idées se concrétisent rapidement et à moindre coût. »
Le distributeur mondial de composants électroniques, Mouser Electronics, s’associe à l’ingénieur Grant Imahara pour la cinquième année consécutive afin de présenter la série « Engineering Big Ideas », qui explore le processus consistant à transformer une idée en un produit. La série examine également le chemin qui mène à la commercialisation ; et ce faisant, parcourt l’ensemble du trajet, de la découverte jusqu’au développement éventuel, en passant par la conception.
Le programme « Empowering Innovation Together » constitue, depuis 2015, l’un des programmes éducatifs sur les composants électroniques, les plus reconnus et les plus notables, mettant en lumière toute une gamme de développements innovants allant de l’IdO et des villes intelligentes au futur des technologies robotiques.
Pour en savoir plus sur ce sujet et sur l’ensemble de la série « Empowering Innovation Together » de Mouser, consultez le site www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation, et suivez Mouser sur Facebook et Twitter.
À propos de Mouser Electronics
Mouser Electronics, une entreprise de Berkshire Hathaway, est un distributeur primé et agréé de composants électroniques et semi-conducteurs, spécialisé dans les Lancements rapides des nouveaux produits de ses partenaires de production, destinés aux ingénieurs de conception électronique, et aux acheteurs. Le site Web mondial du distributeur, Mouser.com, est disponible en plusieurs langues et devises, et propose plus de 5 millions de produits de plus de 750 fabricants. Mouser dispose de 26 sites d’assistance offrant dans le monde entier le meilleur service clientèle de sa catégorie. La société dessert plus de 630 000 clients répartis dans plus de 223 pays/territoires depuis ses installations ultramodernes de 750 000 pieds carrés, située au sud de Dallas, dans le Texas. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur www.mouser.com.
À propos de Grant Imahara
Bien connu de la communauté des ingénieurs, Grant Imahara a associé son expertise d’ingénierie à une carrière télévisuelle et cinématographique réussie. Parallèlement à ses rôles dans MythBusters et BattleBots, Grant Imahara a travaillé sur de nombreux personnages robotiques célèbres, dont R2-D2 de Star Wars, le robot squelette parlant, Geoff Peterson, acolyte de l’émission The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, et le lapin Energizer.
Marques de commerce
Mouser et Mouser Electronics sont des marques déposées de Mouser Electronics, Inc. Intel est une marque déposée d’Intel Corporation aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays. Tous les autres produits, logos et noms de sociétés mentionnés dans les présentes peuvent être des marques de commerce de leurs propriétaires respectifs.
