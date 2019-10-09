Mouser Electronics und Grant Imahara erkunden das Prototypdesign mit Arduino im neuesten Video der Serie „Engineering Big Ideas“

|By Business Wire
|
October 9, 2019 09:38 PM EDT
Mouser Electronics Inc. und der berühmte Ingenieur Grant Imahara haben heute das zweite Video in der „Engineering Big Ideas“-Serie veröffentlicht, die Teil von Mousers preisgekröntem Empowering Innovation Together™-Programm ist. Das neueste Video finden Sie unter https://mou.sr/EIT2019-2.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005813/de/
Join global distributor Mouser Electronics and engineer spokesperson Grant Imahara as they visit Massimo Banzi, co-founder and CTO of Arduino, in the latest Engineering Big Ideas video, part of Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program. Imahara and Banzi discuss how prototyping tools help designers determine the capabilities of an idea, and then explore how the open source movement contributes to broadening access to innovation. To learn more, visit www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/Engineering-Big-Ideas. (Photo: Business Wire)
Im zweiten Video der Engineering Big Ideas-Serie nehmen Mouser und Imahara die Zuschauer zu einem Besuch bei Arduino®, einem der weltweit führenden Open-Source-Hard- und Software-Ökosysteme, mit nach Mailand, Italien. Imahara setzt sich mit dem Mitbegründer und CTO von Arduino, Massimo Banzi, zusammen, um die Prototyping-Tools zu studieren, die Designer und Entwickler verwenden, um die Möglichkeiten und Grenzen einer Idee zu verstehen und zu artikulieren. Das Duo untersucht außerdem, wie die Open-Source-Bewegung dazu beiträgt, den Zugang zu Innovationen zu erweitern. Die „Engineering Big Ideas“-Serie wird von Mousers geschätzten Lieferanten Analog Devices, Intel®, Microchip Technology und Molex unterstützt.
„Wir freuen uns über diese zweite Episode von Engineering Big Ideas. Prototypdesign soll etwas völlig Neues schaffen“, sagte Glenn Smith, Präsident und CEO von Mouser Electronics. „Durch Open-Source-Hard- und -Software bieten Unternehmen wie Arduino Designern und Entwicklern eine bedeutende Chance, indem sie Barrieren beseitigen und Tore für Innovationen öffnen.“
„Open Source ist ein perfektes Beispiel für Innovation durch Zusammenarbeit und den gemeinsamen Zugang zu Wissen“, fügte Imahara hinzu. „Schnelles Prototyping ist eine natürliche Ergänzung zu dieser Umgebung; Ideen können rasch und kostengünstig umgesetzt werden.“
Der globale Distributor für elektronische Komponenten Mouser Electronics präsentiert zusammen mit dem Ingenieur Grant Imahara zum fünften Mal in Folge die Serie Engineering Big Ideas, die den Prozess der Umsetzung einer Idee in ein Produkt erkundet und den Weg zur Vermarktung beleuchtet ‑ von der Erfindung über das Design bis hin zur Entwicklung.
Das Programm „Empowering Innovation Together“ ist seit 2015 eines der renommiertesten und bemerkenswertesten Schulungsprogramme für Elektronikkomponenten und stellt eine Reihe innovativer Entwicklungen in den Mittelpunkt, die vom IoT und den „Smart Citys“ der Zukunft bis zu Roboter-Technologien reichen.
Um mehr über dieses Programm und Mousers gesamte Reihe „Empowering Innovation Together“ zu erfahren, besuchen Sie www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation und folgen Sie Mouser auf Facebook und Twitter.
Über Mouser Electronics
Mouser Electronics, ein Berkshire Hathaway-Unternehmen, ist ein preisgekrönter, autorisierter Anbieter von Halbleiter- und Elektronikkomponenten, der sich auf schnelle Produkteinführungen seiner Herstellungspartner für Elektronikdesigner und -käufer konzentriert. Die Website des globalen Anbieters, Mouser.com, ist in mehreren Sprachen und Währungen verfügbar und bietet mehr als 5 Millionen Produkte von über 750 Herstellern. Mouser bietet 26 Support-Standorte auf der ganzen Welt, um einen erstklassigen Kundenservice zur Verfügung zu stellen, und liefert von seiner 750.000 Quadratfuß (69.700 Quadratmeter) großen, hochmodernen Anlage südlich von Dallas, Texas, aus an weltweit über 630.000 Kunden in mehr als 223 Ländern/Regionen. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.mouser.com.
Über Grant Imahara
Grant Imahara ist in der Technikszene bekannt und hat sein technisches Fachwissen mit einer erfolgreichen TV- und Filmkarriere verbunden. Neben seinen Auftritten in MythBusters und BattleBots hat Imahara an vielen berühmten Roboter-Charakteren gearbeitet, darunter R2-D2 aus Star Wars, das sprechende Roboter-Skelett Geoff Peterson aus The Late Late Show mit Craig Ferguson und der Energizer Bunny.
Handelsmarken
Mouser und Mouser Electronics sind eingetragene Marken von Mouser Electronics, Inc. Intel ist eine eingetragene Marke von Intel Corporation in den USA und anderen Ländern. Alle anderen hier aufgeführten Produkte, Logos und Firmennamen sind möglicherweise Marken ihrer jeweiligen Eigentümer.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005813/de/
