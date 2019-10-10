|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 10, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Global threat detection and security technologies company, Smiths Detection is showcasing for the first time an integrated checkpoint solution at inter airport Europe 2019, which harnesses biometric technology to enable risk-based screening practices.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005541/en/
Smiths Detection showcases biometric checkpoint solution at inter airport Europe 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)
With air passenger growth predicted to double by 2037, the aviation industry will be challenged to support this capacity growth whilst providing operational efficiencies and meeting shifting passenger expectations of the airport experience.1 To cope with this growth, biometric technology is being increasingly adopted at airport Border Control gates, bag drop and boarding gates.
As leaders in providing checkpoint solutions to airports across the world, Smiths Detection has partnered with experts in the field of biometry to, for the first time, create a proof of concept which integrates biometric identity management solutions with class-leading screening solutions. Inter airport delegates are invited to experience the biometric capable checkpoint in action – which also employs Smiths Detection’s advanced CT scanner, HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX, the iCMORE Weapons automatic object recognition capability and the advanced tray return system, iLane.evo.
Biometrics is the ‘unique identifier’ for passengers, and through integration of biometrics directly into the checkpoint, passengers can be matched with their trays to enable real-time risk-based screening. Risk-based screening is designed to increase operational efficiency and effectiveness through continual risk assessments relevant to the individual passenger journey, resulting in shorter and easier journeys for passengers.
Through passenger and tray identification, new data insights can be gathered to inform decision making at airports - based on flights, airlines or destinations. Matching passengers with trays also enables the sharing of screening results with transit or arrival airports, and the combination of hold baggage and checkpoint screening results.
“At Smiths Detection, we’re dedicated to delivering a seamless passenger journey and we are very excited to be driving biometric checkpoint technology forward in a rapidly developing marketplace,” said Smiths Detection Vice President Europe, Africa and Marketing Tony Tielen. “As a trusted partner to airports across the world, we are working with the aviation industry to deliver risk-based screening at departure, transit and arrival airports to streamline the checkpoint journey to make it even safer and more efficient.”
“Biometrics is an urgently needed solution to provide seamless checkpoint security,” said Global Market Director Aviation, Richard Thompson. “Ever increasing air passenger traffic plus advances in biometrics, artificial intelligence and integrated screening technology mean that risk-based screening is now firmly on the fast track. We look forward to offering a preview of the checkpoint solution of the future to delegates at inter airport Europe 2019.”
Enquiries:
If you would like to speak with someone regarding this press release and/or preview this checkpoint solution, Smiths Detection will be presenting at Stand 410, Hall B6 at inter airport Europe.
References and data points:
- At the beginning of 2018, SITA, the airlines technology supplier, reported that 77% of airports and 71% of airlines were planning major programs or R&D in biometric ID management over the next five years.
- Airlines are responding to demands from passengers as 57% of passengers would "definitely use biometrics" if it helps them get quicker through the boarding process, according to SITA.
- According to the IATA 2018 Passenger Survey, 45% of air travellers choose biometric identification as a replacement of their passport.
- Over 65 percent of passenger’s were inclined towards sharing additional personal information to speed up their processing at the airport. Speed and convenience are paramount, according to IATA.
Recent press releases:
- Smiths Detection launches new security scanner specifically developed for air cargo screening
- Smiths Detection secures $96.8m contract to provide checkpoint CT systems to Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
- Smiths Detection’s Largest Ever Order for HBS Systems Confirmed by Spanish Airport Operator, Aena
###
About Smiths Detection
Smiths Detection is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and defence. With more than 40 years of field-tested experience, we deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.
Our mission is to help make the world a safer place – and do this by using technology to develop innovative solutions and services which protect life, safeguard society and uphold the free flow of trade.
For more information visit http://www.smithsdetection.com.
About inter airport Europe
From 8 – 11 October 2019, inter airport Europe 2019, the 22nd International Exhibition for Airport Equipment, Technology, Design and Services will take place at the Munich Trade Fair Centre in Germany.
For manufacturers and suppliers of airport equipment, technology, design and services, inter airport Europe provides the opportunity to meet specialists from airports, airlines, air cargo carriers as well as aviation support from all over the world looking to invest in future-oriented, modern solutions for the interconnected airport. The world’s leading airport exhibition is renowned for covering the most comprehensive range of products and services for the entire airport: technology and services for ground handling, airport equipment, terminal operations, airport IT solutions and airport design.
For more information visit https://www.interairporteurope.com/welcome#/
1 https://www.iata.org/pressroom/pr/Pages/2018-10-24-02.aspx
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005541/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT