Paystand Appoints Fintech Pioneers From Fiserv, PayPal, and Visa to New Advisory Council and Surpasses 100,000 Businesses On Its Network

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 10, 2019 06:01 AM EDT
Paystand, the fastest growing commercial payments platform, today announced it has appointed four globally recognized Fintech Pioneers from Fiserv, PayPal, and Visa to its Fintech Advisory Council. The new council comes on the heels of a record-breaking year for Paystand, with revenue growing more than 2.5x year-over-year, an 8x increase since raising its Series A funding round. The company also increased average monthly subscriptions by over 240% and surpassed 100,000 businesses paying through the Paystand Bank Network.
“Our growth this year cemented Paystand as the leader in B2B payments,” said Jeremy Almond, CEO of Paystand “Every day, more businesses are making the shift to a more open, inclusive commercial payments infrastructure and are rejecting the outdated, fee-based model that no longer makes sense. We made a promise to reboot the broken financial system. The caliber of customers and investors we’re attracting is a clear sign that commercial finance is finally ready for disruption and Paystand is delivering.”
The advisory council will partner closely with Paystand to scale its pace of product innovation and capitalize on the massive demand for its solutions. As the company accelerates its efforts to reboot the broken commercial finance system, the new Advisory Council will help build key partnerships, advise on market opportunities, and provide strategic direction for the company’s long-term growth. Members of Paystand’s Fintech Advisory Council include:
- Pete Kight, the Father of Fintech who founded CheckFree in 1981 (sold to Fiserv for $4.4B) with a vision of providing electronic funds transfer services to businesses and consumers. Pete started this fintech unicorn 12 years before the term fintech was coined in 1993.
- Scott Thompson, the former PayPal President and Yahoo CEO, is a renowned technologist best known for growing PayPal’s user base from 50 million to 104 million active users in 190 countries. Thompson also served as an executive vice president of technology solutions at Visa's Inovant subsidiary and worked as chief information officer of Barclays Global Investors.
- Mark Orttung, former President of Bill.com and CEO of Nexient, is ranked as one of the Top 50 Tech Services CEOs of 2019. As President and COO of Bill.com, Mark more than tripled revenue in two years. His previous startups Genesys and GetThere went public and were later acquired for a combined $2.25 billion.
- Sameer Govil, the former SVP of Global Commerce Products at VISA and Board Member for the Electronic Transactions Association, brings over 30 years of fintech experience and is widely known for helping broaden Visa’s role in the payment ecology and accelerating growth of electronic payments globally.
Fueling Another Year of Record Growth
- Business Growth: Paystand accelerated customer acquisition with 60 new large enterprise customers, fueling 2.5x YoY revenue growth and an average monthly subscription growth of over 240% in 24 months.
- Network: Over 100,000 businesses are paying through the Paystand Network, which includes two of the largest airlines, all five branches of the US military, eight of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies, and market leaders across hospitality, insurance, and food and beverage.
-
Talent: Paystand also added over 20 strategic hires to further fuel this growth and help CEO Jeremy Almond realize his vision for commercial finance. This new guard of executives from Silicon Valley unicorns includes:
- Mark Hassin, SVP of Sales (former Tipalti Chief Revenue Officer who helped grow revenue by more than 10x, and former VP of Strategic Accounts at BlueSnap)
- Mark Fisher, VP of Marketing (former Head of Marketing at fintech unicorn Addepar who helped the company 2.5x its revenue growth in under 2 years, and former Sr. Director of Worldwide Demand Generation at HCI unicorn Nutanix)
- Leela Suppiah, Head of Customer Success (built a reputation for leading teams at Google, eBay, ServiceRocket, LiveImpact, and Stockpile to increase repeat business by up to 22%)
Stakeholder Quotes
“Speaking out against the finance industry is an easy way to get attention these days. Confronting the complexities and inefficiencies of commercial finance and payment infrastructure, and actually building solutions to address those challenges, is a lot tougher—which is why most people talk about it instead of creating solutions. Paystand is doing just that by building a network for how companies will move capital for the next 30 years. I’m excited to help them achieve that mission.”
— Pete Kight, Founder of CheckFree
"Paystand has the same DNA that helped PayPal disrupt the consumer payments industry. By every metric, Paystand is powering that evolution across commercial payments, reimagining everything from the economic model to the very infrastructure that moves capital between businesses. This is a massive transformation occurring in a multi-trillion dollar industry, and I’m thrilled to help Paystand accelerate their vision.”
— Scott Thompson, Former President of PayPal
“There’s much to be done to make payments as easy and fast for enterprises as Venmo is for consumers today. Paystand is paving that path. Jeremy Almond has a vision of where the industry is heading 10, 20, 30 years down the line. I’m looking forward to helping the team stay at the forefront as they innovate and realize their vision for a modern commercial finance industry.”
— Mark Orttung, former President of Bill.com and CEO of Nexient
“There is a huge secular demand for faster, seamless commercial payment solutions. Paystand is perfectly positioned to disrupt legacy systems and build a holistic commercial finance platform. Paystand’s current growth trajectory is a validation of the broader market opportunity and its customer centric digital solutions approach.”
— Sameer Govil, SVP of Global Commerce Products at VISA
About Paystand
Paystand is the fastest growing commercial payment platform for midsize and enterprise companies. Through its Payments-as-a-Service model, Paystand helps businesses digitize and automate the entire cash cycle. Today, brands use Paystand to drive greater capital efficiency, streamline back-office operations, and enable best-in-class payment experiences. Paystand has been consistently recognized as a top innovator in enterprise financial services. For more information about Paystand, visit us at paystand.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005231/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT