Theatro Enters the Gaming and Hospitality Market with Deployment at the New Coyote Valley Casino

October 10, 2019
Theatro, the leader in voice-controlled mobile platforms for hourly service employees, today announced that the new Coyote Valley Casino in California’s Mendocino County has implemented Theatro across its gaming floor, restaurants, and hospitality areas. This new connectivity between all Coyote Valley team members, departments, leadership, and enterprise systems enhances their ability to provide a differentiated level of service to guests through improved team collaboration, efficiency, and managerial effectiveness.
“A connected team is an empowered team. It enables more efficient coordination and collaboration which both have a tremendously positive impact on the guest experience,” said Lesley Simmonds, vice president and general manager of casinos & hospitality, Theatro. “We’re excited to bring the impact of the mobile revolution to Coyote Valley Casino’s entire workforce, creating a remarkable experience for employees and guests alike, and one that will be a springboard as Theatro enters hospitality more broadly.”
In the past, casino staff had to rely on legacy communication systems, including two-way radios, overhead paging, and walk-to-talk for support on the floor. Yet these approaches are inefficient, disruptive, and hinder a user’s ability to deliver outstanding guest service—an unacceptable outcome given today’s increasingly sophisticated consumers. Theatro’s in-ear Intelligent Voice Assistant gives hourly service employees “heads up, hands-free” connectivity that allows them to leverage not only the collective knowledge and support of their teammates, but also critical information housed in enterprise systems.
Casinos continue to attract a broad range of visitors who come seeking a full, immersive casino experience featuring gaming, dining, and entertainment. To meet these increasing expectations, Coyote Valley Casino turned to Theatro’s mobile technology to empower their staff with a platform that could help them respond to requests faster and more effectively. “Opening a new, full-service casino means we have to be able to deliver a rewarding and engaging experience to every guest on day one,” said Gary Murrey, general manager, Coyote Valley Casino. “No other vendor could ensure that every member of our floor staff and management team can effectively fulfill our customer promise right away like Theatro. Theatro has enabled us to build an engaged and informed workforce that defines the environment we want every guest to enjoy.”
Since deploying Theatro, the solution has helped them achieve:
- An Elevated Guest Experience: Creating memorable guest experiences by enabling personalized, proactive, fast service through cross-functional team collaboration.
- Connected and Collaborative Teams: Improving team engagement through real-time communication and messaging, allowing employees to tap into the expertise of their teammates, connect to leadership, share knowledge and recognize wins.
- Operational Productivity: Reducing walk-to-talk and enhancing accountability through fast connections and closed-loop workflows among team members, leadership, departments and expert resources.
- Manager Effectiveness: Delivering consistent daily team direction, key metrics, new initiative and promotional updates regardless of location or shift, ensuring the entire team is aligned on the same goals.
In addition, Theatro provides greater visibility into workforce performance, giving the Coyote Valley Casino team new insights into how productivity and communication drive success on the floor. With the latest in information and voice innovation from Theatro, Coyote Valley Casino is ensuring their employees have a competitive edge in setting the new standard in guest service.
About Theatro
Theatro brings the advantages of voice recognition, IoT, and mobile apps together in a “hardware-enabled” SaaS offering to provide companies in gaming, hospitality, retail, and manufacturing to a new breed of mobile solutions for hourly employees. Theatro’s Intelligent Voice Assistant and workforce-optimized apps connect hourly employees to each other and to critical enterprise applications. With Theatro, employees stay focused on the customer, without having to look at a screen to access information. Theatro's solution enables employees to provide incredible customer experience while increasing sales, employee productivity, conversion rates and operational profitability. For more information, visit www.theatro.com.
