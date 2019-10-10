Kyriba Honored as Best-In-Class Treasury Management Vendor by Aite Group

|By Business Wire
|
|October 10, 2019 07:02 AM EDT
Kyriba, the global leader in cloud treasury and finance solutions, today announced the company’s recognition as the best-in-class vendor by Aite Group, a global research and advisory firm delivering comprehensive, actionable advice on business, technology, and regulatory issues and their impact on the financial services industry. In a recent report titled “Aite Matrix Evaluation: Corporate Treasury Management Systems’ Readiness,” Aite Group determined Kyriba significantly outperformed its competitors in a number of important criteria.
In particular, the report identified Kyriba excelled in the following areas:
- Vendor Stability: Kyriba scored a 96% in this category based on its long-lasting relationships, global presence, and experienced leadership team and robust workforce.
- Client Strength and Service: Kyriba received 100% and 95% scores respectively from client references, affirming its positive reputation across multiple geographies and various industry segments.
- Product Features: Kyriba was cited for its readiness to deliver on the needs for the corporate treasurer, including artificial intelligence (AI), APIs and integrated supply chain finance. This ranking also evaluated fundamental treasury management features of cash and liquidity management, cash forecasting, risk management, payments, investments, funds trading, and debt and equity deal management.
“Kyriba emerged as the winner among a diverse set of international and regional treasury management solution providers,” said Enrico Camerinelli, senior analyst at Aite Group. “Aite Group finds that Kyriba is well poised to exert and maintain competitive leadership with its comprehensive product offering, innovation in working capital, APIs and payments solutions, and investments in client support.”
The report uses Aite Group’s Aite Matrix, a proprietary vendor assessment framework, to evaluate competitive positions across vendors. The evaluation criteria included categories such as vendor stability, client strength, product features, and client services. In comparing specific vendors’ offerings, the report helps corporate executives make more informed decisions as they evaluate new technology partners.
“We pride ourselves on having a clear vision of corporate treasurers’ needs and are honored that Aite Group has recognized Kyriba as the industry’s best-in-class treasury management system,” said Jean-Luc Robert, chairman and CEO of Kyriba. “Technology is advancing at a rapid pace and Kyriba is focused on delivering treasury and liquidity solutions that empower our clients to protect and unlock value for their organizations.”
In addition to Kyriba, examined contenders evaluated by Aite Group included 3V Finance, Bellin, Exalog, Finastra, GTreasury and Salmon Software.
To read more about the report, including the evaluation criteria, key statistics, and a summary of vendor readiness, download the Corporate Treasury Management Systems’ Readiness report here.
Kyriba will be at EuroFinance in Copenhagen, October 16-18, and at AFP in Boston, October 20-23. Meet the team to learn how Kyriba offers unprecedented stability, strength and service to its clients.
About Kyriba Corp.
Kyriba empowers CFOs and their teams to transform how they activate liquidity as a dynamic, real-time vehicle for growth and value creation, while also protecting against financial risk. Kyriba’s pioneering Active Liquidity Network connects internal applications for treasury, risk, payments and working capital, with vital external sources such as banks, ERPs, trading platforms, and market data providers. Based on a secure, highly scalable SaaS platform that leverages artificial and business intelligence, Kyriba enables thousands of companies worldwide to maximize growth opportunities, protect against loss from fraud and financial risk, and reduce costs through advanced automation. Kyriba is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in New York, Paris, London, Tokyo, Dubai and other major locations. For more information, visit www.kyriba.com.
About Aite Group
Aite Group is a global research and advisory firm delivering comprehensive, actionable advice on business, technology, and regulatory issues and their impact on the financial services industry. With expertise in banking, payments, insurance, wealth management, and the capital markets, we guide financial institutions, technology providers, and consulting firms worldwide. We partner with our clients, revealing their blind spots and delivering insights to make their businesses smarter and stronger. Visit us on the web and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005271/en/
