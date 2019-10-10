Cloud Game Platform Revenue in Asia is Set to Reach $270 million in 2019, Rising to $3.0 billion in 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
October 10, 2019 07:11 AM EDT
The next revolution in gaming, cloud gaming will not only remove existing cost and platform barriers but is also predicted to be the killer app for 5G. Cloud gaming will be of tremendous benefit to gamers who will have access to a large number of high-quality titles without the need for expensive hardware. Developers, publishers, and platforms all profit as well with greater reach and more ways to monetize, however, the companies that own the most parts of the value chain from IP to infrastructure stand to benefit the most. And, as with so many other sectors of gaming, Asia is leading the way. The report provides analysis on where that growth will come from and the impact on all segments of the Asia games industry.
What's included:
- A comprehensive market model and 5-year forecast through 2023
- Trends analysis that formed our market size and forecast data
- Growth drivers and inhibitors
- Cloud gaming value chain and ecosystem
- Top companies
- Predictions for the leading companies in the space
Key takeaways from the analysis:
- Cloud game platform revenue in Asia will reach $270 million in 2019, rising to $3.0 billion in 2023.
- There will be 3 million cloud game platform users in Asia in 2019, primarily from subscription and B2P services in Japan, rising to 60 million in 2023. By that year the majority of players will engage with free to play or time-based fee platforms.
- Cloud gaming in Asia is projected to pass 500 million gamers by 2028
- Cloud gaming is an excellent opportunity to remove cost and platform barriers to gaming that exists today.
- Cloud gaming will remove the need for constant hardware upgrades and players will be able to consume cloud games on existing devices, or possibly on future devices that may have low specs and can accommodate games only played in the cloud.
- The biggest opportunity is for cloud gaming to access smartphone gamers, who comprise the largest share of the Asia gamer audience, and who would be able eventually to play PC and console games easily on their mobile device.
- 5G and unlimited data plans are keys to success for cloud gaming in Asia, as most gamers play on mobile devices. The services and investment in the 5G infrastructure are paramount to success.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
- Definitions
- History of cloud gaming
- Business models
- Advantages of cloud games
- Disadvantages of cloud games
2. Trends in Asia cloud gaming
- The Asia opportunity
- Cloud gaming today
- Current leading cloud gaming services in Asia
- Cloud gaming 2019-2023
- Asia's cloud gaming ecosystem
- Console companies and pla9orms will expand their reach
- PC games publishers will expand their reach
- Mobile is the biggest opportunity for cloud gaming
- Value chain for B2P and subscriptions
- How consumers will benefit
- How companies will benefit
- How developers will benefit
3. Market model
- Asia cloud gaming platform revenue
- Market model explanation
4. Cloud gaming in China
- Cloud game platforms in China
- Cloud gaming revenue in China
- Tencent and cloud gaming
- Huawei and cloud gaming
- Cloud gaming and internet cafes
- The Chinese government and cloud gaming
5. 5G and cloud gaming
- 5G and cloud gaming adaptation
- The current state of 5G
- 5G in Asia
- Barriers to cloud gaming
- Cloud gaming after 2023
- Cloud gaming through 2028
Data Exhibits
- History of cloud gaming
- Business models
- Cloud gaming today
- Leading cloud gaming services in Asia
- Asia's cloud gaming ecosystem
- Value chain for B2P and subscriptions
- Asia cloud gaming platform revenue
- Cloud gaming revenue in China
- 5G in Asia
Companies Mentioned
- 3
- Activision Blizzard
- AIS
- Amazon
- AMD
- China Broadcasting Network
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- DTAC
- Electronic Arts
- Ericsson
- Globe Telecom
- HP
- Huwawei
- Intel
- JD.com
- KDDI
- Kingsoft
- KT Telecom
- LG Electronics
- M1
- Microsoft
- NC Soft
- NEC
- NetEase
- Nintendo
- Nokia
- NTT Docomo
- Nvidia
- Qualcomm
- Rakuten
- Shunwang
- Singtel
- SK Telecom
- SoftBank
- Sony
- Square Enix
- StarHub
- Take Two
- Telkomsel
- Tencent
- True
- Twitch
- Yahoo
- ZTE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/krcju1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005417/en/
