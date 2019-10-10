NetDragon Builds Serbian Public Innovation Platform, Opening Up Central and Eastern Europe Education Network

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|October 10, 2019 07:28 AM EDT
HONG KONG, Oct 10, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that, "The Fourth China-CEEC Conference on Innovation Cooperation" was co-organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology of China, Minister of Innovation and Technological Development of Serbia. The conference was held on 8 and 9 October in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia. The conference brought together thousands of representatives and guests from various industries and related fields, ranging from digital information, advanced manufacturing to smart cities. NetDragon was among the attendees who jointly explored strategic concepts and collaborations of technology innovation and promoted the implementation of cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries. Mr. Liu Dejian, Founder and Chairman of NetDragon and Advisor to Minister in charge of Innovation and Technological Development of Serbia, Mr. Huang Ronghuai, Co-Dean of Smart Learning Institute of Beijing Normal University, Dr. Simon Leung, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of NetDragon and Mr. Chen Changchieh, Vice President of NetDragon attended the conference.
|Mr. Liu Dejian, Founder and Chairman of NetDragon delivered a keynote speech at the conference
|Signing of MOU between NetDragon, Ministry for Education, Science and Technological Development and Cabinet of the Minister in charge of Innovations and Technological Development in the Government of Republic of Serbia
|Dr. Simon Leung, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of NetDragon delivered a speech on "Serbian Public Innovation Platform"
Mr. Liu Dejian, Founder and Chairman of NetDragon, in the keynote speech of this conference, shared and demonstrated experiences of NetDragon through the international cooperation of "The Belt and Road" over the years, as well as a series of achievements in education technology applications jointly promoted with the host country, Serbia. Mr. Liu continued that, in the face of the impact brought by AI, innovation has become the core competence of human beings in the present era, and education is an essential tool to cultivate innovative capability. Since 2013, NetDragon has been engaged in education development along "The Belt and Road", providing customized innovative education solutions for many countries, such as providing interactive flat panels to Russia and "Pop-up Classroom" (container classroom) to Egypt, so as to improve their teaching efficiency. Meanwhile, NetDragon attaches great importance to the collaborations with Central and Eastern European countries and has conducted a number of positive exchanges with Serbia, aiming to assist Serbia in building "Public Innovation Platform". This platform localises digital teaching materials and encourages innovation among people. Looking forward, NetDragon hopes to build multiple digital teaching material production bases in Central and Eastern European countries for local digital education development as well as talent training so as to promote the development of related emerging industries.
As the world's leading internet + education company, NetDragon, Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Development and Cabinet of the Minister in charge of Innovations and Technological Development in the Government of Republic of Serbia have signed a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") on cooperation in the field of developing and promoting Public Innovation Platform at the conference. NetDragon will provide technical support to the "Serbian Public Innovation Platform", a public-oriented, free and open learning platform equipped with a variety of innovative social features. At the conference, Dr. Simon Leung, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of NetDragon said, "The public is the foundation for nurturing innovations. This 'Public Innovation Platform' will provide learning guidance and learning experience to the public, and improve users' innovation capabilities through the application of AI and other technologies." As the number of users increases, the "Public Innovation Platform" will become an eco-community of innovators that stimulates creativity through cultivation, tasks and interactions. Through the implementation of "Public Innovation Platform" in Serbia and its self-developed AI technology, NetDragon hopes to produce domestic digital education contents as well as encourage and cultivate public's willingness and ability to innovate.
As an internet + education company specializing in scientific and technological innovation, NetDragon showcased its self-developed humanoid robot "Nikola Tesla" and conducted the famous "Tesla Experiment" at the conference. The robot was developed based on the prototype of Nikola Tesla, a prominent Serbian inventor, physicist, mechanical engineer, and electrical engineer. In order to get close to resembling a real person, its head supports humanoid expressions such as blinking, eyeball rotation, mouth opening, etc., its eyes are equipped with cameras. "Nikola Tesla" was one of the most eye-catching highlights of the conference. After the conference, NetDragon donated the "Nicolas Tesla" robot as a gift to the organizers of the conference. In the future, the "Nikola Tesla" robot will join Nikola Tesla Museum in Serbia and welcome visitors from all over the world.
NetDragon has established strategic partnerships with more than 20 countries along "The Belt and Road" and has signed digital education solutions agreements with Malaysia, Singapore, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Egypt and other countries. NetDragon's education footprint now extensively covers over 2 million classrooms in more than 190 countries, benefiting over 100 million users. With the continuous advancement of global education digitalization, NetDragon has also established long-term cooperation with universities in China and abroad, such as building "Smart Learning Institute of Beijing Normal University" with Beijing Normal University and establishing digital research centre with the University of North Texas in the United States, hence further enriching its teaching resources and contents. NetDragon's participation in the "The Fourth China-CEEC Conference on Innovation Cooperation" brought together various cutting-edge education technologies that integrate interaction, communication and innovation, therefore enabling its education business to further expand into the 17 Central and Eastern European countries with Serbia as the starting point, and thus growing its global influence.
About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.
For investor enquiries, please contact:
NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited
Ms. Maggie Zhou
Senior Director of Investor Relations
Tel.: +852 2850 7266 / +86 591 8390 2825
Email: [email protected]
Website: ir.netdragon.com
Source: NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT