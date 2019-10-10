La Fundación Tej Kohli aboga por una solución tecnológica escalable, accesible y asequible para curar la ceguera corneal en todo el mundo

|By Business Wire
En el Día Mundial de la Visión, la Fundación Tej Kohli afirma que es necesario centrarse en las nuevas tecnologías para acelerar la misión mundial de poner fin a la ceguera corneal curable en todo el mundo. Actualmente, la Fundación financia los ensayos clínicos y el desarrollo de un producto biosintético líquido que podría ofrecer una solución accesible, escalable y asequible para la ceguera corneal, que sería relevante para muchos de los 12 millones de personas que padecen este tipo de ceguera en todo el mundo.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005431/es/
La tesis de la Fundación Tej Kohli sostiene que los esfuerzos humanitarios en todo el mundo se verán muy favorecidos por las tecnologías de crecimiento exponencial como la inteligencia artificial, la robótica y la genómica. La Fundación actúa como un fondo de riesgo que apoya, incuba, adquiere y acelera el desarrollo de soluciones tecnológicas. Solo los proyectos exitosos consiguen más apoyo financiero, lo que permite a la Fundación apostar decididamente por los proyectos de mayor impacto.
La pobreza tiene un fuerte impacto en la ceguera. Según la OMS, 14 millones de los 39 millones de personas ciegas viven en la India. Actualmente, 12,7 millones de personas esperan un trasplante de córnea, incluidos 6 millones en la India. El Instituto de la Córnea de la Fundación Tej Kohli en el «LV Prasad Eye Institute», en Hyderabad, ya realiza miles de trasplantes de córnea cada año utilizando córneas de donantes, en gran parte de forma gratuita. Recientemente, la Fundación ayudó a curar a cinco hermanos y hermanas de la misma familia de Rajasthan que sufrían problemas de visión desde hacía mucho tiempo.
Pero el suministro limitado de córneas donadas y la necesidad de cirugía invasiva se traduce en que, en todo el mundo, menos de una persona de cada 70 recibirá un trasplante de córnea cada año. Las córneas artificiales o queratoprótesis son caras, pueden costar hasta 20 000 dólares. La Fundación Tej Kohli apoya el desarrollo de soluciones tecnológicas, ya que para acabar con la ceguera corneal se requiere una solución asequible, accesible y escalable, que no dependa del trasplante.
La Fundación Tej Kohli apoyó anteriormente métodos para sintetizar córneas artificiales a partir de levaduras y péptidos, pero los nuevos avances han hecho que esta financiación se haya destinado al desarrollo de la biosintética líquida, que tiene como objetivo la regeneración del tejido corneal. El reemplazo de tejido prorregeneración, que podría evitar la necesidad de realizar costosos injertos de córnea, se aplicaría en menos de treinta minutos para rellenar una perforación o para reparar una úlcera corneal.
En julio de 2018, la Fundación Tej Kohli hizo una donación de 2 millones de dólares al «Massachusetts Ear and Eye», un hospital universitario de la Facultad de Medicina de la Universidad de Harvard, para financiar la innovación en la investigación de las tecnologías de detección molecular directa (nano-string) y secuenciación de ADN para el diagnóstico precoz y la prevención, así como de «GelCORE», un biomaterial adhesivo para reemplazar el tejido corneal.
Michael Macfarlane, portavoz de la Fundación Tej Kohli:
«Existe un límite en el número de trasplantes de córnea que pueden realizarse cada año, en especial en áreas rurales pobres y remotas. La Fundación Tej Kohli es un referente mundial para científicos y otros profesionales que trabajan en el desarrollo de tratamientos pioneros en este campo. Nuestra misión es colaborar con una serie de socios en nuestro objetivo de erradicar la ceguera corneal para el año 2035».
Tej Kohli, cofundador de la Fundación Tej Kohli:
«Erradicar la ceguera corneal es lo que más me apasiona. Estoy a favor de un enfoque filantrópico basado en la iniciativa empresarial, en virtud del cual reunimos a la gente y proporcionamos los fondos necesarios para acelerar el desarrollo de soluciones que podrían acercarnos un paso más a la eliminación de la ceguera corneal. La forma en que dirigimos nuestra Fundación está directamente alineada con la manera en que gestionamos nuestros emprendimientos comerciales e inversiones, y este enfoque supone que podemos impulsar un mayor progreso con cada libra, dólar o rupia que gastamos en la consecución de nuestra misión».
Más información sobre la Fundación Tej Kohli en: http://www.tejkohlifoundation.com
Video sobre una familia de cinco hermanos a los que la Fundación Tej Kohli ha curado de su discapacidad visual de larga data; disponible para su inclusión mediante el siguiente enlace: https://youtu.be/Pmcb9pRxOSs
Entrevista en video con Wendy y Tej Kohli en la que hablan sobre el trabajo de la Fundación Tej Kohli; disponible para su inclusión mediante el siguiente enlace: https://youtu.be/JgOO4Cs-jnw
Video sobre el Programa de Córneas de Tej Kohli; disponible para su inclusión mediante el siguiente enlace: https://youtu.be/2zUBtj6H7GM
Video sobre el Instituto de la Córnea Tej Kohli; disponible para su inclusión mediante el siguiente enlace: https://youtu.be/lkZmI8lkpm8
Acerca de la Fundación Tej Kohli
La Fundación Tej Kohli fue creada por Wendy y Tej Kohli en 2005 como punto de referencia para sus iniciativas filantrópicas globales. La Fundación incluye:
- Instituto de la Córnea: desde 2016 se ha atendido a más de 180 000 pacientes externos y se han realizado más de 17 000 cirugías de reemplazo de córnea, en su mayoría gratuitas.
- Programa de Córneas: financia la innovación en la investigación para curar la ceguera corneal en el «Massachusetts Ear and Eye», un hospital universitario de la Facultad de Medicina de Harvard.
- Investigación Aplicada: se dedica a la adquisición y el desarrollo de nuevas tecnologías que tienen el potencial de reducir sustancialmente la ceguera corneal a nivel mundial.
- Iniciativas de Impacto: apoya proyectos en comunidades desatendidas, donde las intervenciones directas pueden tener un impacto positivo y sostenido en la vida de las personas.
http://www.tejkohlifoundation.com
Acerca de Tej Kohli
Tej Kohli es un empresario e inversor radicado en Londres que tiene la misión, de gran conocimiento público, de encontrar la cura para la ceguera corneal en todo el mundo para el año 2035. Su primer éxito fue durante el boom de las «puntocom», cuando se dedicó a la venta de soluciones tecnológicas y software de pagos de comercio electrónico, antes de convertirse en inversor inmobiliario en centros tecnológicos. Actualmente, se centra en inversiones de alto impacto en inteligencia artificial, robótica, biotecnología y genómica. Tej Kohli es alumno distinguido del Instituto Indio de Tecnología en Kanpur (IITK) donde completó su licenciatura en ingeniería eléctrica.
