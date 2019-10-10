Fundação Tej Kohli defende uma solução de tecnologia escalável e acessível para acabar com a cegueira corneana no mundo todo

|By Business Wire
No Dia Mundial da Visão, a Fundação Tej Kohli afirma que é necessário um foco em novas tecnologias para acelerar a missão global de acabar com a cegueira corneana curável no mundo inteiro. Atualmente, a Fundação está financiando os ensaios clínicos e o desenvolvimento de uma solução "biossintética líquida" que poderia oferecer uma solução escalável e acessível para a cegueira da córnea que seria relevante para muitos dos 12 milhões de pessoas que sofrem desse tipo de cegueira.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005433/pt/
A tese da Fundação Tej Kohli é que os esforços humanitários em todo o mundo serão bastante avançados por tecnologias de crescimento exponencial, como IA, robótica e genômica. A Fundação se comporta como um fundo de risco ao apoiar, incubar, adquirir e acelerar o desenvolvimento de soluções tecnológicas. Somente projetos bem-sucedidos garantem mais apoio financeiro, deixando a Fundação ágil para apoiar os projetos que terão maior impacto.
A cegueira é fortemente afetada pela pobreza. Segundo a OMS, 14 milhões dos 39 milhões de cegos vivem na Índia. Atualmente, 12,7 milhões de pessoas estão esperando um transplante de córnea, incluindo 6 milhões na Índia. O "Cornea Institute" da Fundação Tej Kohli, no LV Prasad Eye Institute em Hyderabad (Índia), já realiza milhares de transplantes de córnea todos os anos usando córnea de doador, em grande parte de forma gratuita. Recentemente, a Fundação curou cinco irmãos e irmãs da mesma família do Rajastão, todos sofrendo com deficiência visual de longo prazo.
Porém, o suprimento limitado de córnea de doadores e a necessidade de cirurgia invasiva significa que no mundo todo menos de 1 entre 70 pessoas receberá um transplante de córnea a cada ano. A córnea artificial ou as ceratopróteses são caras e podem custar até US$ 20 mil. A Fundação Tej Kohli está apoiando o desenvolvimento de soluções tecnológicas, porque acabar com a cegueira corneana exigirá uma solução escalável e acessível que não dependa de transplantes.
A Fundação apoiou anteriormente métodos para sintetizar córneas artificiais a partir de leveduras e peptídeos, mas novos avanços modificaram esse financiamento para o desenvolvimento do biossintético líquido, cujo objetivo é promover a regeneração do tecido da córnea. A substituição do tecido pró-regeneração poderia evitar a necessidade de enxerto corneano caro e ser aplicada em menos de 30 minutos para preencher uma perfuração ou reparar uma úlcera corneana.
Em julho de 2018, a Fundação Tej Kohli também fez um presente de US$ 2 milhões para o Massachusetts Ear and Eye, um hospital de ensino da Harvard Medical School, para financiar a inovação em pesquisas sobre tecnologias de nano-string e sequenciamento de DNA para diagnóstico e prevenção precoces, bem como o "GelCORE", um biomaterial adesivo para substituir o tecido da córnea.
Michael Macfarlane, porta-voz da Fundação Tej Kohli:
“Existem limites para a quantidade de transplantes de córnea que podem ser realizados a cada ano, especialmente em áreas rurais pobres e remotas. A Fundação Tej Kohli é um ponto focal global para cientistas e outras pessoas que estão desenvolvendo tratamentos pioneiros neste campo. Nossa missão é trabalhar com vários parceiros em nosso objetivo de eliminar a cegueira corneana até 2035”.
Tej Kohli, cofundador da Fundação Tej Kohli:
“Eliminar a cegueira da córnea é o que mais me apaixona. Sou a favor de uma abordagem de filantropia liderada por empreendimentos, na qual reunimos as pessoas e fornecemos o financiamento para acelerar o desenvolvimento de soluções que podem nos aproximar do fim da cegueira corneana. A maneira como administramos nossa Fundação está diretamente alinhada com a forma como gerenciamos nossas empresas e investimentos comerciais, e essa abordagem significa que podemos impulsionar um progresso maior a cada libra, dólar ou rupia que gastamos no cumprimento de nossa missão”.
Saiba mais sobre a Fundação Tej Kohli em: http://www.tejkohlifoundation.com
Um vídeo sobre a família de cinco irmãos com deficiência visual de longo prazo curada pela Fundação Tej Kohli está disponível para incorporação usando este link: https://youtu.be/Pmcb9pRxOSs
Uma entrevista em vídeo com Wendy e Tej Kohli, na qual eles falam sobre o trabalho da Fundação Tej Kohli, está disponível para incorporar usando este link: https://youtu.be/JgOO4Cs-jnw
Um vídeo sobre o "Cornea Program" da Fundação Tej Kohli está disponível para incorporação usando este link: https://youtu.be/2zUBtj6H7GM
Um vídeo sobre o "Cornea Institute" da Fundação Tej Kohli está disponível para incorporação usando este link: https://youtu.be/lkZmI8lkpm8
Sobre a Fundação Tej Kohli
A Fundação Tej Kohli foi lançada por Wendy e Tej Kohli em 2005 como ponto focal de seus empreendimentos filantrópicos mundiais. A Fundação inclui:
- Cornea Institute: desde 2016 atendeu mais de 180 mil pacientes ambulatoriais e realizou mais de 17 mil cirurgias de substituição da córnea, em grande parte de forma gratuita.
- Cornea Program: financia a inovação em pesquisas para curar a cegueira corneana no Massachusetts Ear and Eye, um hospital de ensino da Harvard Medical School.
- Pesquisa aplicada: dedica-se à aquisição e desenvolvimento de novas tecnologias com potencial para reduzir substancialmente a cegueira corneana a nível global.
- Iniciativas de impacto: apoia projetos em comunidades carentes, onde intervenções diretas podem ter um impacto sustentado e positivo na vida individual.
http://www.tejkohlifoundation.com
Sobre Tej Kohli
Tej Kohli é um investidor e empresário com sede estabelecida em Londres e possui uma missão bem divulgada para curar a cegueira corneana no mundo todo até 2035. Ele alcançou o sucesso pela primeira vez durante o boom das "dotcom" vendendo soluções de tecnologia e software de pagamentos para comércio eletrônico antes de se tornar um investidor imobiliário em centros de tecnologia. Ele agora se centra em investimentos de alto impacto em empresas de IA, robótica, biotecnologia e genômica. Tej Kohli é ex-aluno do Instituto Indiano de Tecnologia de Kanpur (IITK), onde se formou em Engenharia Elétrica.
