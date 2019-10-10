Thrive Global Launches Groundbreaking Program to Improve Mental Health

Thrive Global announced today a groundbreaking program in partnership with Stanford Medicine to help companies unlock better mental health. The announcement coincides with World Mental Health Day.

“We couldn’t be happier to be partnering with Stanford Medicine to bring their pioneering research directly to people who can benefit from it,” said Arianna Huffington. “There’s no doubt that we’re facing a mental health crisis. And as we observe World Mental Health Day, the best use of this moment is to shift our focus from big-picture awareness of the problem to action. Together, we’re giving individuals and companies -- including the nearly 500,000 people at Accenture, our premier launch partner -- the knowledge and the tools to spot the warning signs of mental health challenges early, and to take action in ways that truly add value to their lives.”

“Our Stanford Medicine faculty bring passion and scientific rigor to everything they do,” said Priya Singh, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanford Medicine. “And the research at the core of this partnership has the power to have a tremendous impact. We’re thrilled that Thrive is using the reach of their global platform to share our faculty’s groundbreaking research with the world, and using their behavior change expertise to make this research more accessible to individuals and companies in ways that will make a difference.”

In keeping with its mission to end the stress and burnout epidemic, Thrive has partnered with Accenture to bring its Thriving Mind well-being program to an entire enterprise for the first time. The partnership will bring Stanford Medicine’s research to Accenture’s people starting later this year, with plans to scale across the organization in 2020. The digital program, powered by the Thrive Academy -- Thrive Global’s people experience learning platform -- takes participants on a self-directed learning journey to help them prioritize their mental well-being with cutting-edge brain science.

“Our people are our biggest source of competitive advantage and there is nothing more important to us at Accenture than helping our people be their best professionally and personally,” said Ellyn Shook, Chief Leadership and Human Resources Officer at Accenture. “We are pleased to continue to break the stigma surrounding mental wellness and offer our people cutting edge tools and resources, like Thriving Mind, to be their best in every aspect of their lives.”

Also launching on World Mental Health Day is an accompanying editorial initiative on Thrive Global focused on empowering people to take meaningful action in ways that positively impact their mental health. The initiative features posts from Arianna Huffington; Dr. Leanne Williams, director of Stanford’s Precision Mental Health and Wellness Center; role models like Taraji P. Henson, Melinda Gates and Deepak Chopra revealing their own stressors, signs of overstress and the steps they take to recharge, plus thought leaders from a range of industries offering action-oriented takes on common mental health issues, including anxiety in the workplace, financial stress, loneliness, the specific stress minorities face, and more. Thrive’s global community, which consists of more than 40,000 contributors, will also have the opportunity to share their own stories and the strategies that help them recharge.

Thrive’s initiative is built on its own new research showing just how desperately people want and need help taking action. Ninety-one percent of Americans say ignoring or not knowing their warning signs of overstress has had a negative impact on their mental well-being, according to a Thrive survey of a nationally representative sample of over 2,000 Americans between the ages of 18 and 85. Nearly three quarters wish they knew more small everyday steps to improve their mental well-being, and nearly half say that when it comes to managing stress, they don’t know where to start.

In partnership with Hilton, Thrive is launching both Thriving Mind and Thriving Parenthood, to help parents navigate their journey with less stress and more joy. Thriving Parenthood is a self-directed digital program that supports parents through every phase of the journey, from preconception to return to work (sometimes called the fifth trimester). In an era of “secret parenting,” when many people resist speaking openly about the realities and demands of parenthood and how it affects their work, Thriving Parenthood breaks the stigma and creates a more inclusive environment to improve the experience for parents, managers, and companies alike. With Hilton as the premier launch partner, Thriving Parenthood builds on a multi-year relationship with [email protected] that has fueled their continued success and reputation as one of the best places to work.

“One of our fundamental beliefs at Hilton is that our Team Members’ experience is as important as our guests’ experience,” said Laura Fuentes, Chief Talent Officer at Hilton. “And partnering with Thrive to introduce Thriving Parenthood is a way to prioritize our Team Members in a way that truly matters. Again and again, we see that when we support people through the experiences that matter -- from growing a family to taking parental leave to navigating the return to work -- it’s meaningful for Team Members, and great for guests, and for Hilton as a company.”

