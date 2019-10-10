Advanced Energy Power Supplies Featured by Grenzebach Group

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 10, 2019 08:06 AM EDT
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today announced its power supplies are a key element of Grenzebach’s new glass coating lab in Hamlar, Germany. This lab, recently announced by Grenzebach, a technology leader in the automation of industrial flat glass production lines, is for use in an architectural glass coater demonstration scheduled to open in mid-October.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005210/en/
Advanced Energy Industries’ power supplies featured in Grenzebach Group’s new architectural glass coater demonstration in Hamlar, Germany. This glass coater demo installation utilizes AE’s newest power supply technologies – the Ascent® DMS (dual-magnetron sputtering) and Ascent AMS (arc management system) solutions, as well as the Ascent AP SMS (single-magnetron sputtering) advanced pulsed DC solution. (Photo: Business Wire)
This jumbo glass coater, which has the capability to coat glass up to 3 meters wide, is one of the few full-sized lab coaters in the world. The installation also showcases one of the biggest innovations in glass coating in the past 20 years, which is the significant industry shift to bipolar-pulsed DC power system technology. As performance, environmental and aesthetic requirements for architectural glass change, glass coating technologies are becoming more complex. Bipolar system technology addresses these market needs and also reduces the overall cost of ownership. The new demo tool will enable customers to test and evaluate the technology and manufacturing process without incurring full production costs, thereby filling a gap in research and development.
“When we set out to build our new lab and architectural glass coater demo tool, Advanced Energy stood out as the clear leader for partnership,” said Dr. Jens Ellrich, head of coating technology, business unit glass, Grenzebach Group. “Not only does AE provide market-leading power supply technology for glass coating, but the company’s superior partnership experience gives us confidence and the trust to serve our customers’ technology and manufacturing process needs.”
“Grenzebach has a legacy of innovation in industrial automation and glass production for more than 50 years, and the company is known for its progressive approach to adopting new technologies. We are honored to partner with them for this innovative lab installation,” said Dave McAninch, director, global strategic marketing, Advanced Energy. “We look forward to collaborating with Grenzebach to provide customers with the tools they need for critical, hands-on evaluation of bipolar glass coating processes for the next generation of architectural glass.”
Advanced Energy’s power supply presence in this coating lab is part of an expanding investment in research and development capabilities. This glass coater demo installation utilizes AE’s newest power supply technologies – the Ascent® DMS (dual-magnetron sputtering) and Ascent AMS (arc management system) solutions, as well as the Ascent AP SMS (single-magnetron sputtering) advanced pulsed DC solution. Ascent AMS power supplies deliver stable and repeatable power and advanced arc management, allowing maximum power delivery and a more stable process, with extremely low arc energy to prevent substrate damage. Ascent DMS power supplies offer unprecedented power-delivery ease and control, enabling precise tuning of film characteristics. Ascent AP SMS power systems offer advanced control of unipolar pulsed power, bringing new capabilities to single magnetron processes. These modular, cost-effective and scalable units increase quality, and boost throughput to enable advanced process innovation.
About Advanced Energy
Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.
Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance
About Grenzebach
Grenzebach is a world-wide leader specializing in the automation of industrial production lines. By providing services encompassing the entire life cycle of a project, Grenzebach’s tailor-made automation solutions have a positive impact globally in glass and building material manufacturing as well as intralogistics. Many years of experience, continuous development, and sustainable support services are what makes Grenzebach one of the most preferred partners world-wide. More than 3,000 installed lines in 55 countries prove that the Grenzebach name stands for quality and reliability. Amazingly, 90 percent of Grenzebach’s products are for export, which reflects that the medium sized family-owned company from Hamlar is a global player in industrial automation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005210/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT