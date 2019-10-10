ARG Wins 2019 MSP 501 MSP of the Year Award

|By Business Wire
|
|October 10, 2019 09:04 AM EDT
ARG, Inc. is pleased to announce it was named a finalist for “MSP of the Year” as part the prestigious 12th annual Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.
The competition for placement on the 2019 MSP 501 was steeper than ever. 2019 saw a 35 percent year-over increase in applications, and a full two-fifths of the 2019 winners were not on the 2018 list. Moreover, the annual average revenue of an MSP 501er almost doubled from $28.8M for the class of 2018 to $42.3M for 2019 501ers. These statistics clearly demonstrate a massive wave of new applicants that mirror a constantly evolving managed services market.
The bar for the Special Award winners, therefore, was higher than ever. Among the hundreds of applications from this group of outstanding MSPs, only 10 received one of the sought-after MSP 501 Special Awards.
Channel Futures is pleased to recognize ARG as one of the 2019 MSP 501 MSPs of the Year. Out of hundreds of submissions, ARG embodies the innovation, agility, customer focus and willingness to take risks that set Special Award winners apart.
“We are tremendously honored to be recognized by Channel Futures for our innovation and leadership in the MSP space,” said Greg Praske, ARG Co-Founder and CEO. “One of the things we are most proud of at ARG is our ability to help our clients leverage innovative technology solutions to achieve desired business outcomes. Each and every day, our data-driven, business driven framework helps clients exceed expectations and deliver results internally and externally. We call it achieving IT clarity, and with more than $150M under management, ARG continues to add value for a growing portfolio of clients across the United States.”
Over the last twelve months, ARG has experienced double-digit sales growth, expanded its footprint beyond the Mid-Atlantic, and increased its portfolio to include IoT, eSim and advanced security solutions.
“Earning a spot on the 2019 MSP 501, and then being selected as one of the top 3 for the MSP 501 MSP of the Year awards program is reflective of our commitment to excellence,” said Mike Shonholz, Chief Revenue Officer, ARG. “We hope that emerging and established channel partners who are looking for the right business partner will view this as yet another reason engage ARG to help drive success and business growth for themselves and for their customers.”
“The 2019 MSP 501 Special Award winners stand as examples of the creativity, business agility and willingness to take risks that define the modern channel, and the Channel Futures team extends our heartfelt congratulations to these 10 innovative companies,” said Kris Blackmon, Content Director for Channel Partners and Channel Futures, and lead of the MSP 501 program. “The evolution of the managed services market is reflected in the changing nature of the MSP 501 winners over the years, and each and every winner from the past 12 years deserves the highest praise and is awarded inclusion in the exclusive Channel Futures 501er Community peer organization.”
ARG was among 10 special award winners recognized at the MSP 501 Awards Gala on Tuesday, September 10 at Channel Partners Evolution in Washington, D.C. Nominations for these special awards were included in the MSP 501 application, and all candidates were encouraged to apply.
The complete 2019 MSP 501 list is available at Channel Futures.
About ARG, Inc.
For nearly 30 years, ARG has helped more than 4,000 companies save up to 40 percent on technology spending by making the right choice when it comes to IT services and support. Recognized as an industry leader and one of the fastest growing technology consultancy firms in the U.S., ARG has been consecutively recognized by The Washington Post and Virginia Business as one of the top workplaces in the Mid-Atlantic. For more information about ARG call 703-770-2400 or email [email protected] today.
About Informa Tech
Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. We help drive the future by inspiring the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through our market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.
About the MSP 501
The 2019 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected online from March 1 through May 31, 2019. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005158/en/
